India vs West indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
They've got a young squad with IPL experience, who on their day can win matches in this format. The likes of Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer, along with Nicholas Pooran and Pollard himself make an explosive batting unit.
India vs West indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
They've got a young squad with IPL experience, who on their day can win matches in this format. The likes of Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer, along with Nicholas Pooran and Pollard himself make an explosive batting unit.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings