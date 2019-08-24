India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 in Antigua - As it Happened: Kohli, Rahane Take Lead to 260

And Gabriel bowls one down leg side for a couple of byes to end the day. Kind of sums up West Indies' day. India firmly in control thanks to their captaina and vice-captain. Lead by 260 now, and look set fot a lot more. West Indies have tougher times in the next two days.
02:00 (IST)
And now Kohli gets to his 50 too, with a pulled four off Cummins. India 180 for 3, West Indies in trouble.
01:50 (IST)
Rahane has been quite lucky, but gets past his half-century. Second of the match for the Indian vice-captain. India's lead past 250 too.
01:43 (IST)
A massive appeal for lbw not given. Roach is absolutely convinced he had Rahane, but for some reason West Indies don't review. They think Rahane has hit it, but he has not! Three reds, confirm DRS. That's an opportunity wasted there. And a bad umpiring call too.
01:41 (IST)
West Indies are going through the motions here, with Campbell and Chase bowling in tandem. Absolutely no trouble for Kohli and Rahane with this gentle spin bowling. Holder realises it a tad late, and tosses the ball to Roach now. India's lead approaching 250.
01:18 (IST)
Players break for drinks. West Indies' body language isn't too impressive now. India's captain and vice captain firmly in control, and things could get worse for the hosts.
00:30 (IST)
It's all happening here. First an appeal for lbw not given, and West Indies review. Looks like it's going down the leg. And DRS confirms it. Rahane survives that one from Roach, West Indies lose their review. Next ball, Campbell drops a simple catch at cover. Rahane survives that one too! How costly will that be for West Indies?
23:42 (IST)
30 overs, 84 runs, 3 wickets. That's the end of the third session, as Kohli and Rahane walk out. India lead by 173 runs. West Indies have stayed in the game, but they can't afford to let India have any sort of partnership from here on. That's tea on Day 3.
23:20 (IST)
And now Pujara goes. Roach gets one to go straight through his defence to hit off stump. Pujara slightly loose there, and pays the price. West Indies stay in the game. India 81/3, Pujara out for 25.
22:08 (IST)
WICKET! Much needed break for West Indies. Mayank Agarwal fails to convert his start. He looks for a paddle sweep off Roston Chase, but misses it completely. It was too full, and struck him dead straight. He thinks about a review briefly, and walks off. India 30 for 1, Agarwal out for 16.
22:03 (IST)
India's lead goes past 100. KL Rahul gets his side past the landmark with a nice boundary through the off-side off Jason Holder. Ominous signs for West Indies. The game is slipping away if they don't get quick wickets.
21:46 (IST)
FOUR! Agarwal starts off the post lunch session well, with a nice paddle down to fine-leg off the bowling of Roston Chase. India continue to extend their lead, and the score now reads 18/0.
21:04 (IST)
And it's 14/0 after 7 overs for India at LUNCH on Day 3, and now is when they can really consolidate and set a big target for West Indies to chase.
20:43 (IST)
FOUR! India have started their innings, and it's Agarwal who opens his account with a streaky boundary. Shannon Gabriel had got his outside edge there, but the ball remains far from any West Indian slip fielder. Maybe this is the luck the Indian opener needs in this innings. At the end of 2 overs, the score is 8/0.
20:30 (IST)
OUT! Miguel Cummins departs and with it, West Indies' innings comes to an end. After India got their first wicket of the morning, it did not take much time for the home side to roll over, and Jadeja is the man to pick up the wicket. Astonishingly, Cummins lasted 45 balls without getting off the mark! West Indies all out for 222, and India begin the second innings with a lead of 75 runs.
20:19 (IST)
OUT! Holder is caught off the bowling of Shami, and the 41 run stand has been broken. Holder tried to tickle the ball down the third man region, but only ended up knicking it behind to the waiting Pant. India have their first wicket of the morning, and the score reads 220/9.
00:56 (IST)
Rahane into attack mode against Gabriel. A cracking off-drive on the up through extra cover, followed by a slash through point. Two back to back boundaries.
00:46 (IST)
India's lead into 200 now. Gabriel comes on, as the partnership approaches a half century. A slip and a gully for him as he bowls to Kohli.
00:30 (IST)
It's all happening here. First an appeal for lbw not given, and West Indies review. Looks like it's going down the leg. And DRS confirms it. Rahane survives that one from Roach, West Indies lose their review. Next ball, Campbell drops a simple catch at cover. Rahane survives that one too! How costly will that be for West Indies?
00:12 (IST)
India's lead into the 180s now. This partnership is now worth 24 runs. Jason Holder is probing away, looking to break it.
00:03 (IST)
All set for the final session, Chase with the ball, Rahane on strike.
23:42 (IST)
30 overs, 84 runs, 3 wickets. That's the end of the third session, as Kohli and Rahane walk out. India lead by 173 runs. West Indies have stayed in the game, but they can't afford to let India have any sort of partnership from here on. That's tea on Day 3.
23:37 (IST)
India's lead into the 170s. Kohli has started solidly, while Rahane is looking good too. West Indies need to separate these two.
23:20 (IST)
And now Pujara goes. Roach gets one to go straight through his defence to hit off stump. Pujara slightly loose there, and pays the price. West Indies stay in the game. India 81/3, Pujara out for 25.
23:13 (IST)
Rahul yet again goes after doing all the hardwork. A nothing shot there. He looks to sweep Chase for a couple of runs, but misses it completely. He was exposing his stumps completely and gets bowled. Chase the partnership breaker again. Rahul out for 38, India 73/2.
22:49 (IST)
Runs are beginning to come slightly quicker now. Pujara has been busy, while Rahul has got going too. India's lead into the 140s.
22:37 (IST)
Rahul is getting some momentum here. He drives Gabriel down the ground for a beautiful boundary, and follows it up by cutting Chase for four more.
22:26 (IST)
Holder and Chase are probing away, not giving much to the batsmen. Pujara has walked in with intent in footwork - he's coming down the track often to negotiate Chase. This will be a good phase.
22:09 (IST)
Well well, DRS says the ball would have bounced over leg stump. Agarwal unlucky there, but he didn't take the review!
22:08 (IST)
WICKET! Much needed break for West Indies. Mayank Agarwal fails to convert his start. He looks for a paddle sweep off Roston Chase, but misses it completely. It was too full, and struck him dead straight. He thinks about a review briefly, and walks off. India 30 for 1, Agarwal out for 16.
22:03 (IST)
India's lead goes past 100. KL Rahul gets his side past the landmark with a nice boundary through the off-side off Jason Holder. Ominous signs for West Indies. The game is slipping away if they don't get quick wickets.
21:46 (IST)
FOUR! Agarwal starts off the post lunch session well, with a nice paddle down to fine-leg off the bowling of Roston Chase. India continue to extend their lead, and the score now reads 18/0.
21:04 (IST)
And it's 14/0 after 7 overs for India at LUNCH on Day 3, and now is when they can really consolidate and set a big target for West Indies to chase.
20:59 (IST)
The score after four overs is now 11/0, and India have seen out the initial storm with the new ball. For Mayank Agarwal, it's extremely important that he sticks on at the crease for as long as possible, giving himself the best possibility of going on to play a big innings.
20:43 (IST)
FOUR! India have started their innings, and it's Agarwal who opens his account with a streaky boundary. Shannon Gabriel had got his outside edge there, but the ball remains far from any West Indian slip fielder. Maybe this is the luck the Indian opener needs in this innings. At the end of 2 overs, the score is 8/0.
20:30 (IST)
OUT! Miguel Cummins departs and with it, West Indies' innings comes to an end. After India got their first wicket of the morning, it did not take much time for the home side to roll over, and Jadeja is the man to pick up the wicket. Astonishingly, Cummins lasted 45 balls without getting off the mark! West Indies all out for 222, and India begin the second innings with a lead of 75 runs.
20:19 (IST)
OUT! Holder is caught off the bowling of Shami, and the 41 run stand has been broken. Holder tried to tickle the ball down the third man region, but only ended up knicking it behind to the waiting Pant. India have their first wicket of the morning, and the score reads 220/9.
20:06 (IST)
Drinks are on the field now, and it's been a frustrating morning for India who have toiled but not got their rewards. A bit like the partnership between Jadeja and Ishant on Day 2, except it was the West Indians who were frustrated on that occasion. The score is 218/8.
19:51 (IST)
India have lost a review here after Mohamed Shami appeals for LBW on Holder, but the umpire gives it not out. Height was the issue there, as replays showed, and the West Indies score is now 214/8.
19:42 (IST)
Bumrah has not been effective this morning so far, and India have introduced their first change - Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack for him. On a turning day three wicket, India would hope he can mop up the West Indian tail. It's 209/8.
India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 in Antigua - As it Happened: Kohli, Rahane Take Lead to 260
STUMPS
IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019
India
297
(96.4) RR 3.07
West Indies
222
(74.2) RR 2.98
Live blog
