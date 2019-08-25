Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India

297 (96.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

222 (74.2)

India beat West Indies by 318 runs
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

382/5 (110.0)

New Zealand lead by 138 runs

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4 - As it Happened: Bumrah's Five-For Sets up 318-Run Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 26, 2019, 1:55 AM IST

CONCLUDED

WI vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test TEST, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 August, 2019

India

297/10

(96.4) RR 3.07

India India Captain
v/s
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies

222/10

(74.2) RR 2.98

India beat West Indies by 318 runs

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:43 (IST)

    And that's the end of the game. Roach goes for another slog, gets a top edge that flies high and Pant runs across to catch it. Roach had some fun but West Indies have been disappointing. Bowled out for just 100, and India start their World Test Championship campaign with a big win.

  • 01:09 (IST)

    Another one. Gabriel nicks Shami to Pant. West Indies 50 for 9, staring at a big defeat. India one wicket away.

  • 01:03 (IST)

    Chase goes! Shami now sends the stumps on a walk. Length ball on off and it skids on. Chase plays with an angled bat and misses. West Indies 50 for 8.

  • 00:52 (IST)

    A bit of relief for West Indies, Bumrah gets a break after that first spell. Shami and Jadeja bowling in tandem now. Bumrah's first spell: 8-4-7-5.

  • 00:42 (IST)

    Wow Bumrah! He's on fire. Holder's stumps are rattled too, giving Bumrah his fifth. A full outswinger that moves away from middle stump, Holder is squared up and beaten completely to hit his off stump. Bumrah points to his shirt number in celebration of his fifth wicket. West Indies 37/7.

  • 00:31 (IST)

    Dropped! Holder gets a reprieve. The trap was set perfectly but Vihari drops a simple one at short square-leg. Holder had to play that inswinger and goes for a short-arm pull, straight in and out of Vihari. Ishant unlucky. 

  • 00:22 (IST)

    The stumps go walking again, thanks to Bumrah. Shai Hope gone this time. No clue to that quick one that straightened from middle stump. The bat comes down late, and the off stump is taken out of its position. West Indies 27 for 6.

  • 00:10 (IST)

    Ishant is trying to bowl those big booming inswingers, but is not getting the channel right. A couple of those head towards the batsman's pads, and go for boundaries towards fine-leg. West Indies 25 for 5.

  • 23:42 (IST)

    OUT! This is an absolute annihilation from the Indian bowling attack. Bumrah once again gets one to come back in to the left-hander Bravo and he has absolutely no answer to this. Went for an expansive drive but the ball sends the stumps flying and the home team have lost half their side. 

  • 23:38 (IST)

    OUT! Kohli redeems himself in the slips and West Indies are 4 down. Ishant induces an edge from Hetmyer who flashed hard and the catch is collected safely by Kohli. The home team are in some trouble now. 

  • 23:21 (IST)

    OUT! Ishant joins the party now as West Indies are 3 down in no time. The tall pacer pitches it up to Brooks and it swings back in, rapping him on the pads and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. 

  • 23:18 (IST)

    Bumrah has now dismissed both openers, bowling an absolute beauty to the Campbell. It angled away from the batsman before suddenly jagging back in and hitting the timber. Things look bleak for the hosts already! 

  • 23:07 (IST)

    OUT! Jasprit Bumrah gets a breakthrough in his first over itself. Brathwaite lazily pokes at a ball that was outside off stump and edges one to Pant. India are 9 wickets away from a 1-0 series lead. 

  • 22:44 (IST)

    OUT! Vihari falls 7 runs short off a century. Short and wide down the leg side from Holder but all Vihari does is get a glove to the ball and Shai Hope does the rest. India declare now at 347-7. West Indies need 419 runs to win the match. 

  • 22:37 (IST)

    OUT! Oh Pant. He goes for a big shot over fine leg but only picks out Keemo Paul in the deep. No sign of a declaration yet either; it seems Kohli wants Vihari to get his century first. 

  • 22:16 (IST)

    OUT! Rahane goes for the big shot off Gabriel just after surviving a review but mishits it and it goes up in the air and Holder takes a simple catch inside the circle. Rush of blood or are India looking for quick runs to declare? 

01:47 (IST)

Bumrah speaks to the host broadcaster. He says he's worked hard to add both the in-swinger and out-swinger to his armoury. His aim today was to make use of the breeze and get the swing right. That's exactly what he, and Ishant did, and it shows in the scorecard. Communication with fellow pacers, according to Bumrah, is key for their success. 

01:43 (IST)

And that's the end of the game. Roach goes for another slog, gets a top edge that flies high and Pant runs across to catch it. Roach had some fun but West Indies have been disappointing. Bowled out for just 100, and India start their World Test Championship campaign with a big win.

01:39 (IST)

Century for West Indies! Roach slams Ishant over long on and nearly out of the ground to bring up the landmark. Clean strike that!

01:34 (IST)

Miguel Cummins joins the party now. Shami hit him on the head with a short one, and that seems to have woken up Cummins. He follows that up with a four and a six down the ground, West Indies into the 90s.

01:21 (IST)

Roach is having some fun. Two big, straight sixes off Jadeja. And then one with a slog-sweep. The bowler went wide of off stump but Roach still dragged it down the ground. West Indies 74 for 9.

01:14 (IST)

Roach has been given out lbw off Ishant. And he immediately reviews the decision.Height is a factor? It hits him on his thigh, and replays show it's going over. Roach survives.

01:11 (IST)

Something to cheer about for West Indies as Roach pulls Ishant for a six. Roach has been a fighter through this game.

01:09 (IST)

Another one. Gabriel nicks Shami to Pant. West Indies 50 for 9, staring at a big defeat. India one wicket away.

01:03 (IST)

Chase goes! Shami now sends the stumps on a walk. Length ball on off and it skids on. Chase plays with an angled bat and misses. West Indies 50 for 8.

01:01 (IST)

50 up for West Indies. A few fans clap in the stands. Abysmal performance, this. Can Chase and Roach take them to a respectable total?

00:52 (IST)

A bit of relief for West Indies, Bumrah gets a break after that first spell. Shami and Jadeja bowling in tandem now. Bumrah's first spell: 8-4-7-5.

00:42 (IST)

Wow Bumrah! He's on fire. Holder's stumps are rattled too, giving Bumrah his fifth. A full outswinger that moves away from middle stump, Holder is squared up and beaten completely to hit his off stump. Bumrah points to his shirt number in celebration of his fifth wicket. West Indies 37/7.

00:31 (IST)

Dropped! Holder gets a reprieve. The trap was set perfectly but Vihari drops a simple one at short square-leg. Holder had to play that inswinger and goes for a short-arm pull, straight in and out of Vihari. Ishant unlucky. 

00:22 (IST)

The stumps go walking again, thanks to Bumrah. Shai Hope gone this time. No clue to that quick one that straightened from middle stump. The bat comes down late, and the off stump is taken out of its position. West Indies 27 for 6.

00:18 (IST)

Ishant gets one inswinger bang on, leaving Shai Hope in all sorts of trouble. Hope is squared up completely and misses it by a whisker. There's a huge appeal for caught behind too but given not out. India don't review. No bat.

00:10 (IST)

Ishant is trying to bowl those big booming inswingers, but is not getting the channel right. A couple of those head towards the batsman's pads, and go for boundaries towards fine-leg. West Indies 25 for 5.

00:02 (IST)

All set for the last session. Will India wrap this up today? Or can West Indies fight. Bumrah with the ball to finish his over. Hope with the bat.

23:48 (IST)

It's tea time now at Antigua and West Indies are five wickets down. At the rate at which they're falling, it wouldn't be surprising if India wrapped things up today itself. Join us back in a bit to see if they can. 

23:42 (IST)

OUT! This is an absolute annihilation from the Indian bowling attack. Bumrah once again gets one to come back in to the left-hander Bravo and he has absolutely no answer to this. Went for an expansive drive but the ball sends the stumps flying and the home team have lost half their side. 

23:38 (IST)

OUT! Kohli redeems himself in the slips and West Indies are 4 down. Ishant induces an edge from Hetmyer who flashed hard and the catch is collected safely by Kohli. The home team are in some trouble now. 

23:33 (IST)

Catch dropped by Kohli! That would have had West Indies on the ropes alright. Bumrah gets Hetmyer to edge one to the slip area and Kohli uncharecteristically drops the catch. 

23:21 (IST)

OUT! Ishant joins the party now as West Indies are 3 down in no time. The tall pacer pitches it up to Brooks and it swings back in, rapping him on the pads and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. 

23:18 (IST)

Bumrah has now dismissed both openers, bowling an absolute beauty to the Campbell. It angled away from the batsman before suddenly jagging back in and hitting the timber. Things look bleak for the hosts already! 

23:07 (IST)

OUT! Jasprit Bumrah gets a breakthrough in his first over itself. Brathwaite lazily pokes at a ball that was outside off stump and edges one to Pant. India are 9 wickets away from a 1-0 series lead. 

22:57 (IST)

The run-chase is now underway. Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell to begin proceedings for West Indies whereas Ishant Sharma takes the new ball. Here we go! 

22:44 (IST)

OUT! Vihari falls 7 runs short off a century. Short and wide down the leg side from Holder but all Vihari does is get a glove to the ball and Shai Hope does the rest. India declare now at 347-7. West Indies need 419 runs to win the match. 

22:37 (IST)

OUT! Oh Pant. He goes for a big shot over fine leg but only picks out Keemo Paul in the deep. No sign of a declaration yet either; it seems Kohli wants Vihari to get his century first. 

22:36 (IST)

India's lead is now past the 400-run mark and a declaration can't be too far away now. India will need more than a day to realistically bowl out the West Indian batsmen, especially on this pitch. 

22:16 (IST)

OUT! Rahane goes for the big shot off Gabriel just after surviving a review but mishits it and it goes up in the air and Holder takes a simple catch inside the circle. Rush of blood or are India looking for quick runs to declare? 

22:03 (IST)

Having celebrated Rahane's century with a warm hug, Vihari is now inching towards a ton of his own. Plays a nice little ramp shot off Gabriel towards the third man boundary that travels the distance. He's 20 runs away from his maiden Test century. 

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4 - As it Happened: Bumrah's Five-For Sets up 318-Run Win

Follow all the live cricket action and latest updates as India take on West Indies in the first Test at Antigua:: It's tea time now at Antigua and West Indies are five wickets down. At the rate at which they're falling, it wouldn't be surprising if India wrapped things up today itself. Join us back in a bit to see if they can.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4 on August 25th (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten Network and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at The Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and will begin at 1900 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).

DAY 3 Report: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane scored half-centuries as India took firm control of the first Test against West Indies at Sir Viv Richards stadium in Antigua.

At stumps on the third day, India were 185 for 3, leading by 260 with Kohli on 51 and Rahane on 53 in an unbroken 104-run stand.

India had earlier bowled West Indies out for 222, with Ishant Sharma ending on 5 for 43.

West Indies began the day on 189 for 8 and added 33 more, with Jason Holder doing bulk of the work. The West Indies captain received sturdy support from Miguel Cummins, who ended on a 45-ball duck. Holder took care of the scoring in the 41-run stand for the ninth wicket, before he nicked Mohammed Shami to the keeper. Cummins then lost patience in the next over and fell while trying to attack Ravindra Jadeja.

India had a 75-run lead, and the confidence showed in the way they began. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul looked good, but neither converted their starts and fell to Roston Chase. Agarwal was the first to go, for 16, when he looked for a paddle sweep only to be given lbw. Replays showed the ball would have missed leg stump but India didn't review.

Rahul made 38, to go with his first innings 44, before he too perished to the sweep shot. He exposed his stumps while playing it and was bowled. Cheteshwar Pujara too made only 25 before he missed a straight ball from Kemar Roach to be bowled.

At 81 for 3, India had their captain and vice-captain coming together.

Kohli had missed out in the first innings, and looked determined to make it big this time around. Rahane made 81 in the first essay, and continued from where he left. The duo together put India in control.

Neither batsman did anything fancy - it was just regular Test match batting made to look easy. Rahane showed his aggressive side at times when he smashed Shannon Gabriel for two consecutive boundaries, one with an on-the-rise drive and another with a fierce cut. Kohli just batted steadily as always.

Rahane was lucky too. He was dropped on 17 by John Campbell at cover off Kemar Roach. Later when on 48, Roach had him plumb in front of the stumps but the umpire didn't give it out. Neither did West Indies review, adding to their woes.

Between the two reprieves, West Indies allowed Kohli and Rahane to have it easy bowling the likes of Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite. India's batsmen were completely untroubled, and the partnership and the lead kept growing.

It meant West Indies can expect tougher times in the remaining two days of the game.

