India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4 - As it Happened: Bumrah's Five-For Sets up 318-Run Win

And that's the end of the game. Roach goes for another slog, gets a top edge that flies high and Pant runs across to catch it. Roach had some fun but West Indies have been disappointing. Bowled out for just 100, and India start their World Test Championship campaign with a big win.
01:09 (IST)
Another one. Gabriel nicks Shami to Pant. West Indies 50 for 9, staring at a big defeat. India one wicket away.
01:03 (IST)
Chase goes! Shami now sends the stumps on a walk. Length ball on off and it skids on. Chase plays with an angled bat and misses. West Indies 50 for 8.
00:52 (IST)
A bit of relief for West Indies, Bumrah gets a break after that first spell. Shami and Jadeja bowling in tandem now. Bumrah's first spell: 8-4-7-5.
00:42 (IST)
Wow Bumrah! He's on fire. Holder's stumps are rattled too, giving Bumrah his fifth. A full outswinger that moves away from middle stump, Holder is squared up and beaten completely to hit his off stump. Bumrah points to his shirt number in celebration of his fifth wicket. West Indies 37/7.
00:31 (IST)
Dropped! Holder gets a reprieve. The trap was set perfectly but Vihari drops a simple one at short square-leg. Holder had to play that inswinger and goes for a short-arm pull, straight in and out of Vihari. Ishant unlucky.
00:22 (IST)
The stumps go walking again, thanks to Bumrah. Shai Hope gone this time. No clue to that quick one that straightened from middle stump. The bat comes down late, and the off stump is taken out of its position. West Indies 27 for 6.
00:10 (IST)
Ishant is trying to bowl those big booming inswingers, but is not getting the channel right. A couple of those head towards the batsman's pads, and go for boundaries towards fine-leg. West Indies 25 for 5.
23:42 (IST)
OUT! This is an absolute annihilation from the Indian bowling attack. Bumrah once again gets one to come back in to the left-hander Bravo and he has absolutely no answer to this. Went for an expansive drive but the ball sends the stumps flying and the home team have lost half their side.
23:38 (IST)
OUT! Kohli redeems himself in the slips and West Indies are 4 down. Ishant induces an edge from Hetmyer who flashed hard and the catch is collected safely by Kohli. The home team are in some trouble now.
23:21 (IST)
OUT! Ishant joins the party now as West Indies are 3 down in no time. The tall pacer pitches it up to Brooks and it swings back in, rapping him on the pads and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger.
23:18 (IST)
Bumrah has now dismissed both openers, bowling an absolute beauty to the Campbell. It angled away from the batsman before suddenly jagging back in and hitting the timber. Things look bleak for the hosts already!
23:07 (IST)
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah gets a breakthrough in his first over itself. Brathwaite lazily pokes at a ball that was outside off stump and edges one to Pant. India are 9 wickets away from a 1-0 series lead.
22:44 (IST)
OUT! Vihari falls 7 runs short off a century. Short and wide down the leg side from Holder but all Vihari does is get a glove to the ball and Shai Hope does the rest. India declare now at 347-7. West Indies need 419 runs to win the match.
22:37 (IST)
OUT! Oh Pant. He goes for a big shot over fine leg but only picks out Keemo Paul in the deep. No sign of a declaration yet either; it seems Kohli wants Vihari to get his century first.
22:16 (IST)
OUT! Rahane goes for the big shot off Gabriel just after surviving a review but mishits it and it goes up in the air and Holder takes a simple catch inside the circle. Rush of blood or are India looking for quick runs to declare?
01:47 (IST)
Bumrah speaks to the host broadcaster. He says he's worked hard to add both the in-swinger and out-swinger to his armoury. His aim today was to make use of the breeze and get the swing right. That's exactly what he, and Ishant did, and it shows in the scorecard. Communication with fellow pacers, according to Bumrah, is key for their success.
Century for West Indies! Roach slams Ishant over long on and nearly out of the ground to bring up the landmark. Clean strike that!
01:34 (IST)
Miguel Cummins joins the party now. Shami hit him on the head with a short one, and that seems to have woken up Cummins. He follows that up with a four and a six down the ground, West Indies into the 90s.
01:21 (IST)
Roach is having some fun. Two big, straight sixes off Jadeja. And then one with a slog-sweep. The bowler went wide of off stump but Roach still dragged it down the ground. West Indies 74 for 9.
01:14 (IST)
Roach has been given out lbw off Ishant. And he immediately reviews the decision.Height is a factor? It hits him on his thigh, and replays show it's going over. Roach survives.
01:11 (IST)
Something to cheer about for West Indies as Roach pulls Ishant for a six. Roach has been a fighter through this game.
01:01 (IST)
50 up for West Indies. A few fans clap in the stands. Abysmal performance, this. Can Chase and Roach take them to a respectable total?
00:18 (IST)
Ishant gets one inswinger bang on, leaving Shai Hope in all sorts of trouble. Hope is squared up completely and misses it by a whisker. There's a huge appeal for caught behind too but given not out. India don't review. No bat.
00:02 (IST)
All set for the last session. Will India wrap this up today? Or can West Indies fight. Bumrah with the ball to finish his over. Hope with the bat.
23:48 (IST)
It's tea time now at Antigua and West Indies are five wickets down. At the rate at which they're falling, it wouldn't be surprising if India wrapped things up today itself. Join us back in a bit to see if they can.
23:33 (IST)
Catch dropped by Kohli! That would have had West Indies on the ropes alright. Bumrah gets Hetmyer to edge one to the slip area and Kohli uncharecteristically drops the catch.
22:57 (IST)
The run-chase is now underway. Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell to begin proceedings for West Indies whereas Ishant Sharma takes the new ball. Here we go!
22:36 (IST)
India's lead is now past the 400-run mark and a declaration can't be too far away now. India will need more than a day to realistically bowl out the West Indian batsmen, especially on this pitch.
22:03 (IST)
Having celebrated Rahane's century with a warm hug, Vihari is now inching towards a ton of his own. Plays a nice little ramp shot off Gabriel towards the third man boundary that travels the distance. He's 20 runs away from his maiden Test century.
India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4 - As it Happened: Bumrah's Five-For Sets up 318-Run Win
WI vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test TEST, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 August, 2019
India
297/10
(96.4) RR 3.07
West Indies
222/10
(74.2) RR 2.98
Bumrah speaks to the host broadcaster. He says he's worked hard to add both the in-swinger and out-swinger to his armoury. His aim today was to make use of the breeze and get the swing right. That's exactly what he, and Ishant did, and it shows in the scorecard. Communication with fellow pacers, according to Bumrah, is key for their success.
Century for West Indies! Roach slams Ishant over long on and nearly out of the ground to bring up the landmark. Clean strike that!
Miguel Cummins joins the party now. Shami hit him on the head with a short one, and that seems to have woken up Cummins. He follows that up with a four and a six down the ground, West Indies into the 90s.
Roach is having some fun. Two big, straight sixes off Jadeja. And then one with a slog-sweep. The bowler went wide of off stump but Roach still dragged it down the ground. West Indies 74 for 9.
Roach has been given out lbw off Ishant. And he immediately reviews the decision.Height is a factor? It hits him on his thigh, and replays show it's going over. Roach survives.
Something to cheer about for West Indies as Roach pulls Ishant for a six. Roach has been a fighter through this game.
50 up for West Indies. A few fans clap in the stands. Abysmal performance, this. Can Chase and Roach take them to a respectable total?
Ishant gets one inswinger bang on, leaving Shai Hope in all sorts of trouble. Hope is squared up completely and misses it by a whisker. There's a huge appeal for caught behind too but given not out. India don't review. No bat.
All set for the last session. Will India wrap this up today? Or can West Indies fight. Bumrah with the ball to finish his over. Hope with the bat.
It's tea time now at Antigua and West Indies are five wickets down. At the rate at which they're falling, it wouldn't be surprising if India wrapped things up today itself. Join us back in a bit to see if they can.
Catch dropped by Kohli! That would have had West Indies on the ropes alright. Bumrah gets Hetmyer to edge one to the slip area and Kohli uncharecteristically drops the catch.
The run-chase is now underway. Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell to begin proceedings for West Indies whereas Ishant Sharma takes the new ball. Here we go!
India's lead is now past the 400-run mark and a declaration can't be too far away now. India will need more than a day to realistically bowl out the West Indian batsmen, especially on this pitch.
