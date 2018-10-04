Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 in Rajkot, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 4, 2018, 6:00 PM IST

1st Test, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 04 - 08 October, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:15(IST)

What an exceptional day of play for the Indians. After the initial hiccup India recovered really well and posted a mammoth 364/4. 

17:07(IST)

SIX, STUMPS: And suddenly Pant surprises one and all with a six. Gabriel bangs in one shot and is pulled by Pant over fine leg for a six. This is good batting by the youngster. It's been a good all round batting display till now. 364/4. And that's stumps. 

17:00(IST)

Pant is somehow resisting the temptation to play big shots at this moment as we are nearing stumps. That shows that he has strong and sound mind to go with the talent. India are 354/4.

16:56(IST)

Gabriel is just giving it his all in the dying moments of the day. With this new ball he is managing to get the it a long way back into Kohli and that is causing some trouble. He survives. India are 351/4.

16:51(IST)

The misery doesn't seem to be ending for West Indies despite the wicket. The ball just slips from Chase's hand and goes for four byes. The keeper is not able to stop it. India are 349/4.

16:46(IST)

FOUR: Pant starts his innings with a four. Gabriel bangs in one short and Pant is quick to pull the ball for a four. He is making his intentions clear. India are 344/4 after 85 overs. 

16:41(IST)

NEW BALL: Rahane must be livid with himself. This was perhaps the easiest chance for him to get a hundred. But he has squandered that opportunity away. Moving forward, Pant has come to the crease. He is fresh from his hundred against England. It remains to be seen how he tackles the spinners. And new ball has been taken. 

16:37(IST)

OUT: And out of no where Rahane has committed suicide. The ball was short and pitched outside off. Rahane goes for a cut and the ball takes the edge. This is the end of a good innings. Rahne goes for 41. India are 337/4. 

16:30(IST)

Shaw should be disappointed with the way he was dismissed. He looked good for many more and had an opportunity to score a double ton on debut. The look on his face, after he was dismissed said it all. But for now Kohli and Rahane are batting well together. It's 332/3 after 81 overs.

16:25(IST)

FOUR: Chase delivers a shortish delivery outside the off stump and Rahane jags back in the crease to play a shot through backward point. That's a good four for the vice captain. India are 325/3 after 80 overs and the new ball available now. 

16:20(IST)

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite comes into the attack now. But he also doesn't trouble the Indian duo. West Indies have been very defensive their approach and that's showing in the way Brathwaite is bowling. India are 321/3 after 79 overs. 

16:18(IST)

Chase continues. But Kohli seizes yet another opportunity to score a boundary through the covers. The Indian batsmen seem a bit complacent at the moment. That could be an opportunity for West Indies to squeeze in a wicket or two now. India are 318/3 after 78 overs. 

16:11(IST)

FIFTY FOR KOHLI: Virat Kohli has yet another fifty to his name, his 20th in Test matches. He is looking strong for another ton here. Having said that India's run rate has dipped a bit in the last few overs. It's 314/3.

16:08(IST)

It's only the first day of the match and it looks like Windies have already given up hopes of winning the Test match. Their bowlers are not posing any real threat to the Indians. The score moves forward to 311/3. 

16:04(IST)

Rahane is slowly getting in the groove and in the recent few overs has improved his strike rate dramatically. He cuts Bishoo for another four that takes him to 33. India are 310/3 after 75 overs. 

16:04(IST)

16:02(IST)

Kohli, in the meanwhile is approaching yet another fifty. He will already be eyeing yet another ton. He is tackling the opposition bowlers with utmost ease at the moment. India are 304/3 after 74 overs. 

16:00(IST)

15:57(IST)

300 FOR INDIA: Kohli and Rahane are looking all set to take India to a really big total. They haven't been troubled at all by the West Indies bowlers. This is a great opportunity for Rahane to get some runs under his belt. In this Bishoo over India notch up 300 also. It's 302/3 after 73 overs.

15:50(IST)

FOUR! Cut away for a boundary by Rahane, easy pickings there for the Indian batsman as Chase bowls short and pays the price. Six runs coming from that over and India are 294/3

15:47(IST)

EDGED and it goes past slip! Chase gets some extra bounce and Rahane looks to play off the backfoot but gets an outside edge which goes past the first slip fielder for a boundary. Tough chance but nonetheless an opportunity for West Indies

15:44(IST)
15:35(IST)

Interesting tactic this from India and especially Kohli, he has seemed extra watchful at the crease today. Still batting in England mode one can say! Another intriguing aspect has been the fast bowlers bowling outside the off stump.

15:29(IST)

Absolutely nothing in the pitch for the bowlers at the moment, India scoring at less than 3 rpo in this session with both Kohli and Rahane not looking to be in any hurry to get the runs.India are 273/3 after 65 overs

15:25(IST)

Time for a drink now. Been a tiring session as the run rate has been a bit slow, both Kohli and Rahane looking to grind West Indies down before going for the big shots. India are 271/3 after 64 overs.

15:15(IST)

Rahane slowly starting to get the confidence back here, the West Indian bowlers are also tiring out after a marathon day in the field. Kohli meanwhile looks really confident at the other end, he just seems to be a guy who is never out of form!

15:10(IST)

Rahane's average for the year has just been 25, a quality player like him needs to be more consistent and India need him to be at his best with the Australia tour coming up. That also explains why he is being watchful at the moment

15:02(IST)

Bishoo now concedes just three runs, boundaries completely drying up at the moment. India are now 258/3 after 59 overs.

14:53(IST)

Kohli and Rahane are dealing in singles and doubles at the moment, no one really looking for boundaries in the middle. After that Shaw blitzkrieg, its time for some good ol' Test cricket with both players grinding it out!

14:50(IST) Some praise from the Mumbai teammate!

Rajkot: India's Virat Kohli bats during the first day of the first cricket test match between India and West Indies in Rajkot, India, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (Image: AP)

LATEST UPDATES:And suddenly Pant surprises one and all with a six. Gabriel bangs in one shot and is pulled by Pant over fine leg for a six. This is good batting by the youngster. It's been a good all round batting display till now. 364/4. And that's stumps.

The live telecast of the match will start at 9:00AM on October 4 (Thursday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on www.hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Catch all the action from the first Test between India and West Indies through our live blog.

One eye on Windies, another on Australia. That will be the theme for India in their short two-match Test series against Jason Holder’s men beginning with the first Test on October 4 in Rajkot. The aim will be to win the series, but the vision will be to prepare for the tour of Australia at the end of the year. India have no option but to prioritise the Australia tour for it’s their last opportunity to walk the talk. They’ve claimed to be one of the best touring sides but results in recent times suggest otherwise. They squandered opportunities and lost in South Africa (1-2) and England (1-4); they can’t afford a repeat in Australia. The first step towards the slightly long-term vision has already been taken, with reports suggesting India have asked for fast and bouncy pitches to simulate conditions they’ll encounter in Australia. That might or might not be possible, but India will have to try and find as many pointers as they can to the questions ahead of the tour down under.

They’ve not got much time to do that though – India play only two Tests against Windies and one warm-up match in Australia before heading to the first Test. It’s a mistake they made in South Africa and England too, and ended up paying heavily. The biggest questions for India surround their batting. The bowlers were largely brilliant through the two previous overseas tours but the batsmen have consistently let them down. History suggests results at home are not indicators of ability overseas. With all due respect the Windies, ranked No. 8 in Tests, are not expected to challenge the No. 1 Test side, especially at home. Thus, success in this series won’t necessarily mean much for the bigger vision. But India can still answer a few crucial questions in the batting, beginning with the openers. With Shikhar Dhawan and M Vijay falling out of favour with the selectors, Prithvi Shaw will open with KL Rahul with the other opener picked in the squad, Mayank Agarwal, asked to bide his time on the sidelines for a bit longer yet. Also, out of the XII named ahead of the Test, a break from usual practice, are Hanuma Vihari and Mohammad Siraj. Shardul Thakur is most likely to perform 12th man duties, unless the management pick three frontline fast bowling options in Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami & Thakur, leaving Kuldeep Yadav on the bench.

Among the regulars in the line-up, there will be an eagerness to find form ahead of the Australian summer. Ajinkya Rahane, surprisingly, doesn’t have a great record at home and will want to fix that. Along with Cheteshwar Pujara, he has to step up and be the pillar of support that Kohli needs given the inexperience in the opening slots and lower order. Both Rahane and Pujara don’t feature in limited-overs cricket for India and thus have only these matches to prepare. Windies’ first aim will be to continue the improvements they’ve made in the last two years. They have lost only one out of five Tests in 2018 and come into the series having defeated Bangladesh convincingly back home. Windies have also managed to defeat Pakistan and England in their own backyard in the last couple of years and if they can produce an encore, they’d have taken a massive step towards a revival. Windies do have talented personnel, but the challenge will be to sustain high levels of performances in unison without a dip. Kraigg Brathwaite is an able opener. Shai Hope is Windies’ hope for the future. Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich, along with Jason Holder, denied India a win with some brilliant readguard batting in Jamaica two years back. Holder and Shannon Gabriel are pacers who are improving with every game. Devendra Bishoo has the experience of bowling in India. Can they all click in unison and produce one magical game?

It’s obviously tough; they’re battling not just India but also history as the last time Windies won a Test in India was in 1994-95. But it's not impossible. They battled similar history when they defeated England in Leeds last year. If that happens, it will only add to the growing pressure on the Indian team management beginning with coach Ravi Shastri and Kohli. That’s the last thing they’d want with Australia not too far away.

Teams: India (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw (debut), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Windies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich(w), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel

