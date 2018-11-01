Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Injured Ashley Nurse to Miss Rest of India Tour

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 1, 2018, 6:48 PM IST
Windies off-spinner Ashley Nurse has been ruled out of the rest of the India tour with a pectoral muscle injury. Nurse injured his shoulder during the fourth One-Day International in Mumbai and was forced out of the final game in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (November 1).

He will also miss the three Twenty20 Internationals starting on Sunday in Kolkata.

"He (Nurse) is ruled out for the entire tour. Devendra Bishoo replaces him for today. I wish him well. Hopefully, he can recover quickly for the next tour," Holder said at the toss during the final ODI.

Nurse, who has played 40 ODIs, was the Man of the Match in Windies' only win of the tour, in the third ODI in Pune. He had bagged 2 for 43 apart from scoring 40 crucial runs lower down the order. He bowled only eight overs in the next match in Mumbai owing to the injury, conceding 57 runs for one wicket.

India won the five-match ODI series 3-1.

First Published: November 1, 2018, 2:43 PM IST
