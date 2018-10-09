Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 9, 2018, 6:17 PM IST
Tino Best Miffed by Harbhajan Singh’s Tweet After Windies Loss

India thumped Windies in the first Test at Rajkot by a whopping margin of innings and 272 runs, bringing severe criticism of the Caribbean team from all quarters. After India’s lopsided victory, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh raised questions over the quality of opposition, wondering if the team was even fit to compete against elite teams in the Ranji Trophy.

Harbhajan had tweeted, “With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all…will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga.”

These comments didn’t go very well with former Windies fast bowler Tino Best. Reacting to Harbhajan’s tweet, Best recalled India’s humiliating 1-4 loss in the Test series against England. He wrote, “Hey bro didn’t see these cocky tweets vs England…. but anyhow the young men will learn.”



The second Test of the series will be played in Hyderabad from October 12.

harbhajan singhIndiaIndia vs West Indies 2018Off The FieldTino BestWest Indies
First Published: October 9, 2018, 6:16 PM IST
