Tino Best Miffed by Harbhajan Singh’s Tweet After Windies Loss

Loading...
Harbhajan had tweeted, “With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all…will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga.”
These comments didn’t go very well with former Windies fast bowler Tino Best. Reacting to Harbhajan’s tweet, Best recalled India’s humiliating 1-4 loss in the Test series against England. He wrote, “Hey bro didn’t see these cocky tweets vs England…. but anyhow the young men will learn.”
Hey bro didn’t see these cocky tweets vs England ♂️ .... but anyhow the young men will learn
— Tino95 (@tinobest) October 6, 2018
The second Test of the series will be played in Hyderabad from October 12.
First Published: October 9, 2018, 6:16 PM IST