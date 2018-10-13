In Numbers: Umesh Yadav Records Career-Best Test Figures

Loading...
Having picked up three scalps on the first day, Umesh added the wicket of Devendra Bishoo early on the second before getting rid of the centurion Roston Chase and Shannon Gabriel off consecutive deliveries to get his second five-wicket haul.
Umesh has taken 68 innings to achieve the milestone once again, after his 5 for 93 against Australia in Perth in 2012.
This was the first six-for by an Indian pacer at home since Javagal Srinath's 6 for 27 against New Zealand in 1999, giving further proof of Umesh's incredible effort on the day. This was also the first time a pacer has picked a five-wicket haul in a Test in Hyderabad, and also just the fifth instance of an Indian pacer picking up six wickets in a Test against Windies.
Umesh has carved a niche for himself in the subcontinent in the last few years, his ability to bowl the long spells and sustain pace coming to the fore in conditions where there isn't much swing on offer.
First Published: October 13, 2018, 12:07 PM IST