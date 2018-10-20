Windies Face Uphill Task to End Near Two Decade Wait for ODI Series Win in India

Loading...
Windies' last five ODI series in India have largely been tilted in favour of the hosts, who lead by a 4-1 margin. Cricketnext takes a dive into how those last five series panned out.
Windies in India 2014-15 (India won 2-1)
IANS
The last ODI series between the two nations on Indian soil was marred with controversy after the Dwayne Bravo-led Windies side pulled out of the tour midway. The full series which was originally marked for five ODIs, one T20I and three Tests was cut short to just four ODIs because of an ongoing dispute between the players and the team management. The first ODI in Kochi saw the visitors score an emphatic 124-run win over the much-fancied hosts before India struck back in the second game in Delhi with a 48-run win. The third ODI in Visakhapatnam was abandoned because of a cyclone which incidentally coincided with the turmoil in the visitor's camp. The Windies players did play the fourth ODI in Dharamsala only after the insistence of the then BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel which they lost by 59 runs before the players pulled the plug on the tour after negotiations with the WICB broke down completely. India were awarded the series 2-1 but there was no trophy handed over to captain MS Dhoni at the presentation ceremony.
Windies in India 2013-14 (India won 2-1)
BCCI
This was one of the more easier series wins for India. After thrashing the touring Windies unit 2-0 in the Tests, they started off the ODI leg with an equally emphatic six-wicket win with more 14 overs to spare. The Islanders did get one back in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam with Darren Sammy cracking a 45-ball 63 to take his side to a thrilling two-wicket win but India made sure they did not let the series slip from their grasp as they completed a comfortable win in the third and final match in Kanpur. Shikhar Dhawan's fifth ODI century ensured India took the third ODI by five wickets.
Windies in India 2011-12 (India won the series 4-1)
AFP
After completing a comfortable 2-0 win in the Test series, India were primed to take the ODI series as well quite easily. The result was on expected lines as India wrapped up the five-match series 4-1. The first game in Cuttack turned out to be a humdinger though with the last pair of Varun Aaron and Umesh Yadav needed to take India to a nervous one-wicket win but the rest of the matches turned out to be one-sided affairs. The hosts took the second ODI in Visakhapatnam by 5 wickets courtesy a clinical 117 by Virat Kohli before the visitors came back to win the third ODI by 6 runs. Any chances of a Windies revival in the series was rendered moot by Virender Sehwag who broke all sorts of records enroute a thumping 149-ball 219 in Indore as India walloped the visitors by 153 runs. The final game of the tour in Chennai went India's way as well by 34 runs.
Windies in India 2006-07 (India won 3-1)
SkySports
The Windies came to the Indian shores just for a four-match ODI series which went the hosts' way 3-1. The series turned out to be a much more competitive than what the final scoreline dictates with all games barring the final ODI in Vadodara going down to the wire. India started off the first ODI in Nagpur with a bang racking up 338/3 in their 50 overs. A scintillating 136-ball 149 not out by Shivnarine Chanderpaul then took the Windies on the cusp of a famous win only to fall short by 14 runs in the end. After a run-fest in the first game, the second ODI in Cuttack turned out to be a low-scoring affair with Ramesh Powar's three-for helping India defend a modest 190-run target. The Windies aided by Marlon Samuels' 95-ball 98 struck back to take the third ODI in Chennai by 3 wickets before India closed out the series in Vadodara with a thumping 160-run win.
Windies in India 2002-2003 (Windies won 4-3)
This was by far the most competitive of any of the series on the list. The Windies after losing the four-match Test series brought out their A game in the ODI leg to win the series 4-3. The seven ODIs were all high-scoring affairs with 280+ targets achieved on more occasions than one. After the Windies won the first two ODIs in grand fashion, the hosts hit back strongly in the third and fourth ODI. It eventually boiled down to the last game where India without the services of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly chasing a mammoth 16-run target fell short by 180 runs.
First Published: October 20, 2018, 3:02 PM IST