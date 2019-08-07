India vs West Indies | A Recap of India's Last-Five ODI Sojourns in Caribbean

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team began their post-World Cup assignments in style as they outplayed West Indies 3-0 in the T20 Internationals. The Indian team, who have made it clear that they are looking to build for the future starting with this tour, now have three ODI games to play against the host West Indies and will look to continue their rich vein of form.
Ahead of the first ODI in Guyana, Georgetown, here is a look back at the last five ODI series in the Caribbean for India.
2017: India win five match ODI series 3-1
India team celebrates after winning the ODI series against West Indies in 2017. (Pic: AFP)
Led by Kohli, two years ago, India’s ODI series began with a washout in Port-of-Spain before they registered two convincing wins, by 105 runs and by 93 runs to edge ahead. Ajinkya Rahane was in superb nick with a century and three half centuries to boast off from the first four games.
The hosts won a closely contested fourth ODI, before India and Virat Kohli (111*) stamped his authority and romped home to an eight-wicket win in the fifth game. India, considered world beaters at the time, had hardly broken into a sweat over the course of the series.
Among the bowlers, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin bagged a rich haul of wickets. Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, however, did not have the kind of impact he would have hoped for.
2013: India win tri-series comprising of Sri Lanka and West Indies
Suresh Raina (left) and R. Vinay Kumar (right) hug MS Dhoni, who leads India to win in tri-series final in West Indies in 2013. (Pic: AFP)
A couple of years after the much-cherished World Cup title win, a strong India began the tri-series poorly. Johnson Charles and Darren Bravo handed them a narrow defeat, before Upul Tharanga and Mahela Jayawardene batted them out of the game. Rangana Herath and Lasith Malinga were the wreckers in chief with the ball.
Virat Kohli though led the comeback with a century as they beat West Indies in a rain-curtailed game, before another rain-affected game saw them get even with the Lankans.
In the final, India’s famed batting made hard work of a 201 target but eventually scraped through with one wicket and two balls to go to lift the trophy.
2011: India beat West Indies 3-2 in five match ODI series
West Indies' Kieran Pollard and Marlon Samuels in action in the 2011 ODI series in West Indies
The likes of Lendl Simmons, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Marlon Samuels and Devendra Bishoo had the unenviable task of facing India two months after they had been crowned world champions. While many expected it to be a cakewalk for India, the hosts put up a decent performance.
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, not opening partners yet, guided India home in the first game after which Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli piled on the runs at good pace in the second to win by D/L method. After that Munaf Patel and Amit Mishra wrecked havoc and Rohit Sharma was his stylish self with the bat as India sealed the series 3—0.
The hosts however won the next two games by 103 runs and seven wickets respectively, but it was all too late as India under Suresh Raina had done their job.
2009: India win four match ODI series 2-1
Young Ishant Sharma (right) exults after dismissing Chris Gayle in the 2009 ODI series. (Pic: AFP)
Led by MS Dhoni, India began the series well with Yuvraj Singh scoring a brilliant century and Dinesh Karthik’s half century at the top of the order. West Indies with Chris Gayle, Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul failed to chase well and conceded the first game.
However, they fought back with Ravi Rampaul, Jerome Taylor and Dwayne Bravo to skittle out India early and register a convincing comeback.
India’s bowlers followed suit, and in the third ODI Ashish Nehra and Harbhajan Singh turned on the style as India won a rain-affected game. The fourth game saw only 45 legal deliveries bowled as India took the series 2-1.
2006: West Indies Trounce India 4-1
West Indies batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan in action during ODI series in 2006
Captain Brian Lara was at the helm of affairs for the West Indies and outplayed India under Rahul Dravid a year before what is considered to be among the darkest days in Indian cricket – 2007 World Cup.
A young Chris Gayle was in full flow and opened the series with a ton, but India with a captain’s knock from Dravid won by 5 wickets, just about. It was all downhill from there, as Ramnaresh Sarwan became the thorn in India’s flesh. Unbeaten 98 and 115 saw the Windies surge ahead into a 2-1 lead.
In a must win game after that, India’s batting failed to live up to the expectation and Brian Lara showed them how it’s done with a match-winning half century, before the series finished with a clinical team performance from the hosts in Port of Spain.
