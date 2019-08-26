India vs West Indies 2019: Bumrah Was Struggling for Rhythm in First Innings - Hanuma Vihari

It’s not often that Jasprit Bumrah is not among the wickets, no matter what the format of the game. In just 11 Tests, Bumrah has 55 wickets till date and averages 20.63.
On Sunday (August 25), he produced another blistering spell against the West Indies at Antigua to claim 5/7 in eight overs and set up India’s massive 318-run win in Antigua. After claiming just one wicket in the first innings, Bumrah was back to his best to terrorise the Caribbean batsman.
“Bumrah was not happy with his performance in the first innings himself and he thought he did not bowl up to his standards. He was quite fired up in the second innings,” batsman Hanuma Vihari, who scored 93 in India’s second innings, told the media in the post-match press conference on Sunday.
“He is a champion bowler. We did not play a Test in the last six months, so he was struggling in the first innings to get his rhythm back,” he said about Bumrah, who picked up his fourth five-wicket haul in Test matches.
Vihari looked impressive with the bat in both innings of the first Test. He scored a 56-ball 32 in the first innings and followed it up with 93 off 128 balls in the second.
The Hyderabad all-rounder put on 135 runs for the fifth wicket with Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 102 following up on 81 he scored in the first innings.
“Rahane was helping me out with the way bowlers were bowling because he batted for a long time in the first innings as well. He was helping me out with what the wicket was playing like,” the 25-year-old said about his partnership with Rahane.
“I came here early with the India ‘A’ team so I had the experience of these conditions and that came handy for me. I know how the wicket would play and I was fortunate enough to get those runs for the team,” Vihari, who scored his second Test half-century, said.
The Indian team management had to make the choice between Vihari and Rohit Sharma when they opted for a sixth batsman for this Test match and went into the game with four specialist bowlers. But Vihari’s ability to bowl off-spin when in his favour and now the Hyderabad youngster wants to improve his bowling to maintain his place in the Test line-up
“It’s important that my off-spin keeps developing, not only for myself but for the team as I fit into the team just because of that combination. I’m trying to keep on improving and getting better at it. So, hopefully I will get more overs and help the team in the future,” Vihari said.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies 2019: Bumrah Was Struggling for Rhythm in First Innings - Hanuma Vihari
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 01 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 6 September, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy All Fixtures
Team Rankings