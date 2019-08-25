Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India

297 (96.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

222 (74.2)

India lead by 260 runs
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

67 (27.5)

England need 203 runs to win
Rain Stoppage

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

196/4 (62.0)

New Zealand trail by 48 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Match 11: CAN VS USA

upcoming
CAN CAN
USA USA

Antigua

25 Aug, 201919:30 IST

India vs West Indies 2019: ‘Extremely Disappointed’ With Batsmen for Not Stepping Up: Holder

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
India vs West Indies 2019: ‘Extremely Disappointed’ With Batsmen for Not Stepping Up: Holder

West Indies were bowled for an unimpressive 222 in the first innings of the first Test match against India and skipper Jason Holder said he was ‘extremely disappointed’ with his batsmen.

Holder’s remarks came after stumps on day three by when India had piled on the runs with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane scoring half centuries and the stretching the lead 260.

"Extremely disappointed. It's been a common thing for our batsmen now. We have not been able to step up as a top-order, the middle and lower order have done an exceptional job. We are behind the eight ball because we did not bat well in the first innings," Holder said.

"The boys are fighting, the effort was exceptional, we have been in the match with the bowling effort. We kept toiling away, it is not a surface on which you can bowl out a side cheaply. We hope to restrict India and then chase down the total," he added.

The West Indies captain however had praise for his bowlers and especially Kemar Roach for his consistency, saying the bowler has been the standout pacer in the match.

"Bowlers are doing an exceptional job. India is scoring at two and a half runs per over, we are fighting very hard. The body language has been right up there. We got early wickets and they built a partnership in the first innings. We just need to play smart cricket in the remaining match," Holder said.

"Kemar has been brilliant. We as a fast-bowling group, have done a good job. Kemar keeps you guessing, there is never a situation in which he gets predictable. It is a plus having Kemar in this side. He makes something happen with the ball. Yes, Ishant got five wickets in the first innings, but in my opinion, Kemar has been the standout bowler in this match," he added.

On day three, Holder was able to show some resilience with the bat, but as soon as he got dismissed after playing a knock of 39 runs, West Indies innings folded for just 222.

Kohli and Rahane are unbeaten on 51 and 53 respectively and India would resume day four at 185/3.

india vs west indies 2019ishant sharmaJason Holderkemar roach

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 T20 | Sun, 25 Aug, 2019

USA v CAN
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...