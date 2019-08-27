Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies 2019: Outswing is Something I Have Tried to Use in Helpful Conditions - Jasprit Bumrah

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah came up with a sensational spell of 5/7 to send West Indies crashing in the first Test which ended in Antigua on Sunday (August 25). In the second part of chat with India batsman Rohit Sharma for bcci.tv, Bumrah elaborated that the breeze at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground in North Sound aided his outswing, an aspect of his game he’s work on since bowling in England during the 2019 World Cup.

“Outswing was something I always tried to use but when conditions were helpful like this. It was going away well with the breeze,” Bumrah told Sharma in a video posted on BCCI’s official website.

“In England also I tried to use more of the outswing. So I was confident, I was mixing it up with in-swing too,” Bumrah, who had 55 wickets at an average of just over 20, said.

Earlier, in a chat with the broadcasters after the end of the Test match, Bumrah said, “I’ve been working a lot on this aspect of my game and I am really happy to see how it worked out today,” Bumrah, who became the fastest Indian paceman to 50 Test wickets, said.

“I am feeling very good. As a bowling unit, we came with attacking options. Me and Ishant (Sharma) were trying to use the (width of) crease too, to generate the swing. A lot of hardwork goes into my delivery,” Bumrah added.

Rohit, who was left out of the first Test playing XI with India opting to go in with Hanuma Vihari, then continued his chat with Mumbai teammate Ajinkya Rahane.

The Indian middle-order batsman, playing his first international game since the Australian tour, came up with knocks of 81 and 102 as India posted a 318-run win in the first Test.

“I try not to get affected by criticism. It’s an unwanted thing which you can’t control,” Rahane told Sharma.

“When you score a hundred, you are happy about it, it was quite a satisfying innings. I had to grind a lot to get team into good position,” he added.​

