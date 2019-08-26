India vs West Indies 2019: We Fell Quite a Few Runs Short in First Innings - Jason Holder

West Indies have started off their ICC World Test Championship campaign on a sour note with 318-run defeat in the first Test against India at Antigua on Sunday (August 25). Skipper Jason Holder felt that the side’s failure to post a substantial total in the first innings was one of the major reasons for the big loss.
The home side managed to restrict Virat Kohli’s side to 297 after electing to bowl first but could only post 222 in reply in first knock with Ishant Sharma claiming five wickets.
"We fell short quite a few runs and I think the wicket was very good for the batting. At the initial phase when the ball is new it is difficult as a batsman to sustain but after that it becomes easy. We did not get enough runs in this game," Holder told the media in the post-match press conference on Sunday.
Roston Chase was the top-scorer in the first innings with 48 but West Indies collapsed to just 100 all out in their second essay with Jasprit Bumrah picking up 5/7 in eight overs.
"Today Bumrah bowled some magic balls and he got few of our batsmen with some very good balls. We have to find ways. He is a quality bowler but definitely, there is a solution out there," the West Indies skipper said.
Holder also praised Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami as they supported Bumrah really well and scalped three and two wickets, respectively.
"They bowled well. Bumrah bowled an exceptional spell, Ishant was very supportive as well as Shami. I just want those spells where the opposition gets on the top and stays on the top. We have seen that happening in around the world," Holder felt.
When asked if off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall will be included in the second Test or not, Holder replied: "No, I think team selection was good. We had won the first series early in this year with four fast bowlers and it worked for us. It was difficult for me to change the winning bowling combination. It is a matter of time, sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies 2019: We Fell Quite a Few Runs Short in First Innings - Jason Holder
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 20, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Caribbean Players Must Work on Mental Aspect in Tests - Lara
Cricketnext Staff | August 22, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Ideally West Indies Want Fast Pitch But Must Adapt Accordingly: Sarwan
Cricketnext Staff | August 19, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
India vs West Indies | Test Format Suits My Game: Rahkeem Cornwall
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 01 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 6 September, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy All Fixtures
Team Rankings