Live

India vs West Indies 2019: We Fell Quite a Few Runs Short in First Innings - Jason Holder

Cricketnext Staff |August 26, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
West Indies have started off their ICC World Test Championship campaign on a sour note with 318-run defeat in the first Test against India at Antigua on Sunday (August 25). Skipper Jason Holder felt that the side’s failure to post a substantial total in the first innings was one of the major reasons for the big loss.

The home side managed to restrict Virat Kohli’s side to 297 after electing to bowl first but could only post 222 in reply in first knock with Ishant Sharma claiming five wickets.

"We fell short quite a few runs and I think the wicket was very good for the batting. At the initial phase when the ball is new it is difficult as a batsman to sustain but after that it becomes easy. We did not get enough runs in this game," Holder told the media in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

Roston Chase was the top-scorer in the first innings with 48 but West Indies collapsed to just 100 all out in their second essay with Jasprit Bumrah picking up 5/7 in eight overs.

"Today Bumrah bowled some magic balls and he got few of our batsmen with some very good balls. We have to find ways. He is a quality bowler but definitely, there is a solution out there," the West Indies skipper said.

Holder also praised Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami as they supported Bumrah really well and scalped three and two wickets, respectively.

"They bowled well. Bumrah bowled an exceptional spell, Ishant was very supportive as well as Shami. I just want those spells where the opposition gets on the top and stays on the top. We have seen that happening in around the world," Holder felt.

When asked if off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall will be included in the second Test or not, Holder replied: "No, I think team selection was good. We had won the first series early in this year with four fast bowlers and it worked for us. It was difficult for me to change the winning bowling combination. It is a matter of time, sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't."

india vs west indies 2019

