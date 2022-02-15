India vs West Indies 2022: Cricket Association of Bengal Requests BCCI to Allow Spectators

There will not be any spectators in India’s opening T20I against the West Indies on Wednesday but Cricket Association of Bengal is “hopeful" that the Board will reconsider its decision for the second and third T20Is.

“The Cricket Association of Bengal on Monday again requested the BCCI to allow spectators for remaining matches," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

POLL: Pick Your Strongest India XI for T20I Series vs West Indies

“The CAB will intimate all stake holders once it receives feedback from the Board."

For the first match, there would be only 2000-odd match representatives and sponsors.

“The BCCI has allowed only upper tier and hospitality boxes for sponsors and representatives of the match," he added.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Works on His Batting Ahead of Series Opener

Earlier, Dalmiya hoped to conduct the matches with spectators after the state government allowed 75 per cent capacity. But the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly came in the local association way and said they will not allow spectators in the stadium as part of the Board’s safety-first approach.

Dalmiya then requested the Board to allow entry of fans. 70 per cent spectators were allowed to attend the India-New Zealand T20I in November last year.

Meanwhile, India batting coach Vikram Rathour says that the middle-order isn’t really concern for the team. In the aftermath of the Test and ODI series defeat

In South Africa, Rathour faced criticism for the decline in India’s batting department especially in the middle-order.

“I think we are doing well with our middle-order in ODI and T20Is. It never has been a concern. The wicket was little challenging and tricky in Ahmedabad," Rathour said.

“It was good to see people stepping up after we lost early wickets and put up decent scores with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant doing well in the middle-order," he added.

India have uncapped players like pacer Avesh Khan, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the squad and Rathour said the focus is more on winning the series than giving chance to the youngsters.

“I believe in experimenting but we have a series win. I’m sure West Indies will be a very competitive side in this format. We want to give opportunities to young guys but the important thing is to start well and win the series," he said.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here