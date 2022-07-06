India vs West Indies 2022: Former Cricketer Disagrees As BCCI Drops Bigwigs; Tweet Goes Viral

Former India cricketer slammed the BCCI after a number of players were dropped for the upcoming West Indies ODIs. The squad sees a number of big names being axed which includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami. Irfan Pathan’s tweet seems to be targeted at the exclusion of Virat Kohli whose poor form continued even in the one-off Test match at Edgbaston as he manged to score 11 and 20.

Although there was a school of thought that said Kohli must take a break, it now seems that Pathan felt otherwise. A number of cricketers including Ravi Shastri and Michael Vaughan had felt that Kohli should ‘sit at a beach and do nothing.’ Here Pathan seems exact opposite.

“No one comes back to form while resting…” tweeted Pathan.

No one comes back to form while resting… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 6, 2022

The India squad is currently gearing up for a three-match T20I series against England which will be followed by three ODIs.

India’s England tour will get over by July 17 while the West Indies tour starts five days later from July 22. All three ODIs will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

As expected several senior players have been excluded for the ODIs including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami.

A host of youngsters including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan have been given a chance.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

After the ODIs, India will then lock horns with West Indies across five T20Is starting July 29. The series opener will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad while the next two contests will be held at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

