The BCCI selection committee has named a 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies starting later this month. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the squad with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja named his deputy even as a host of senior players have been rested.

The India squad is currently gearing up for a three-match T20I series against England which will be followed by three ODIs.

India’s England tour will get over by July 17 while the West Indies tour starts five days later from July 22. All three ODIs will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

As expected several senior players have been excluded for the ODIs including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami.

A host of youngsters including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan have been given a chance.

The likes of Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj have also been included for the contests.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

After the ODIs, India will then lock horns with West Indies across five T20Is starting July 29. The series opener will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad while the next two contests will be held at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

The final two matches of the series will be held in Florida (USA) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

The Indian team recently lost the rescheduled fifth and final Test of a five-match series against England in Birmingham. The result meant the Ben Stokes-led side managed to draw level at two-all.

India’s focus will now shift on white-ball cricket with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup just a few months away. Finalising a squad for the marquee event which India haven’t won since the inaugural edition in 2007 will be the biggest challenge for the team management now.

