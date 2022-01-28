India vs West Indies 2022: Ravi Shastri Not Part of Commentary Panel

The much-awaited comeback of Ravi Shastri in the commentary box will reportedly have to wait for at least till the IPL 2022. According to a report, Shastri, whose tenure as India head coach ended last year with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, will not be part of the commentary panel for the upcoming home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

As per a report, seven commentators have been shortlisted by the BCCI for the six matches India will play against West Indies next month. The list includes Sunil Gavaskar, Ajit Agarkar, Ian Bishop, L Sivaramakrishnan, Harsha Bhogle, Murali Kartik and Deep Dasgupta.

India will host West Indies for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting February 6. The ODI series will be played in Ahmedabad while Kolkata will host the T20Is.

Shastri, a popular commentator, has been on-air during Indian cricket team’s momentous wins over the years including the finals of ICC World T20 in 2007 and the 2011 ODI World Cup. He had to give up commentary after taking a full-time role as the head coach of the men’s cricket team in 2017 but was expected to make an immediate return after his stint ended last year.

According to a report, Shastri has made a deliberate decision to stay away from commentary for some time as he’s already busy. “He has taken a conscious decision not to take up commentary immediately, at least till the IPL. He has a lot on the table and for two more months he will remain busy. He will think over it after that," sources close to Shastri told The Times of India.

Shastri currently is in Muscat (Oman) in the capacity of the commissioner for the ongoing Legends Cricket League.

