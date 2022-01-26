India vs West Indies 2022: Rohit Sharma Set to Return After Clearing Fitness Test

Rohit Sharma is all set to lead India once again as the 34-year-old managed to pass his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Rohit was made to undergo a mandatory fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru wherein he was rehabilitating from a hamstring injury. Earlier he was ruled out of South Africa tour. He was promoted to the post of captain after Virat Kohli was sacked from the post of ODI captain. This also meant that he will lead the team in T20Is also.

Rishi Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan Set for National Call Ups-Report

Rishi Dhawan, who last played an ODI for India back in 2016, might wear that blue jersey again after a gap of more than six years! According to reports, the Himachal all-rounder might be picked for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies which is to begin on February 3. Besides, Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to get a chance in the T20Is. Both have played a stellar hand recently in Vijay Hazare and Syed Muhtaq Ali, respectively. While Dhawan starred with his all-around abilities in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Khan snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Final.

Also Read || Virat Kohli Knew Rahul Dravid Wasn’t Like Ravi Shastri; Give Rohit Sharma At Least a Year as Captain and Coach More Power: Sanjay Manjrekar

Dhawan picked up 17 wickets in eight matches, apart from scoring 458 runs, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja missing out on ODIs, Dhawan can be a perfect choice. Also, Venkatesh Iyer’s less-than-ordinary ODI debut in South Africa has played into Dhawan’s hands. ‘The New Indian Express’ reported that the selectors are keen to have a go at the Himachal all-rounder, especially since he is not new to ODI cricket. Remember, he played three ODIs and a solitary T20I in 2016.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Has Lost His Currency to Complain

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan was impressive for Punjab Kings in the last two IPL seasons and may soon be rewarded with an India cap. Reports also say that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to face the axe after a lackluster performance in South Africa.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here