India vs West Indies 2022: Dhawan, Shreyas & Ruturaj Gaikwad Test Covid-19 Positive Upon Arrival-Report

A number of Indian cricketers have tested positive for Covid-19 just ahead of the three match ODI series which is to begin on February 6, according a to a report in Sportstar. Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer have returned positive for the coronavirus ahead of the West Indies series and have currently gone into isolation.

The team had reached Ahmedabad—venue of the three ODIs—on Monday where the above mentioned players tested positive upon arrival. The BCCI is currently monitoring the situation and will announce the replacements shortly. India are due to play three match ODI and equal number of T20Is against West Indies. The ODI series kicks off in Ahmedabad on Feb 6.

It has been brought to the notice that some players and some support staff have tested positive for COVID19…BCCI is watching the situation: Arun Kumar Dhumal, BCCI Treasurer told ANI.

Shahrukh Khan Idolised MS Dhoni, Dreams of Finishing Games Like Him The Indian team assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies and were going through a three-day isolation period post their break from the South Africa series. “Three players — Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan have tested positive. However there are multiple COVID positive cases among non-coaching administrative support staff. It could be between two to four people," a veteran BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. The series starts in Ahmedabad on February 6 with India’s 1000th ODI match but it is now a foregone conclusion that the trio will be missing the series as they will have to undergo a week-long isolation and then return with two negative RT-PCR tests. It is expected that M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, Rishi Dhawan, who are stand byes for the series, will now get a look-in to be in the squad. As far as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner is concerned, Venkatesh Iyer, a specialist opener in T20 squad, could be tried out.

