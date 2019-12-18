India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: As It Happened

Out! Khary Pierre is out for 21 runs, after holding out to Virat Kohli in the deep off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. India are just one wicket away from victory now, as the score reads 260/9.
20:34 (IST)
KULDEEP YADAV HAS TAKEN A HAT-TRICK! He follows up the dismissal of Hope with that of Jason Holder who is stumped, and then Alzarri Joseph who is caught behind at first slip, to take his second ODI hattrick of his career. Brilliant stuff here by the chinaman! The West Indies score reads 215/8.
20:26 (IST)
OUT! Shai Hope is gone for 78! He tries to heave away the ball over the boundary rope after getting down on one knee, but Indian captain Virat Kohli takes a superb catch in the deep to peg West Indies back again. The score reads 210/6.
19:39 (IST)
SIX! Chahar comes into the attack after the dropped catch and off the first ball of the over Hope has sent it into the crowd behind long on. Shreyas Iyer dived but it was well beyond him. WI are turning it on now.
19:36 (IST)
SIX! Pooran takes on Jadeja once again and has gone flat and hard over mid on to a good delivery from the bowler.
19:35 (IST)
DROPPED! Pooran's played the exact same shot right after that and he's miscued it but Chahar at the boundary has grassed it. Ravindra Jadeja is furious.
19:34 (IST)
SIX! Now Pooran joins the party and hammers Jadeja back over his head. It's high and over the long off fielder. No chance on that.
19:32 (IST)
SIX! Hope's gone down on one knee and lofted Kuldeep into the stands over the midwicket fence. The bowler is absolutely annoyed with himself.
19:07 (IST)
OUT! India are in a hurry here in Vizag! Jadeja cleans up Roston Chase for 4 and it is looking very grim for the visitors. Jadeja pitches on middle and it zips through to hit the top of off! Fantastic bowling by the spinner. WI are 86/3.
18:57 (IST)
OUT! India strike again and it is poor running betweent the wickets by the batsmen. Shreyas Iyer stops a boundary with a brilliant sliding effort before throwing perfectly to Jadeja who runs out Hetmyer. That is a big wicket for India. WI are 73/2.
18:53 (IST)
SIX! Hope has got his eye in here on a batting paradise in Viizag and he's reminding India about what he can do. Straight back over Thakur's head for a maximum.
21:01 (IST)
Out! Khary Pierre is out for 21 runs, after holding out to Virat Kohli in the deep off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. India are just one wicket away from victory now, as the score reads 260/9.
20:34 (IST)
KULDEEP YADAV HAS TAKEN A HAT-TRICK! He follows up the dismissal of Hope with that of Jason Holder who is stumped, and then Alzarri Joseph who is caught behind at first slip, to take his second ODI hattrick of his career. Brilliant stuff here by the chinaman! The West Indies score reads 215/8.
20:26 (IST)
OUT! Shai Hope is gone for 78! He tries to heave away the ball over the boundary rope after getting down on one knee, but Indian captain Virat Kohli takes a superb catch in the deep to peg West Indies back again. The score reads 210/6.
19:39 (IST)
SIX! Chahar comes into the attack after the dropped catch and off the first ball of the over Hope has sent it into the crowd behind long on. Shreyas Iyer dived but it was well beyond him. WI are turning it on now.
19:36 (IST)
SIX! Pooran takes on Jadeja once again and has gone flat and hard over mid on to a good delivery from the bowler.
19:35 (IST)
DROPPED! Pooran's played the exact same shot right after that and he's miscued it but Chahar at the boundary has grassed it. Ravindra Jadeja is furious.
19:34 (IST)
SIX! Now Pooran joins the party and hammers Jadeja back over his head. It's high and over the long off fielder. No chance on that.
19:32 (IST)
SIX! Hope's gone down on one knee and lofted Kuldeep into the stands over the midwicket fence. The bowler is absolutely annoyed with himself.
19:07 (IST)
OUT! India are in a hurry here in Vizag! Jadeja cleans up Roston Chase for 4 and it is looking very grim for the visitors. Jadeja pitches on middle and it zips through to hit the top of off! Fantastic bowling by the spinner. WI are 86/3.
18:57 (IST)
OUT! India strike again and it is poor running betweent the wickets by the batsmen. Shreyas Iyer stops a boundary with a brilliant sliding effort before throwing perfectly to Jadeja who runs out Hetmyer. That is a big wicket for India. WI are 73/2.
18:53 (IST)
SIX! Hope has got his eye in here on a batting paradise in Viizag and he's reminding India about what he can do. Straight back over Thakur's head for a maximum.
21:16 (IST)
And that's that! Mohammed Shami dismisses Keemo Paul with a perfect yorker, and he's gone for 46 runs. With that, West Indies have been bowled out for 280, and India have levelled the series, winning the encounter by 107 runs. It's set up perfectly for the decider!
21:01 (IST)
Out! Khary Pierre is out for 21 runs, after holding out to Virat Kohli in the deep off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. India are just one wicket away from victory now, as the score reads 260/9.
20:57 (IST)
Keemo Paul is not giving up the West Indies cause easily over here. He has raced to 26 in an innings that has been littered with fours and sixes. At the end of 40 overs, the score reads 257/8.
20:46 (IST)
It's now a matter of when not if India will secure the win as Kuldeep Yadav continues to plod away at the batsman. He finishes with figures of 3/52 in his quote of ten overs, as the West Indies score now reads 235/8. Thirteen overs now remain.
20:34 (IST)
KULDEEP YADAV HAS TAKEN A HAT-TRICK! He follows up the dismissal of Hope with that of Jason Holder who is stumped, and then Alzarri Joseph who is caught behind at first slip, to take his second ODI hattrick of his career. Brilliant stuff here by the chinaman! The West Indies score reads 215/8.
20:26 (IST)
OUT! Shai Hope is gone for 78! He tries to heave away the ball over the boundary rope after getting down on one knee, but Indian captain Virat Kohli takes a superb catch in the deep to peg West Indies back again. The score reads 210/6.
20:14 (IST)
Mohammed Shami has struck twice in quick succession for India! He starts by taking the wicket of Nicholas Pooran, who is caught in the deep by Kuldeep Yadav. The very next ball, West Indies captai Kieron Pollard edges the ball to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps who gleefully takes the catch. Two in two, and India are right back into the game! West Indies are 195/5 in 30 overs.
20:03 (IST)
Nicholas Pooran has launched into Kuldeep Yadav, hitting him for a four and a six in consecutive deliveries. Kuldeep is an attacking bowler, and he always runs the risk of going for runs. But West Indies have taken the assault to another level and at the end of 29 overs, the score reads 192/3.
20:01 (IST)
Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran are going hammer and tongs at the Indian bowling attack, scoring at over ten an over for the last three overs as India look for that crucial breakthrough. Hope is taking Ravindra Jadeja head on, hitting him for consecutive sixes in his last over. At the end of 28 overs, West Indies are 181/3.
19:43 (IST)
Another good over for West Indies as they pick up 10 runs from Chahar's over. Hope and Pooran are set and looking to slowly up the ante. WI are 145/3 after 25 overs.
19:39 (IST)
SIX! Chahar comes into the attack after the dropped catch and off the first ball of the over Hope has sent it into the crowd behind long on. Shreyas Iyer dived but it was well beyond him. WI are turning it on now.
19:37 (IST)
Massive 15-run over from Jadeja, when he could have had a wicket. Pooran took a special liking to the spinner and took him to the cleaners apart from offering his wicket on a silver platter, which Chahar dropped. India disappointed and rightfully, but WI move along to 135/3 after 24 overs.
19:36 (IST)
SIX! Pooran takes on Jadeja once again and has gone flat and hard over mid on to a good delivery from the bowler.
19:35 (IST)
DROPPED! Pooran's played the exact same shot right after that and he's miscued it but Chahar at the boundary has grassed it. Ravindra Jadeja is furious.
19:34 (IST)
SIX! Now Pooran joins the party and hammers Jadeja back over his head. It's high and over the long off fielder. No chance on that.
19:33 (IST)
Expensive 9 run over from Kuldeep with that maximum for Hope. India won't mind that, but West Indies need a few more of those big hits. WI are 120/3 after 23 overs and staring at defeat.
19:32 (IST)
SIX! Hope's gone down on one knee and lofted Kuldeep into the stands over the midwicket fence. The bowler is absolutely annoyed with himself.
19:29 (IST)
Four and Four! First off the front foot, Pooran danced down the track and went through midwicket before rocking back and clobbering Jadeja through the covers of the back foot. Two more singles after that make it a 11 run over, along with a wide. WI are 111/3 after 22 overs.
19:26 (IST)
Kuldeep completes his fourth over and has gone for just 9 runs so far, which is a testament to the pressure he and Jadeja have put on the Windies batsmen. WI are 100/3 after 21 overs.
19:21 (IST)
Once again Jadeja hustles through his over and India are done with 20 overs of the innings. Just the three singles once again along with Shai Hope bringing up a well played half-century. He'd love some support here surely. WI are 98/3 after 20 overs.
19:18 (IST)
Kuldeep at the other is mirroring Jadeja and adding more and more pressure on the Windies. Another over with just three singles takes WI to 95/3 and the required run-rate to 9.45 after 19 overs.
19:14 (IST)
Jadeja continues tightening the screws at the other end with yet another economical over at a time when the Windies need the big hits. Four runs takes West Indies to 92/3 after 18 overs.
19:11 (IST)
Kuldeep hustles through another over at the other end and concedes only two singles once again. WI move on to 88/3 and have their backs to the wall. India smell blood and Kohli's going for it.
19:07 (IST)
OUT! India are in a hurry here in Vizag! Jadeja cleans up Roston Chase for 4 and it is looking very grim for the visitors. Jadeja pitches on middle and it zips through to hit the top of off! Fantastic bowling by the spinner. WI are 86/3.
19:05 (IST)
Kuldeep Yadav has replaced Shardul Thakur at the other end and like Jadeja, he has also started off well. Just two runs from that over in the form of singles to the right handed duo takes WI to 82/2 after 15 overs.
19:02 (IST)
Shai Hope isn't backing away, he's smashed Jadeja through extra cover with a brilliant drive for a boundary as they complete a 9 run over. Hope, who needs to play the long inning here, has been joined by Roston Chase as India look for more wickets. WI are 80/2 after 14 overs and need plenty of big overs.
18:57 (IST)
OUT! India strike again and it is poor running betweent the wickets by the batsmen. Shreyas Iyer stops a boundary with a brilliant sliding effort before throwing perfectly to Jadeja who runs out Hetmyer. That is a big wicket for India. WI are 73/2.
18:54 (IST)
Expensive over for India as Thakur concedes 9, but Kohli and Co have more than enough runs on the board to not bother about this. West Indies with Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer move on to 71/1 after 13 overs.
18:53 (IST)
SIX! Hope has got his eye in here on a batting paradise in Viizag and he's reminding India about what he can do. Straight back over Thakur's head for a maximum.
18:49 (IST)
India now turn to Ravindra Jadeja as they look to add more pressure on the Windies. Will the ploy work? He has started off with a fantastic over wherein he went for just a single. WI are 62/1 after 12 overs.
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: As It Happened
India vs West Indies (ODI)
CONCLUDED
IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
2nd ODI ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 18 December, 2019
India
387/5
(50.0) RR 7.74
West Indies
280/10
(43.3) RR 6.43
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Out! Khary Pierre is out for 21 runs, after holding out to Virat Kohli in the deep off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. India are just one wicket away from victory now, as the score reads 260/9.
KULDEEP YADAV HAS TAKEN A HAT-TRICK! He follows up the dismissal of Hope with that of Jason Holder who is stumped, and then Alzarri Joseph who is caught behind at first slip, to take his second ODI hattrick of his career. Brilliant stuff here by the chinaman! The West Indies score reads 215/8.
OUT! Shai Hope is gone for 78! He tries to heave away the ball over the boundary rope after getting down on one knee, but Indian captain Virat Kohli takes a superb catch in the deep to peg West Indies back again. The score reads 210/6.
SIX! Chahar comes into the attack after the dropped catch and off the first ball of the over Hope has sent it into the crowd behind long on. Shreyas Iyer dived but it was well beyond him. WI are turning it on now.
SIX! Pooran takes on Jadeja once again and has gone flat and hard over mid on to a good delivery from the bowler.
DROPPED! Pooran's played the exact same shot right after that and he's miscued it but Chahar at the boundary has grassed it. Ravindra Jadeja is furious.
SIX! Now Pooran joins the party and hammers Jadeja back over his head. It's high and over the long off fielder. No chance on that.
SIX! Hope's gone down on one knee and lofted Kuldeep into the stands over the midwicket fence. The bowler is absolutely annoyed with himself.
OUT! India are in a hurry here in Vizag! Jadeja cleans up Roston Chase for 4 and it is looking very grim for the visitors. Jadeja pitches on middle and it zips through to hit the top of off! Fantastic bowling by the spinner. WI are 86/3.
OUT! India strike again and it is poor running betweent the wickets by the batsmen. Shreyas Iyer stops a boundary with a brilliant sliding effort before throwing perfectly to Jadeja who runs out Hetmyer. That is a big wicket for India. WI are 73/2.
SIX! Hope has got his eye in here on a batting paradise in Viizag and he's reminding India about what he can do. Straight back over Thakur's head for a maximum.
21:16 (IST)
And that's that! Mohammed Shami dismisses Keemo Paul with a perfect yorker, and he's gone for 46 runs. With that, West Indies have been bowled out for 280, and India have levelled the series, winning the encounter by 107 runs. It's set up perfectly for the decider!
21:01 (IST)
Out! Khary Pierre is out for 21 runs, after holding out to Virat Kohli in the deep off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. India are just one wicket away from victory now, as the score reads 260/9.
20:57 (IST)
Keemo Paul is not giving up the West Indies cause easily over here. He has raced to 26 in an innings that has been littered with fours and sixes. At the end of 40 overs, the score reads 257/8.
20:46 (IST)
It's now a matter of when not if India will secure the win as Kuldeep Yadav continues to plod away at the batsman. He finishes with figures of 3/52 in his quote of ten overs, as the West Indies score now reads 235/8. Thirteen overs now remain.
20:34 (IST)
KULDEEP YADAV HAS TAKEN A HAT-TRICK! He follows up the dismissal of Hope with that of Jason Holder who is stumped, and then Alzarri Joseph who is caught behind at first slip, to take his second ODI hattrick of his career. Brilliant stuff here by the chinaman! The West Indies score reads 215/8.
20:26 (IST)
OUT! Shai Hope is gone for 78! He tries to heave away the ball over the boundary rope after getting down on one knee, but Indian captain Virat Kohli takes a superb catch in the deep to peg West Indies back again. The score reads 210/6.
20:14 (IST)
Mohammed Shami has struck twice in quick succession for India! He starts by taking the wicket of Nicholas Pooran, who is caught in the deep by Kuldeep Yadav. The very next ball, West Indies captai Kieron Pollard edges the ball to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps who gleefully takes the catch. Two in two, and India are right back into the game! West Indies are 195/5 in 30 overs.
20:03 (IST)
Nicholas Pooran has launched into Kuldeep Yadav, hitting him for a four and a six in consecutive deliveries. Kuldeep is an attacking bowler, and he always runs the risk of going for runs. But West Indies have taken the assault to another level and at the end of 29 overs, the score reads 192/3.
20:01 (IST)
Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran are going hammer and tongs at the Indian bowling attack, scoring at over ten an over for the last three overs as India look for that crucial breakthrough. Hope is taking Ravindra Jadeja head on, hitting him for consecutive sixes in his last over. At the end of 28 overs, West Indies are 181/3.
19:43 (IST)
Another good over for West Indies as they pick up 10 runs from Chahar's over. Hope and Pooran are set and looking to slowly up the ante. WI are 145/3 after 25 overs.
19:39 (IST)
SIX! Chahar comes into the attack after the dropped catch and off the first ball of the over Hope has sent it into the crowd behind long on. Shreyas Iyer dived but it was well beyond him. WI are turning it on now.
19:37 (IST)
Massive 15-run over from Jadeja, when he could have had a wicket. Pooran took a special liking to the spinner and took him to the cleaners apart from offering his wicket on a silver platter, which Chahar dropped. India disappointed and rightfully, but WI move along to 135/3 after 24 overs.
19:36 (IST)
SIX! Pooran takes on Jadeja once again and has gone flat and hard over mid on to a good delivery from the bowler.
19:35 (IST)
DROPPED! Pooran's played the exact same shot right after that and he's miscued it but Chahar at the boundary has grassed it. Ravindra Jadeja is furious.
19:34 (IST)
SIX! Now Pooran joins the party and hammers Jadeja back over his head. It's high and over the long off fielder. No chance on that.
19:33 (IST)
Expensive 9 run over from Kuldeep with that maximum for Hope. India won't mind that, but West Indies need a few more of those big hits. WI are 120/3 after 23 overs and staring at defeat.
19:32 (IST)
SIX! Hope's gone down on one knee and lofted Kuldeep into the stands over the midwicket fence. The bowler is absolutely annoyed with himself.
19:29 (IST)
Four and Four! First off the front foot, Pooran danced down the track and went through midwicket before rocking back and clobbering Jadeja through the covers of the back foot. Two more singles after that make it a 11 run over, along with a wide. WI are 111/3 after 22 overs.
19:26 (IST)
Kuldeep completes his fourth over and has gone for just 9 runs so far, which is a testament to the pressure he and Jadeja have put on the Windies batsmen. WI are 100/3 after 21 overs.
19:21 (IST)
Once again Jadeja hustles through his over and India are done with 20 overs of the innings. Just the three singles once again along with Shai Hope bringing up a well played half-century. He'd love some support here surely. WI are 98/3 after 20 overs.
19:18 (IST)
Kuldeep at the other is mirroring Jadeja and adding more and more pressure on the Windies. Another over with just three singles takes WI to 95/3 and the required run-rate to 9.45 after 19 overs.
19:14 (IST)
Jadeja continues tightening the screws at the other end with yet another economical over at a time when the Windies need the big hits. Four runs takes West Indies to 92/3 after 18 overs.
19:11 (IST)
Kuldeep hustles through another over at the other end and concedes only two singles once again. WI move on to 88/3 and have their backs to the wall. India smell blood and Kohli's going for it.
19:07 (IST)
OUT! India are in a hurry here in Vizag! Jadeja cleans up Roston Chase for 4 and it is looking very grim for the visitors. Jadeja pitches on middle and it zips through to hit the top of off! Fantastic bowling by the spinner. WI are 86/3.
19:05 (IST)
Kuldeep Yadav has replaced Shardul Thakur at the other end and like Jadeja, he has also started off well. Just two runs from that over in the form of singles to the right handed duo takes WI to 82/2 after 15 overs.
19:02 (IST)
Shai Hope isn't backing away, he's smashed Jadeja through extra cover with a brilliant drive for a boundary as they complete a 9 run over. Hope, who needs to play the long inning here, has been joined by Roston Chase as India look for more wickets. WI are 80/2 after 14 overs and need plenty of big overs.
18:57 (IST)
OUT! India strike again and it is poor running betweent the wickets by the batsmen. Shreyas Iyer stops a boundary with a brilliant sliding effort before throwing perfectly to Jadeja who runs out Hetmyer. That is a big wicket for India. WI are 73/2.
18:54 (IST)
Expensive over for India as Thakur concedes 9, but Kohli and Co have more than enough runs on the board to not bother about this. West Indies with Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer move on to 71/1 after 13 overs.
18:53 (IST)
SIX! Hope has got his eye in here on a batting paradise in Viizag and he's reminding India about what he can do. Straight back over Thakur's head for a maximum.
18:49 (IST)
India now turn to Ravindra Jadeja as they look to add more pressure on the Windies. Will the ploy work? He has started off with a fantastic over wherein he went for just a single. WI are 62/1 after 12 overs.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings