Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India *

203/6 (68.5)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)
Live

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

88/2 (39.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

MIN. 95.5 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI on August 11th (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten Network and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at Port of Spain, Trinidad and will begin at 1900 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).

Preview: After rain playing spoilsport in the first ODI of the three-game series in Guyana, India and West Indies have moved to the Queen's Park Oval for the second game and both teams will be looking to start on the attack after a washed out opening game. Interestingly, Chris Gayle has been ignored for the Test series, so this game and the last one at the same venue could be the last couple of times that one sees the legend take the field on the international stage.

For India, it will be about starting afresh after a disappointing loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. The batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the no.3 position as he doesn't need to worry about building the innings as he had to during the showpiece event in England.

The middle-order kind of picks itself as the team didn't get to bat in the opening game. So while Shreyas Iyer should get another go after having made the XI in the first game, Rishabh Pant definitely will be playing the role of the finisher unless there is a top-order collapse. Kedar Jadhav is also set to get a game over Manish Pandey as was the case in the opening tie.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami looked mighty impressive as he gave away just 5 runs in the three overs that he bowled. But with young Khaleel Ahmed taking some stick from Evin Lewis, going from 27 from his three overs, it could be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to give Navdeep Saini his ODI cap as he was pretty impressive in the T20I series.

Kuldeep Yadav should once again get the nod over Yuzvendra Chahal as he picked the lone wicket to fall on the day in Guyana - Chris Gayle. He will be supported by Ravindra Jadeja as the left-arm spinner can also wield the willow at the bottom end of the innings.

For West Indies, after the loss in the T20I series, it will all be about playing for pride as they are considered a better outfit in the limited-overs format. Also, with Gayle playing his last series for the Windies should add to the motivation factor for the hosts.

Squads: West Indies: Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (c), Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, John Campbell, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas

India: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Navdeep Saini

India vs West Indieslive streamingsony livWhen and where to watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...