The pitch will be in focus ahead of the second ODI in Visakhapatnam, with India trailing 0-1 in the three match series.
The wicket at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam traditionally helps spinners, and India could bring back Yuzvendra Chahal to make it a three-spin attack, along with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.
With the match also being played under lights, dew will become a factor in the second innings and add to the difficulty for the batsmen.
For West Indies, spinner Hayden Walsh Jr might just prove to be the trump card. He bowled only five overs in the first match, but could get more given the slow nature of the pitch. Keemo Paul will also be useful. West Indies used slower balls and cutters on a sluggish Chepauk track in the first ODI, and there could be more of the same in the second game.
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Pitch Report: Spin Expected to Play Major Part
