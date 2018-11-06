India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I in Lucknow Highlights - As It Happened

20:36(IST)

100 FOR ROHIT: Rohit gets an edge as the ball sails past third man for a four. He moves to 96. On the very next ball he scoops the ball towards fine leg to get his fourth T20I ton. This is great stuff by the Indian. He gets a Diwali gift from Brathwaite as he throws the ball wide and the keeper can't get it. That is four overthrows. He hits another six. This is sensational batting by the Indian. The innings ends and India finish on 195/2.