India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I in Lucknow Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 6, 2018, 10:39 PM IST

2nd T20I, Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 06 November, 2018

Toss won by West Indies (decided to bowl)

India beat West Indies by 71 runs

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma

Live Blog

Highlights

22:31(IST)
22:27(IST)

That's it then, West Indies have managed to play out the 20 overs but it is yet another convincing win for India. They were absolutely clinical in both the T20Is and Windies not anywhere close to the T20I World Champions. West Indies will fight for pride in Chennai,but today's night certainly belonged to Rohit!

22:21(IST)

WICKET! Now its Bumrah's turn, its the slower ball from him and Pierre looks to go straight but gets it from the slice of the bat. Straight back to Bumrah who takes a smart catch, Pierre departs for 1. West Indies are now 116/9

22:17(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, Paul looks to go for a maximum but hits it straight to Rohit Sharma at mid-off. He completes a simple catch there, Paul departs for 20 and Windies are now 114/8.

22:13(IST)

West Indies batsmen spoil Kuldeep Yadav's figures there, first Paul hits him for a couple of maximums and after that its Brathwaite who hits one straight down the ground for a maximum. West Indies are now 112/7

22:08(IST)

Khaleel Ahmed now concedes 5 runs in the over, the required run rate is now 34.33, so effectively 6 runs required from every ball here.

22:04(IST)

Mere formalities left now, West Indies seem to have also given up now. They are just going through the paces, 4 runs from the over and West Indies are now 88/7.

22:02(IST)
21:56(IST)

WICKET! Allen departs first ball, was running for absolutely nothing there. Ball was hit straight to Krunal and he takes his time to take aim. Gets the direct hit. Poor communication between the Windies players and they are now 82/7

21:53(IST)

WICKET! Rohit Sharma cannot do any wrong today, Ramdin look to flick towards the leg-side but gets no elevation. Rohit Sharma standing at square leg times the jump perfectly and completes the catch. Ramdin departs for 10 and Windies are now 81/6

21:48(IST)

India lose a review there, Krunal Pandya with a loud appeal for lbw but the umpire turns it down. Consults Karthik and immediately goes for a review, replays though show that the ball would have been going down the leg side. Windies are 75/5

21:46(IST)

Carlos Brathwaite has come out to join Dinesh Ramdin in the middle here, two of the most experienced West Indian players. The game though seems to be already lost and Windies will need nothing less than a miracle, they are 71/5 after 12 overs

21:40(IST)

WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah strikes, its the extra pace that does the trick and yet again its a Mumbai Indians guy who gets Pollard. The big man looks to pull but gets a top edge, Bumrah completes an easy catch. Pollard almost walking into Bumrah there, looked unintentional though. Windies are now 68/5

21:35(IST)

Another excellent over from Kuldeep Yadav that, concedes just 5 runs despite a boundary from Pollard. We are halfway into the innings and West Indies are currently 67/4, they need nothing less than a miracle to come back into this one

21:31(IST) The God approves!
21:28(IST)

WICKET! West Indies have just no clue about how to face Kuldeep Yadav, Pooran gets off the mark with a boundary but the next ball is a wong'un and Pooran has no clue about how to play that. Goes between bat and bad before clattering into the stumps. West Indies are now 52/4

21:25(IST)

WICKET! This looks like another collapse from the West Indies here, Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack and strikes immediately. Bravo looks to play of the backfoot but gets a thick outside edge, straight through to Rohit Sharma at first slip. Windies are 48/3 after 7.3 overs here

21:22(IST)

Krunal Pandya now comes into the attack here, was turning out to be a good over till Bravo found the boundary on the last ball of the over. Eight runs coming from the over there and West Indies are 47/2 after 7 overs

21:18(IST)

Still, not a bad over for the West Indies despite losing a wicket of Hetmyer there. Bravo picks another boundary in the over and Windies get 10 runs from that one. The run rate moves past six for the first time, Windies are now 39/2 after 6 overs

21:14(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed gets the wicket yet again, first a boundary from Hetmyer and then he tries to go for the maximum but doesn't get it from the middle of the bat. He holes out to Shikhar Dhawan at long-on and is mightily disappointed. Hetmyer departs for 15 off 14 balls.

21:13(IST)

Not the most blazing of starts for West Indies here, again just one boundary coming from the over as Hetmyer hits one past the wicket-keeper and the ball rushes away towards the boundary. Still not scoring at 6 though, West Indies are 29/1 after 5 overs

21:07(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! There is no stopping Hetmyer here, he takes his front leg out of the way and slaps one past the bowler for a boundary. After that he pulls one towards mid-wicket to pick a boundary. West Indies are 23/1 here after 4 overs

21:03(IST)

Excellent over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar there, he concedes just 2 runs in that over. Accurate as usual and also mixing the pace well. West Indies now move on to 13/1 here after 3 overs

21:00(IST)

FOUR! Swiveled towards the leg-side from Bravo and the ball slides away for a boundary, Bumrah not really interested in putting in the dive there. Bravo will have to play an important role here if West Indies are to come back into this game

20:55(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed strikes early, he shares the new ball with Bhuvi and gets the breakthrough. Hope looks to hit across the line and that's always a bad idea early in the innings. Sees his furniture disturbed, West Indies are now 7/1

20:50(IST)

SIX! That's what West Indies need here, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a length delivery, attempting an in-swinger and Hope hits it straight over him and into the sightscreen. Huge one that, interestingly Hetmyer has come out to open with him and that will certainly be interesting to see!

20:36(IST)

100 FOR ROHIT: Rohit gets an edge as the ball sails past third man for a four. He moves to 96. On the very next ball he scoops the ball towards fine leg to get his fourth T20I ton. This is great stuff by the Indian. He gets a Diwali gift from Brathwaite as he throws the ball wide and the keeper can't get it. That is four overthrows. He hits another six. This is sensational batting by the Indian. The innings ends and India finish on 195/2.

20:32(IST)

Rahul is trying his best to get quick runs, but this time he gets toe-end of the bat. That falls short of Keiron Pollard. It's a good over by Paul as just six runs come from the over. India are 175/2 in 19 overs. 

20:28(IST)
20:27(IST)

Rohit is moving closer to his fourth T20I ton. He hits Pierre for a straight six and then follows it up with a four through backward point. He moves into the 90s. Meanwhile Rahul hits a straight six too. India move to 169/2 in 18 overs. 

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I in Lucknow Highlights - As It Happened

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after picking a wicket. (Twitter/BCCI)

That's it then, West Indies have managed to play out the 20 overs but it is yet another convincing win for India. They were absolutely clinical in both the T20Is and Windies not anywhere close to the T20I World Champions. West Indies will fight for pride in Chennai,but today's night certainly belonged to Rohit!

Team India beat the West Indies by five wickets in the opening T20I at Kolkata, but it was a hard fought win. After dismissing the opposition cheaply, the Indian batsmen, without Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, struggled to chase the small total with ease. They would like to improve their performance now. Hello and welcome to the second T20I from Lucknow.

The live telecast of the match between India and West Indies (IND v WI) will start at 7:00 PM on November 6 (Tuesday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

A little bit of fight here and there from Windies, but not sustained enough to beat India. That was the theme of the series in the Tests and One-Day Internationals. That was also the case in the first Twenty20 International between the sides in Kolkata on Sunday. The onus is now on Windies to change that trend in the second game on Tuesday in Lucknow if they are to keep the series alive. For the first 20 overs of the game at Eden Gardens, it seemed like a complete mismatch. There was a bit of hype around the series given Windies are the holders of the World T20, but all that was quelled when they huffed and puffed to 109 for 8 in their innings. They were neither comfortable against pace nor against spin, with Kuldeep Yadav and debutant Krunal Pandya conceding just 28 runs from a combined eight overs for four wickets.

But for a little while after the innings break, it seemed like Windies would fight back. The big, fast Oshane Thomas breathed fire and had Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan within three overs. Carlos Brathwaite then chipped in, reducing India to 45 for 4 in the eighth over. With a middle-order that’s under pressure to hold their places, there was a glimmer of hope for Windies. Those hopes vanished gradually as Dinesh Karthik showed maturity in a composed knock 31, which along with Krunal’s unbeaten 9-ball 21 guided India home. They’re now one win away from winning their 10th T20I series after the World T20 2016.

Windies suffered a blow ahead of the series when they lost Andre Russell. It proved costly, as they lacked firepower and stability in their innings with the bat. Shimron Hetmyer managed only 10, and Kieron Pollard struggled for a 26-ball 14. It wasn’t the best of comebacks for the big all-rounder after more than a year out of the Windies T20I side. The middle-order had no clue against Kuldeep, who ran through the line-up for three wickets. They have only one day’s time to pick themselves up and put up a better effort. How they start will determine how they go against Kuleep and Krunal in the middle overs.

India will want better starts too. Rohit Sharma, the captain, had a rare off-day while Shikhar Dhawan too managed just three off eight. It was a great chance for the likes of KL Rahul and Manish Pandey to make statements but they couldn’t convert their starts. Rishabh Pant too didn’t get going, but they had the experienced hand of Karthik to ensure there wasn’t an embarrassing loss in the low-scorer. India will be most pleased with the way their debutants performed. Krunal was at the forefront with ball and bat; he ended with figures of 4-0-15-1, bagging the wicket of his Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard. Krunal then had a cameo with the bat to take India through. The other debutant in Khaleel Ahmed had a good game too, returning 1 for 16 from four overs, including a maiden. It’s unlikely India will change anything in the line-up till the series is sealed. All they’ll want to change from the previous game is their top-order’s performance. If the likes of Rahul, Pandey and Pant score big, they’ll have a few pointers for the future as well. Windies, meanwhile, will have to turn things around quickly. They are the world champions in the format, but their form in T20Is since the last World T20 has been nothing short of dismal. They’ve won only nine of their 25 matches since then, with only two wins this year. They’ve got to change that trend soon if they want to be known as champions of T20s.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem


Windies: Carlos Brathwaite(capt), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran

