India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: As it Happened

17:19(IST)

Prithvi Shaw - I was just trying to play my natural game, but unfortunately couldn't make it big, couldn't place that drive. I just wanted to play my natural game and play on merit. I don't want to think too much, don't want to get confused and get blank in my mind. Gabriel and Holder were bowling with good pace, I wasn't trying to hit too hard, just looking for gaps as the ball wasn't swinging a lot. I was trying to place the balls in vacant areas. I was trying to hit it to the left of the fielder, but I didn't get close to the ball, was trying to play on the up (on his dismissal). I will not look to repeat this mistake once again. I can't brood about this dismissal, I will start from zero once again, it was a silly shot which I will try to avoid in the next innings, will not try to do differently in the next innings.

