India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 13, 2018, 5:27 PM IST

2nd Test, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 12 - 16 October, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by West Indies (decided to bat)

17:44(IST)

That's it from us but do join us tomorrow for the third day. 

17:43(IST)

Here's our Day 1 report: 

17:42(IST) Umesh Picks Six; Shaw, Rahane & Pant Star With the Bat to Put India in Control

A career-best 6 for 88 from Umesh Yadav followed by sparkling fifties by Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant helped India gain the ascendancy on Day 2 of the second Test against the Windies in Hyderabad.

17:19(IST)

Prithvi Shaw - I was just trying to play my natural game, but unfortunately couldn't make it big, couldn't place that drive. I just wanted to play my natural game and play on merit. I don't want to think too much, don't want to get confused and get blank in my mind. Gabriel and Holder were bowling with good pace, I wasn't trying to hit too hard, just looking for gaps as the ball wasn't swinging a lot. I was trying to place the balls in vacant areas. I was trying to hit it to the left of the fielder, but I didn't get close to the ball, was trying to play on the up (on his dismissal). I will not look to repeat this mistake once again. I can't brood about this dismissal, I will start from zero once again, it was a silly shot which I will try to avoid in the next innings, will not try to do differently in the next innings.
 

17:00(IST)

Good stuff from both Pant and Rahane! The two have now added 146 runs for the fifth wicket and have helped India, who were once in a spot of bother, to end Day 2 at 308 for 4, trailing by just three runs. The home team lost their top four with 162 runs on the board before Rahane and Pant joined hands to pull India out of the bog. While Rahane batted without taking too many chances, Pant played his shots and dominated the partnership. Earlier, Umesh Yadav cleaned up the tail in no time and returned 6 for 88. Then Prithvi Shaw and Virat Kohli got starts but couldn't convert it into something big. However, Pant and Rahane batted with authority and have led India to a position from where they can think of getting a sizeable lead. The hosts will want these two to carry on because it won't be easy to bat on the fourth and final day. 

16:58(IST)

Last over and Gabriel gets one to move away from Pant. That was a heck of a delivery but couldn't touch any part of Pant's willow before landing in the gloves of the wicketkeeper. He then follows it up with a no-ball and that's the kind of day he has had. He has bowled a couple of very good deliveries but hasn't been consistent enough to create pressure on Indian batsmen. 

16:47(IST)

Three overs to go and Windies have gone back to right-arm pacer Gabriel who has struggled to find his line and length today. He is a world-class bowler and has got a chance to turn everything around. 

16:41(IST)

Kraigg Brathwaite has been given the ball and all Pant and Rahane does is knock him around the corner for singles. In the process, they push India past that 300-run mark. 

16:36(IST)

The physio is out and it looks like Rahane has pulled a muscle in his right hand. 

16:34(IST)

Windies have gone back to Chase. Might be a good option against Pant. The offspinner was a tad shortish in this over and Rahane pounced on it by hammering the fourth delivery of the over for four towards the cover region. 

16:30(IST)

We still have six overs left in the day's play and Pant will want to touch that three-figure mark before the curtains are drawn. Meanwhile, Rahane will try to calm him down and make sure the home team doesn't lose any wicket in this six overs. 

16:24(IST)

16:23(IST)

Pant is taking the left-arm spinner on! There was a fielder at long on but Pant's eyes lit up when he saw a tossed up delivery from Warrican and smoked it over the head of the long on fielder for a six. He then follows it up with another maximum, this time towards the deep mid-wicket region. Pant seems to be having fun at the moment. 

16:19(IST)

Nine overs to go now and both Rahane and Pant will look to remain unbeaten till the end of the day's play. The two have done all the hard work and will want to reach that three-figure mark. 

16:12(IST)

Pant shimmies down the track and smokes Bishoo down the ground for a boundary. He then follows it up with a tuck towards the backward square keg for a single, good choice. He made the mistake of going for too many shots in the first match and missed his century by eight runs. 

16:06(IST)

Bishoo has struggled to get his line and length right. He has been guilty of bowling either too full or too short, and all Pant and Rahane are doing is working him around for ones and twos. 

16:01(IST)

Bishoo hasn't been able to create pressure from the other end. Both Rahane and Pant are playing him with rather ease. The legspinner has now bowled 15 overs and has given away 59 runs. Both the batsmen are playing him more on back foot and that's allowing them to play the cut shot every time Bishoo is bowling short. The two managed eight runs off his overs without taking any risk. 

15:54(IST)

Rahane gets to his 15th fifty with a gentle dab to the left of the backward point. On the very next delivery, Pant guides one towards the fine leg region and brings up his second Test half-century. India are inching towards Windies' first innings total and will like these two batsmen to carry on.   

15:48(IST)

Time for Drinks! Both Rahane and Pant are just one short of their fifties and have already added 83 runs for the fifth wicket, with the latter being the aggressor. India are looking solid and are on their way to get a sizeable lead. 

15:42(IST)

It was short and slow and was there to hit. Rahane went on back foot to smash it towards the mid-wicket region but couldn't get any willow to it. He remains unfazed and taps the next delivery to sweeper cover for a single. 

15:39(IST)

It's just not been Gabriel's day! The right-arm seamer has failed to get his line right and Indian batsmen have't allowed him to settle in. He has been leaking runs at more than six runs per over and that has made life a tad easier for the home side. He bowled one down the leg and all Rahane had to do was to get some bat to it.  

15:33(IST)

Pant is taking his chances. The dasher comes down the track and gets too close to the ball, but still goes for his shot. The ball just dropped short of Hetmyer, who was trying to go for the catch, and evades him to go past the ropes. However, Bishoo is not happy with Hetmyer's effort.  

15:30(IST)

After a slow start, Rahane is starting to get into the groove. The right-hander is constantly picking up singles and making sure Pant takes on most of the strike. India will be delighted if these two are amongst runs before flying to Australia. 

15:26(IST)

Both Rahane and Pant have now added 50 runs for the fifth wicket, and it's the latter who has dominated the partnership. To celebrate the feat, Rahane hits a picture-perfect straight drive off Gabriel's bowling. Rahane will have to cash in on this start and convert into a big score. 

15:20(IST)

The deficit has now gone down below 100 runs and India still have Jadeja and Ashwin who are no joke with the bat. Windies need at least two wickets as soon as possible or else the home team will take the game away from them. 

15:07(IST)

Holder has taken himself out of the attack and brought Gabriel back. The 30-year-old almost got rid of Pant but wicketkeeper Hamilton failed to grab it. This was a nothing delivery from the pacer and Pant throwed his bat at it, only to get a thick edge. Luckily, Hamilton, who had to move to his left to complete a catch, made a mess of it. Gabriel has got one wicket but has looked far from his best. This wicket would have charged him up.    

15:01(IST)

Chase has done a good job for his team by keeping one end tight. Both Pant and Rahane haven't gone after him and have given him the respect which he deserves. The offspinner might not have taken a wicket but has only gone for eight runs in his five overs. 

14:58(IST)

Pant gets one on the pad and whips it towards the square leg region for a boundary. That wasn't really a bad ball from Holder and that's why he doesn't look happy. But that's how Pant plays. He has the ability to hit a good delivery for four. Both batsmen are slowly getting comfortable against Holder as he has already bowled seven overs in this spell. 

14:50(IST)

Holder has switched to bowling round the wicket to Pant. The right-arm pacer is looking to bring the ball back in with the angle and trap Pant in front of the stumps. The left-hander, however, didn't go for any fancy shot and just played him out. Pant got bonus four runs when he was looking to steal a quick single and Chase fired in a throw at the bowler's end but there was no one to back up. 

Loading...
LATEST UPDATE: Good stuff from both Pant and Rahane! The two have now added 146 runs for the fifth wicket and have helped India, who were once in a spot of bother, to end Day 2 at 308 for 4, trailing by just three runs. The home team lost their top four with 162 runs on the board before Rahane and Pant joined hands to pull India out of the bog. While Rahane batted without taking too many chances, Pant played his shots and dominated the partnership. Earlier, Umesh Yadav cleaned up the tail in no time and returned 6 for 88. Then Prithvi Shaw and Virat Kohli got starts but couldn't convert it into something big. However, Pant and Rahane batted with authority and have led India to a position from where they can think of getting a sizeable lead.

Catch all the action from day two of the second Test between India and West Indies in Hyderabad through Cricketnext's live blog.

Roston Chase and Jason Holder struck solid half-centuries in a rare show of grit from the visitors as the first day of the second Test between India and Windies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad finished in an even keel. India struck early, but Chase and Dowrich, and later Holder ensured the hosts did not run away with the game. When stumps were drawn on the first day's play, Windies were 295 for 7 after 95 overs. Chase remained unbeaten on 98 and had Devendra Bishoo for company on 2. Batting first in conditions ripe for batting, Windies started off positively with Kraigg Brathwaite slamming Umesh Yadav for a for a four first ball of the Test and then clipping him neatly off his pads in the same over to collect eight of the first over.

Shardul Thakur, for whom the day started quite brightly after he received his maiden Test cap, ended quite bitterly just 10 balls into his spell after a groin strain forced him off the field. R Ashwin, brought into the attack earlier than he would have expected, then didn't take much time to strike, getting rid of Keiron Powell (22) who was caught at covers going for a lofted drive. Shai Hope and Brathwaite thwarted the Indian attack for a brief while before the latter missed a leg-break from Kuldeep Yadav only to be trapped right in front of the stumps for 14.

Shimron Hetmyer, batting at No.4, had little inkling of which direction the ball was turning as he set about looking for the big heaves from the word go. He got lucky when a top edge flew just wide of the backward point before he found the middle of his bat by thumping fours off Umesh and Ravindra Jadeja. Hope, on the other end, looked much more solid. He looked the only one to read the spinners well and found the boundaries at every given chance. His luck though ran out in the last over before the interval when an in-dipper from Umesh trapped him lbw for 36 as Windies went into lunch at 86 for 3.

Wickets continued to tumble post the interval with Windies losing Hetmyer and Sunil Ambris in quick succession. Hetmyer fell first as he failed to read a wrong'un from Kuldeep ending up offering no shot to a delivery coming in only to be struck right in front of middle stump. Ambris, like in the first Test, started going for his shots straight away. He struck three fours but was soon dismissed when he went for one shot too many only to be caught failing to read a Kuldeep wrong'un popping a simple catch to Jadeja at cover.

At 113 for 5, it seemed another capitulation was in order. But, Chase, who has by far looked the best batsman for the Windies on tour, along with Shane Dowrich ensured that did not happen. Both batsmen did not curb their natural stroke play but played intelligently with Chase, in particular, mixing defence with aggression rather well. He took a liking to Jadeja with the left-armer not getting his lengths on point for a change.

The duo added 69 runs for the sixth wicket before Umesh struck again, trapping Dowrich lbw with his trademark in-swinger for 30. Chase, however, looking increasingly comfortable, soon reached his seventh Test half-century and found an able ally in Holder as Windies reached tea at 197 for 6. The hour after the interval proved to be the best of the tour so far for the visitors. Holder showed just why he was the fulcrum of this Windies side as he along with Chase put their heads down to take their side to a respectable score.

Holder struck six fours on his way to an eighth Test fifty before Umesh struck yet again, this time with the new ball. The pacer dug the ball short and Holder, who had played the pull so well till the time, only managed a glove down to Rishabh Pant for 52. The 104-run stand between him and Chase was easily Windies' best for the series so far. Chase survived a few nervous moments before the end of the day's play but to his credit remained unscathed. For India, Umesh and Kuldeep picked up three wickets each.
