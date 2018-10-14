India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights - As It Happened

18:01(IST)

Virat Kohli: We didn't expect that in the morning. West Indies did really well to put pressure on us. Getting 50-60 lead was a bonus for us. We wanted more. But we understood how to create pressure and intensity with the ball. Didn't think a three-day finish was part of the plan. If you look at the three new guys who've come in, they've grabbed their opportunities. I think all these things are a big positive. But from this Test I want to single out Umesh. Shardul broke down and to take ten wickets is great. His energy in the field too. Outstanding performance. We're all happy for him. I think it's a great luxury to have [several seamers]. We have a headache to choose out of so many good quality bowlers. That's a better position to be in than looking for bowlers. I'm really happy to see these guys fit and hungry. It's up to the batsmen to do the rest of the job. I think this game was tougher for the batsmen. This first innings was more challenging than the last one. Jason coming in - he knows how to take wickets. Jinx has been batting really well, he got runs in Nottingham and we won the Test. He wanted runs under the belt. His 145 partnership with Pant is something we want to see more of.