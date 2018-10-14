Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 14, 2018, 6:11 PM IST

2nd Test, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 12 - 16 October, 2018

Toss won by West Indies (decided to bat)

India beat West Indies by 10 wickets

Man of the Match: Umesh Yadav

18:09(IST)
18:01(IST)

Virat Kohli: We didn't expect that in the morning. West Indies did really well to put pressure on us. Getting 50-60 lead was a bonus for us. We wanted more. But we understood how to create pressure and intensity with the ball. Didn't think a three-day finish was part of the plan. If you look at the three new guys who've come in, they've grabbed their opportunities. I think all these things are a big positive. But from this Test I want to single out Umesh. Shardul broke down and to take ten wickets is great. His energy in the field too. Outstanding performance. We're all happy for him. I think it's a great luxury to have [several seamers]. We have a headache to choose out of so many good quality bowlers. That's a better position to be in than looking for bowlers. I'm really happy to see these guys fit and hungry. It's up to the batsmen to do the rest of the job. I think this game was tougher for the batsmen. This first innings was more challenging than the last one. Jason coming in - he knows how to take wickets. Jinx has been batting really well, he got runs in Nottingham and we won the Test. He wanted runs under the belt. His 145 partnership with Pant is something we want to see more of.

18:00(IST)

Prithvi Shaw is the Man of the Series: It was a happy moment for me, finishing a game for India. It's a moment of pride. My first international series and winning it 2-0 with a MOTs award is a great feeling. Everyone is like a family now, it's not like a junior and senior situation anymore. I don't know what's happening next, I'm just enjoying this moment.

17:58(IST)

Umesh Yadav is the Man of the Match for his figures of 10 for 133: First of all, I want to thank my team-mates for giving me the support and confidence. I knew I was the only fast bowler in the team so I just went all out and gave it my best, tried to take five more in the second innings. It's always good to have healthy competition in the team. We're enjoying each other's company. We keep giving our best for each other and the team.

17:54(IST)

TIme for the presentation - Firstly losing captain Jason Holder: Definitely a little disappointed with the batting. We fought our way back nicely after the first Test. Credit to the way India play cricket. In hindsight a lot of seamers got wickets, we probably would've gone with an extra seamer. Didn't spin as much as we thought. I think that's the thing - we need to apply ourselves more in batting. We need to give ourselves time. Personally I'm in a good headspace. I love playing Test cricket. It's my favourite format.

17:51(IST)
17:50(IST)
17:49(IST)

Ravi Shastri:  Lot of positive, when we are playing home, it is easy to get complacent. We wanted to carry on the good habits. Being professional, closing out the sessions. You get a partnership and drive home the advantage. That sort of stuff, I think the boys stood up, when you lose one fast bowler, the other takes ten. It can be a frustrating profession when you sit on the bench like Umesh for 4 Tests. He got his opportunity here and I'm very happy for him. (On Shaw) He's born to play cricket. He's been playing since a decade. When you look at him play, he is a spectator's delight. When I saw him first, he reminded a bit of Sachin, and a bit of Viru - and when he walks, there's a bit of Lara. If he has solid work ethics, he will have a bright future. KL Rahul will be fine, he just thinks too much at times. Even Pant, was good, he grabbed his opportunities. So that's good to see. Current form becomes paramount, you can't live in the past.

17:41(IST)

Here are Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant on their 152-run stand.

Rahane: It was good fun, yesterday I was trying to control him (Pant). One good partnership and Windies would have been back. He controlled his aggression and I batted very well. I wanted to bat long and I just wanted to spend some time in.  Throughout the series we have played well. Credit goes to Umesh, the way he bowled his heart out it was brilliant, especially after Shardul got injured.

Pant: Good experience, I always wanted to play Test cricket and I am here and I am very happy. It has been a very good experience. The team is very helpful and they are helping me to grow and I am taking it in my stride. I do think about the 100s, I need to grow as a cricketer. I just want to play my natural game and tah tis what I will do in future too.

17:36(IST)

🇮🇳🇮🇳

A clinical performance by #TeamIndia as they beat the Windies by 10 to clinch the series 2-0. This is their 10 consecutive victory at home 👏👏@Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/0KruaR3hyM

— BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2018

17:32(IST)
17:31(IST)

ALL OVER! Shaw spots the well-flighted delivery and drills it through the covers for a four to help India wrap up the series with two days to go. Rather fitting that Shaw is the one to hit the winning runs, he has been the find of the tour after all. Both Rahul and Shaw finish on 33 each. 

17:10(IST)

Top shot by Shaw as he goes back and slams Chase wide of extra cover to get India closer before Rahul brings out the lap sweep to collect two more. India need 4 more to win.

17:01(IST)

There isn't much pressure on the two batsmen and that has helped both Rahul and Shaw settle in nicely. Shaw goes back and cuts Bishoo to bring up the 50-run stand between the two. India need 21 runs to win. 

16:56(IST)

Devendra Bishoo is introduced into the attack and Shaw looks to go after him right away. Skips down the track but misses the ball completely only to see Hamilton behind the stumps miss a regulation stumping chance. To rub salt into the wounds, Shaw then cuts Bishoo the very next to vacant third man fence. Bishoo's face said it all!

16:52(IST)

Low full toss on middle and leg stump by Warrican, Rahul brings out the lap sweep and paddles it down to the vacant fine leg region to collect four runs. There are seven overs left in the day but the umpires can allow the game to carry on if they think a result can be obtained today itself. 

16:47(IST)

Both batsmen doing it nicely now. They aren't necessarily getting the boundaries in but are rotating the strike rather well. Six runs collected off Holder's fifth over; India now need 37 runs to win.

16:42(IST)

Warrican gets one to grip and turn past Rahul's outside edge and Hamilton whips the bails off in a flash. Umpire Gould goes upstairs to check but Rahul had not lifted his backfoot at all. India slowly inching towards the target. 

16:37(IST)

Banged in short by Holder, Shaw ducks and the ball does not rise high enough. Hits Shaw on the arm and there is a loud appeal for lbw. Tendulkar moment anyone? The umpire says no and the Windies have taken the review and what would you know, the tracker shows the ball would have clipped the bails. Umpire Gould is in splits, he can't believe that was clipping. India need 44 more to win.

16:29(IST)

Back of a length by Holder and that hits Shaw flush on the elbow. Ouch! That would have really hurt. He wrings his arm in pain and the physio is out to treat the youngster. The magic spray does its job and Shaw is back. 

16:24(IST)

KL Rahul hasn't had the best of times this series. Warrican comes into the act and Rahul decides to go after the spinner right away. Skips down the track and smashes the left-armer up and over the long off fence for a six to open his account. 

16:22(IST)

Not the best of starts for Holder. He loses his line drifting the ball way down leg and the ball beats the keeper to race away for four byes. He gets one on off stump, the ball catches the inside edge of the Shaw's bat and as luck might have it, the ball shaves the off stump and races away to the boundary. Eight runs off the first over. 

16:18(IST)

Right, this could very well get over today. The two openers, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul, are out in the middle. India need about 72 runs with 45 minutes remaining in the day. Jason Holder to start off for Windies with the ball. 

16:13(IST)
16:12(IST)
16:08(IST)

Ten wickets in the match for Umesh Yadav. What a match this bloke has had! Picked up six wickets in the first match, three in the second as Windies are bowled out for 127. India need just the 72 runs to win the Test and wrap up the series 2-0. On a length by Umesh, Gabriel goes for the big heave, gets an inside-edge which leaves his stumps in a mess. 

16:00(IST)

TIMBER! Warrican's struggles come to an end and Ashwin adds another one to his tally. Goes wide of the crease and drifts the ball into the stumps. Warrican plays for the turn but there is none and the ball clatters into Warrican's off stump sending it out of the ground. Windies nine down and ahead only by 70 runs.

15:57(IST)

Warrican now gets into the act. He knows defending every ball will eventually cause his demise so he goes for a few shots of his won and succeeds. Looks to go after Jadeja and finally succeeds as he rocks back and cuts the left-armer for a four behind point. 

15:54(IST)

Ashwin to bowl the first over after the drinks break. How long can the two batsmen last? Bishoo, who has had enough of prodding decides to take on the off-spinner first going inside out over extra cover and then picking Ashwin over midwicket for another boundary to end the 44th over. Windies 119 for 8 with a lead of 63.

15:47(IST)

Aah, so close! Rahane dives to his left and almost plucks out a blinder. Ashwin tosses one up generously drawing Warrican forward, who can only manage a thick edge just wide of first slip. Rahane, who would have been blinded by the keeper sprung to his right and almost grabbed it, only for the ball to pop out at the last moment. Excellent stuff from Ashwin. 

LATEST UPDATE:  Shaw spots the well-flighted delivery and drills it through the covers for a four to help India wrap up the series with two days to go. Rather fitting that Shaw is the one to hit the winning runs, he has been the find of the tour after all. Both Rahul and Shaw finish on 33 each.

Catch all the action from the third day of the second Test between India and West Indies in Hyderabad through our live blog.

A career-best 6 for 88 from Umesh Yadav followed by sparkling fifties by Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant helped India gain the ascendancy on Day 2 of the second Test against the Windies in Hyderabad. Having bowled out the visitors for 311, the Indians came out all guns blazing with Shaw smacking a belligerent 53-ball 70 before Rahane and Pant ended the day with an unbroken 146-run stand. By the time stumps were called for, India had reached 308 for 4 in 81 overs trailing the Windies by just 3 runs. Pant was unbeaten on 85 while Rahane had 75 runs to his name. Resuming on 297 for 7, the visitors lost Devendra Bishoo in the first over of the day inside-edging a harmless fuller length delivery off Umesh back on to his stumps for 2. Chase, unbeaten on 98 overnight then soon reached his three-figure mark with a gentle tuck to mid-wicket off Kuldeep Yadav. His fourth Test century, and first away from home, truly proving why he is often considered the fulcrum of the Windies middle-order.

Umesh wrapped up the innings rather quickly though, first castling Chase with a peach of an in-dipper breaching his defences for 106 before snapping up Shannon Gabriel the very next ball to complete a six-wicket haul. In the process, he became the first Indian bowler to register a six-for at home since 1999. Windies' innings lasted a total of 101.4 overs, a massive improvement after their capitulation in the first Test. Shaw, oozing with confidence after a debut century, did not take much time in settling in. He opened his account with a four down to third man before smashing Shannon Gabriel for a maximum the very next ball. The 18-year-old carried on from his first Test antics smashing both new ball bowlers, Jason Holder and Gabriel to all corners of the park with confident drives and cuts as India raced to the 50-run mark in just 7.1 overs.

While Shaw was making merry carting the Windies bowlers all around, KL Rahul at the other end failed to get going. Having not had the best of times in recent months, he failed to latch onto yet another opportunity inside-edging Holder onto his stumps, contributing just 4 runs in the 61-run opening stand. Shaw got a life on 45 when Shai Hope dropped a tough chance at slips before registering his half-century with a punch down to long on. He took just 39 balls to reach the landmark as India moved to lunch on 80 for 1 after 16 overs. The session after the interval turned out to be an excellent one for the visitors. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican first got rid of Shaw who drove one straight into the hands of cover to walk back for an entertaining 70, his innings studded with 11 fours and one six. Cheteshwar Pujara too couldn't last much longer as he fell to Gabriel caught fishing outside the off stump for 10.

Rahane and Virat Kohli then got together and took the innings forward with a solid 60-run stand. Both batsmen looked increasingly confident in their stroke play, with Kohli, in particular, finding the boundaries quite consistently. Just when it seemed another half-century was in the offing for the Indian captain, Holder struck trapping his opposite number on the crease. Kohli opted for the review but to no avail, his innings ending on 45 as India went into tea on 173 for 4 after 47 overs. Pant, coming into bat at No.6 had a reprieve on 24 soon after the interval when the substitute wicket-keeper Jahmar Hamilton dropped a fairly regulation chance and the left-hander made sure he made most of it. With Rahane looking astute, Pant found his timing soon and the duo went about reducing the deficit. Pant got going with consecutive fours off Bishoo while Rahane went about collecting his runs relying more on singles and doubles with the odd boundary in the mix as well. Both batsmen soon reached their individual fifties in the 64th over to get closer to the Windies total. The first hour in the morning on Sunday will be key for both sides. While Windies will want to strike early with the new ball just an over old, both Rahane and Pant will want to wipe out the deficit fairly soon and start building on a lead.

Windies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur
