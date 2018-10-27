Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI in Pune Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 27, 2018, 9:39 PM IST

3rd ODI, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 27 October, 2018

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

West Indies beat India by 43 runs

Man of the Match: Ashley Nurse

21:25(IST)
21:23(IST)

WICKET! Samuels gets the final wicket as Bumrah edges one straight to Holder at first slip, Windies win this one by 44 runs and they have levelled the series at 1-1. Fantastic result this for them, and they have levelled the series here.

21:14(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel has to walk back now, he decides to go for the big heave but completely misses the ball. Had walked down the stumps as well and wasn't back in time. Khaleel departs for 11 and India are 237/9

21:12(IST)

Kuldeep survives, just about there. Shamshuddin had given him lbw there but Kuldeep goes for a review straight away. Replays show that the ball had hit his glove there, he manages to stay on. India are 236/8

21:08(IST)

Kuldeep continues to soldier on here, but mere formality you feel. Both the teams going through the motions at the moment, final 5 overs left and India need 54 runs to win here

21:00(IST)

WICKET! Chahal's stay on the crease ends, he looks to go for the pull shot. Skies that and its an easy catch for Paul in the deep. Chahal departs for 3 now and India are 225/8, Windies 2 wickets away from victory now.

20:57(IST)

Confusion and almost a run out here, Chahal is off but the ball is hit straight to the fielder. Comical but luckily Chahal survices as Windies make a mess of the throw. India are now 222/7

20:53(IST)

WICKET! That's the big wicket West Indies needed, Marlon Samuels comes into the attack and he has done the trick for West Indies here. Kohli looks to go for the pull but completely misses the ball. It disturbs the furniture and Kohli has to walk back now, India are now 220/7

20:49(IST)
20:49(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav has now come out to join Kohli here, how does the skipper time the chase from here? Does he hog most of the strike or does he trust Kuldeep, after this you feel India have three number 11s in Bumrah, Chahal and Khaleel!

20:45(IST)

WICKET! McCoy gets the breakthrough for West Indies here, Bhuvneshwar again goes for the flourishing drive but gets an outside edge which flies to deep cover. Easy catch for Powell and India are now 215/6. Bhuvi departs for 10

20:42(IST)

Lucky escape for Bhuvneshwar Kumar there as he top edges the ball but it falls safely behind the keeper. Could have easily gone to third man or to the keeper. A calculated risk you feel from him. India need 69 runs from the final 10 overs here

20:40(IST)
20:40(IST)

FOUR! This will help India, Bhuvneshwar was struggling to rotate the strike here but then goes for a boundary and connects beautifully. Beats Hemraj at mid-on, who dives over the ball, poor effort you have to stay. India are now 212/5

20:36(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar certainly playing some impressive shots, he needs to stay with Virat Kohli here though. Kohli will have to score bulk of the runs if India are to win this one. This match is all set for a thrilling finish you feel!

20:32(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Virat Kohli is scoring centuries for fun

         He brings up his 38th ODI century
         His 6th in 2018
         Consecutive four centuries vs Windies
         Century in every match of this tournament
         His second century at MCA Stadium, Pune in 4 matches
         Both have come in the second innings
         He is averaging 101.66 at this venue

20:30(IST)

100! Virat Kohli has completed his ton off just 110 balls. Muted celebrations from the skipper though as he knows that there is still a lot of work left. But he has scripted history by becoming the first Indian batsman to score three consecutive centuries. What a player Virat Kohli, take a bow! 

20:26(IST)

FOUR! Virat Kohli is not stopping anytime soon though, slightly pitched up delivery and Kohli goes straight past the bowler to find the boundary. Aerial shot but away from the fielder. He moves closer to yet another century here

20:24(IST)

Now then, India's decision to have an extended tail might just backfire here. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come out to bat at no.7 and you feel that's one position more than he deserves. India are now 194/5 after 36 overs here

20:21(IST)

WICKET! Jason Holder does the trick for West Indies here, slower ball and its cross seamed. Dhoni gets a thick outside edge and a simple catch for Hope behind the stumps. Pin drop silence in the ground as Dhoni's woes with the bat continue. India are now 194/5

20:19(IST)

Jason Holder has come back into the attack for West Indies here as they search for a breakthrough, if they can get the wicket of Kohli here then they will surely be back into the game here.

20:10(IST)

FOUR! Kohli again using his wrists beautifully as he hits one towards mid-wicket to pick up a boundary. That will release some pressure for him and also reduce the run rate. Kohli also moves into the 80s here. India are now 181/4 after 33 overs

20:07(IST)

MS Dhoni has come out to join Virat Kohli in the middle here, very important innings for the Indian wicket-keeper you feel. He needs to guide India home here, remember India have a longish tail today. Meanwhile if Windies get another wicket right away, then they are certainly back in this game!

20:03(IST)

WICKET! West Indies are managing to stay alive in this one here, Pant looks to go for the sweep but the ball kisses his glove on the way to the keeper. Umpire gave it not out but Windies reviewed it straight away there. Rightly so, Pant had indeed touched it. India are 172/4 now.

19:59(IST)

FOUR! Kohli places one past extra cover and picks up a boundary. also almost another confusion between Pant and Kohli causing Kohli his wicket there. India ultimately pick 6 runs from the over and are now 172/3

19:56(IST)

Virat Kohli is averaging 100.50 while chasing in ODIs since 2016.
 

19:51(IST)

Pant gets another boundary here as he goes with the straight bat, goes straight over the bowler and into the stands. He is getting into the groove really early here. Though almost gets Kohli run out, that's a criminal thing to do.Kohli dives to get back inside the crease. India are now 161/3

19:47(IST)

Pant will need to support his skipper here, the run rate has risen above 6 for the first time. Also, India has a longish tail today. He gets a boundary as he takes a calculated risk and goes inside out to find the boundary. India also reach 150 now

19:39(IST)

WICKET! McCoy strikes, Rayudu plays it onto the stumps here. Looks to pick a single but can only manage to chop one onto the stumps. Some hope for West Indies as Rayudu departs for 22. India are now 135/3.

19:31(IST)

Now, Rayudu gets into the act here. Back-to-back boundaries for the player from Hyderabad here. First a sweep that beats the short fine leg and races away to the boundary. Then he lofts one over covers to pick a boundary. India are 130/2 after 24 overs

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI in Pune Highlights - As It Happened

West Indies' captain Jason Holder, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the third one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Pune, India, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

LATEST UPDATE: WICKET! Samuels gets the final wicket as Bumrah edges one straight to Holder at first slip, Windies win this one by 44 runs and they have levelled the series at 1-1. Fantastic result this for them, and they have levelled the series here.

The live telecast of the India vs West Indies match will start at 1:30 pm on October 27 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also get the live cricket score and ball-by-ball updates through our live blog on cricketnext.com.

PREVIEW: India bringing in Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the squad for the last three One-Day Internationals against Windies after resting them just two games earlier perhaps shows how differently they view the opposition two matches into the series.

If India had taken Windies a little lightly before the ODI series began, it wouldn't have been without reason. Windies struggled in the Test series prior to the limited-overs, and have been very poor in the ODI format over the last year or so. India, on the other hand, are consistently on top in the format and came off a victory in the Asia Cup even without their captain Virat Kohli.The gap between the two sides has reduced at least by a little margin over the first two matches. India are very much the better team, but Windies have shown they aren't pushovers. Their batsmen have posted 321 and 322 in the Guwahati and Visakhapatnam respectively. Their bowlers weren't up to the mark in the first game and ended up losing by a big margin, but the contest was much stiffer in the next which ended in a tie. What was most striking was the Windies players' reactions after Shai Hope's last-ball boundary resulted in the game ending in a tie. Nobody celebrated. Nobody was content that they managed a tie against the No. 2 side in the world. It was a game they should have won, and their reactions showed exactly that. It showed a belief that they cannot just compete, but also win. That belief has largely been carried by young Shimron Hetmyer. The audacious batsman has scores of 106 and 94 in the two games, and has taken India by surprise with his hitting in the middle overs. His strike-rate of 140.85 and tally of 13 sixes tells the story of his batting. What augurs well for Windies is that Hetmyer isn't the only one among the runs.

Hope came to the party in the second game with a composed century, holding the chase together and taking it till the very end. For a long time now, he has been scoring pretty 30s, and his knock in Visakhapatnam could change the way forward. He couldn't quite finish the job to perfection, but that's a small blip in an otherwise tremendous show. What Windies need now is a bit more support from the other batsmen. Kieran Powell made a half-century in the first match and his opening partner Chanderpaul Hemraj scored a quick 32 in the next. They've got to take cue from Hetmyer and Hope, and stretch their cameos. The experienced Marlon Samuels and young Rovman Powell too need to do more. Windies' bowling showed good improvement from the first game too. Spinners Ashley Nurse and Devendra Bishoo were much better in the second game, although the pacers ran into one Mr. Virat Kohli. There was little anyone could do when the latest batsman to 10000 ODI runs is in that sort of a mood. Windies did well to get rid of two of the top three Indian batsmen, and if they can get the third one early too, the story could be different. Easier said than done though.

India will be pleased that the scoreline is still 1-0. At many points during the chase, it seemed like Windies would coast to a series-leveling win but the inexperience of finishing games cost them. An experienced Indian side used the inexperience in the opposition to their advantage. India will also be pleased with Ambati Rayudu's performance at No. 4. He followed an unbeaten 22 in Guwahati with a composed 73 in Visakhapatnam, sealing the No. 4 spot at least for the immediate future. He seems the perfect foil to Kohli in the middle overs. Questions around the big hitters still remain though. MS Dhoni started positively but couldn't manage more than 20. Rishabh Pant looked good for his 17. In the absence of the big hits, Kohli took the job upon himself but that might not happen all the time. India will be pleased with posting more than 300 despite their openers not contributing much. The real challenge, though, is for them to do it without Kohli's help. Only when they do that will they answer some crucial questions before bigger challenges. Some questions remain in the bowling unit too. Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah are the top pacers, but the back-ups don't seem to be doing too well. Mohammed Shami has been left out after two average outings, while Umesh Yadav hasn't done much of note too. For now, India's return to the two Bs might solve the short-term issues. But they'll still be seeking an all-round performance.

Squads:

Windies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
