India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Pitch Report: Another Run Fest on the Cards in Cuttack

The pitch will be in focus ahead of the third ODI at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack, with India and West Indies going into the decider on Sunday.

Cricketnext Staff |December 21, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Pitch Report: Another Run Fest on the Cards in Cuttack

The pitch will be in focus ahead of the third ODI at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack, with India and West Indies going into the decider on Sunday.

The pitch at Cuttack traditionally helps batsmen. In the last ODI here, in 2017, India made 381 for 6 after which England replied with 366 for 8. Prior to that in 2014, India made 363 for 5 against Sri Lanka and won comfortably.

With batsmen from both India and West Indies in fine form, there could be another run fest on the cards.

Both sides are unlikely to make changes to their batting units. India could bring back Yuzvendra Chahal to make it a three-spin attack, along with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

With the match also being played under lights, dew will become a factor in the second innings and add to the difficulty for the batsmen.

For West Indies, spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell and Keemo Paul might be the key, with their variations in pace.

Barabati Stadiumcuttackcuttack pitchindia vs west indies 2019

