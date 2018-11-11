India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I in Chennai Highlights - As It Happened

22:54(IST)

Rohit Sharma: I've been part of games like these. It was a great effort to cross the finish line. We spoke at the start of this game that we wanted to be ruthless. There were chances of us being complacent and not turning up at the ground. As a team, there is always a chance of improvement moving forward. Especially handling pressure. When bowling, there will be times when the batsmen will put you under pressure and it is important to stick to your strengths. These guys will learn that when they play games like this. They will mature. Overall in the series, I felt we ticked a lot of boxes.