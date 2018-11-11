Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I in Chennai Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 11, 2018, 11:05 PM IST

3rd T20I, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 11 November, 2018

Toss won by West Indies (decided to bat)

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan

22:54(IST)

Rohit Sharma: I've been part of games like these. It was a great effort to cross the finish line. We spoke at the start of this game that we wanted to be ruthless. There were chances of us being complacent and not turning up at the ground. As a team, there is always a chance of improvement moving forward. Especially handling pressure. When bowling, there will be times when the batsmen will put you under pressure and it is important to stick to your strengths. These guys will learn that when they play games like this. They will mature. Overall in the series, I felt we ticked a lot of boxes.

22:52(IST)

Carlos Brathwaite: I am happy with the effort my team put in. We didn't switch quickly enough to the yorkers but when we did, we brought it down to the last over. We have a lot of young promising talent. We have to manage them. Once we do the right things and the management staff and the administrators plan right, then we can get these guys in a position to not just challenge but win the upcoming World Cups.

22:39(IST)

Rishabh Pant: I am feeling lucky today because after a long time I got runs in T20s for India, its special, considering the conditons today. Me and Shikhar bhai were discussing how it would be difficult for the new batsman to come and score. I decided to play according to the situation. I am happy to contribute to a winning cause.

22:27(IST)

In the end, India manage to scrape through. Fumble from the bowler, he should have collected that, he is heartbroken and India cross the finish line finally. They did though make a meal out of this one. In the end, Pant and Dhawan blitzkrieg was enough, also the wide call that wasn't there! India win this one by six wickets and take the series 3-0!

22:24(IST)

WICKET! Wow, this is eventful now.India needed 1 from 3 but Shikhar Dhawan has holed out to long on. Would you believe it! India need 1 from 1 now. Windies in a huddle now. We have a nailbiting finish afterall!

22:20(IST)

Manish Pandey plays three dot balls here before getting one for a two, that means India will require 5 runs from the final over. Interesting then, do we have a final twist in this one

22:14(IST)

WICKET! Keemo Paul gets the breakthrough here, Rishabh Pant a bit too cheeky for himself there. looking to angle the ball towards fine leg there but is beaten by the pace. Sees his middle-stump rattled there and has a smile on his face. But he has done his job, what a fantastic innings this, India are now 175/3 after 18.3 overs.

22:11(IST)

Another really ordinary over from the West Indies, a couple of wides there, though to be honest one of the calls looked to be a bit doubtful. Windies seem to have thrown in the towel here, India need just 8 runs from the final 2 overs now

22:05(IST)

This is proving to be a cakewalk now, Shikhar Dhawan again finds a couple of boundaries in the over as India pick 10 runs there. Just 19 runs required from final three overs here.

22:02(IST)

22:01(IST)

3rd hundred runs stand for the 3rd wicket for IND in T20Is

21:58(IST)

50! Rishabh Pant completes his half-century in stunning style here, brings out the lap shot there and the ball goes just past the diving fine leg fielder for a boundary. He held his pose here for the shutterbugs! India are firmly in control here.

21:55(IST)

Dhawan whips one past deep square leg to pick a boundary, India almost getting a boundary every over at the moment. All of a sudden 43 runs required just off the final 5 overs. India are 139/2

21:50(IST)

SIX! Pant now goes over deep square leg and manages to clear the boundary, fantastic shot from the little dynamite here. He is looking excellent here, as he approaches another T20 half-century. He might well look to take charge now

21:46(IST)

SIX! That makes an already good over even better, one handed from Pant as his bottom hand comes of the bat but it still has enough to go over mid-wicket and into the empty stands. India are 120/2 after 13 overs here

21:44(IST)

FOUR! Pant with shot that bounces and hits the sight screen, one bounce and he picks four there. That was absolutely dominant from him. after that Dhawan goes through the covers to pick a boundary. This is turning out to be a fantastic over for India!

21:40(IST)

50! Shikhar Dhawan completes a fine half-century here, fine innings from the Indian opener and much needed as well. His 8th T20I half-century, India also reach 100 but the job is far from done here. He knows that and will now look to stay till the end.

21:37(IST)

STAT ATTACK: With a six off free hit, Dhawan completes 6000 runs in limited over formats in the international cricket

21:35(IST)

Excellent over this for India, much required as well for them. A couple of huge hits, first one from Pant and then Dhawan making full utilisation of the no ball to clear the boundary. India pick 18 runs from the over and they are now 94/2 after 11 overs

21:29(IST)

Pant with another boundary as he hits one towards third man to pick a boundary, India certainly staying in the hunt but would like one big over to release the pressure. Required rate is still above 10, 106 required from final 10 overs now

21:25(IST)

Finally a couple of boundaries for India here as Rishabh Pant gets in the action, first one is slapped past the umpire for a boundary. After that a bouncer from Brathwaite, and Pant gets underneath the ball to hit it towards fine leg.

21:21(IST)

Keemo Paul now concedes just 6 runs in the over, required run rate has crossed 10 runs here and India can do with some boundaries here. After 8 overs, the score is 60/2 at the moment

21:18(IST)

Kieron Pollard comes into the attack now and he starts by conceding just 4 runs now, this is the sort of pitch which will suit his bowling here. Dhawan really is the key now for India, considering the fact that he is settled now.

21:14(IST)

Rishabh Pant has walked out to the middle here to join Shikhar Dhawan, he too has had a couple of failures and will be looking to get among the runs before the big Australian tour. India are currently 50/2, and thats after the powerplay

21:09(IST)

WICKET! KL Rahul departs now, Oshane Thomas gets the wicket here. Ugly shot that from Rahul, he was looking good but now tries to hit one over the bowler. Looks like the ball might have pitched and moved away, gets an outside edge and straight through to the keeper. Ramdin takes a simple catch and India are 45/2

21:04(IST)

There is no stopping Shikhar Dhawan here, targets Windies captain Carlos Brathwaite with three boundaries in the over. India know that they will have to get the runs early here as the pitch is likely to get slower. India are 35/1 after 4 overs

21:00(IST)

KL Rahul gets off the mark here with back-to-back boundaries here. Not the most convincing but he will take it, first towards fine leg and after that he punches one elegantly through the covers, India are 23/1 after 3 overs here

20:55(IST)

WICKET! That is the one West Indies needed desperately, centurion Rohit has to walk back early. It was the slower ball and he looked to hit the ball hard, but got it from the bottom of the bat. Paul strikes for Windies as Rohit departs for 4, Windies are now 13/1

20:54(IST)

Oshane Thomas starts from the other end, Dhawan punches of the backfoot and the ball rushes away for a boundary. After that, its the pull shot from the opener which rushes away for a boundary. This is a good start from India, they are 13/0 after 2 overs

20:47(IST)

FOUR! Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a boundary there, West Indies begin with a spinner and he gets in the sweep shot straight away,  no fine leg and the ball rushes away for a boundary. India need a good start here

India's Shikhar Dhawan, left, and Rishabh Pant run between the wickets during the third and last Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies in Chennai, India, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

LATEST UPDATES: WICKET! Keemo Paul gets the breakthrough here, Rishabh Pant a bit too cheeky for himself there. looking to angle the ball towards fine leg there but is beaten by the pace. Sees his middle-stump rattled there and has a smile on his face. But he has done his job, what a fantastic innings this, India are now 175/3 after 18.3 overs.

Catch all the live scores from the third and final T20I between India and West Indies through Cricketnext's live blog. The live telecast of the match between India and West Indies (IND v WI) will start at 7:00 PM on November 11 (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

India will be aiming to complete a clean sweep when they take on a battered West Indies in the third T20 International here Sunday even while looking to test the bench strength. For the cricket loving fans in Chennai, they will certainly miss their 'favourite son' Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is not a part of the T20 squad. Having sealed the series with a comprehensive win in the second T20I at Lucknow riding on skipper Rohit Sharma's brilliant ton, the home team would look to give reserve bench players like Shreyas Iyer, MS Washington Sundar and the uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem an opportunity before it embarks on the tour of Australia.

The selectors decided to rest pacemen Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for Sunday's game, allow them to be in the best physical condition ahead of the tour to Australia. Medium-pacer Siddarth Kaul has been added to the squad. The pitch at Chepauk has been on the slower side in recent games but the square prepared for Sunday's game is expected to favour the batsmen. Skipper Rohit was at his best during the Lucknow T20I following up his exploits in the preceding ODI series but the other batsmen haven't made sizeable contributions despite facing an inconsistent West Indies attack. The captain's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant among others would like to have a few more runs under the belt before the Australia tour.

Local star Dinesh Karthik, whose heroics in the Nidahas Trophy finale in Sri Lanka are still fresh in memory, shone as India chased down a modest target in the first match after a mid-innings wobble and will be eager to shine in front of the home crowd. With Bumrah and Kuldeep, who have posed a challenge to the visiting batsmen being rested, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the young Khaleel Ahmed will be expected to form the pace attack and provide early wickets. The spin department may see the return of Yuzvendra Chahal in the absence of Kuldeep while Krunal Pandya will expect to build on an impressive start to his international career. It remains to be seen if the team management chooses to give Chennai man Washington Sundar a go alongside Shreyas Iyer.

The visitors, on the other hand have been at sixes and sevens in the T20s after posing an unexpected challenge to the Indians in the ODIs, especially against the skills of Bumrah and Kuldeep. The absence of regular openers (Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis) and the decision to tinker with the combination at the top hasn't helped their cause either. Skipper Carlos Brathwaite admitted they had to make do with the resources available and the team will aim to end the series with a consolation win. Established names like Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin haven't fired and the impressive Shimron Hetmyer pushed up the order hasn't found the going easy to add to the Windies' woes.

Among the bowlers, Oshane Thomas has impressed the most with his pace and ability to take wickets but has lacked support from the others. Brathwaite, who rose to fame after smashing Ben Stokes for four sixes in the final over of the 2016 ICC World T20 final in Kolkata, will be eager to showcase his abilities and thereby inspire his men, low on morale, to raise their game against a dominant Indian side in the concluding match of the tour to secure a consolation win.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obede McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.


