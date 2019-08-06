India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Onlineâ€‰

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I on August 6th (Tuesday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten network and Live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at Guyana and will begin at 2000 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).
Two matches, two wins, and team India have already wrapped up the three-match T20I series over the weekend in Florida. Now they head off to the Providence Stadium in Guyana for the third and final T20I match with the option to experiment with their playing XI on Tuesday (August 6).
Virat Kohliâ€™s men might have won both their T20 matches over reigning T20 champions West Indies but their performances have been far from convincing in the T20 series so far. Rohit Sharma is the only half-centurion for the victorious Indian side so far on the sluggish Lauderhill track but the middle-order has once again failed to fire.
Rishabh Pant, who skipper Kohli expected to solidify his place in the Indian side with regular white-ball wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni taking a break, has been lacklustre so far in this series â€” throwing his wicket away for scores of 0 and 4.
Even the likes of Manish Pandey failed to fire in the two opportunities so far. "Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," Kohli said during the post match presentation ceremony on Sunday (August 4).
The Indian skipper has clearly hinted that his team may ring in a few more changes for the third T20I to test their bench strength. KL Rahul, who has the best strike-rate and average among Indian batsmen in T20s in the last couple of year, could be brought back into the line-up.
Giving the gloves to Rahul might not be a bad idea as well, since he keeps wickets for his IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab and would give India an additional option with the gloves.
India might also bring in the likes of Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar for the final T20 game to rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar and possibly Ravindra Jadeja for the tie.
The hosts West Indies only have pride to play for in the final T20 game. Evin Lewis has looked completely out of sort, scoring back-to-back ducks in the first two games.
The Windies batting have let them down in the series so far. John Campbell, who was in fine form against the visiting England team before the World Cup, could be tried out for the final game.
The bowling though has worked well for the hosts so far, apart from the final over in the second T20 on Sunday. The likes of Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas have bowled well with pace and accuracy for skipper Carlos Brathwaite.
West Indies have included Fabian Allen in the squad in place of Khary Pierre. Allen's inclusion will give West Indies more firepower in the middle order and he can also chip in with his left-arm spin.
Last Five T20s
India: WWLLL
India lost a three-match away series 2-1 vs New Zealand before being whitewashed in a two-match series at home by Australia. Now they have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
West Indies: LLLLL
West Indies were whitewashed in a three-match series by England at home and were beaten 2-1 in another three-match series when they toured Bangladesh. They have now lost five T20 games on the trot.
Players to watch out for
India: Rohit Sharma: The Indian opener has been in sublime form in white-ball cricket. He was the top scorer for India in the 50-over World Cup with five hundreds and has carried on that form into T20s against the West Indies. He became the highest six-hitter in T20 international surpassing the mark set by Chris Gayle on Sunday.
West Indies: Kieron Pollard: The all-rounder looked the only batsman in touch in the first T20 when batsmen from both sides found it tough to score runs. Pollard would have fancied his chances in the second T20I as well before rain intervened. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder will look to end the series on a high and grab a consolation win for his side.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Fabian Allen, Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Oshane Thomas
