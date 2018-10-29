Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI in Mumbai Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: October 29, 2018, 9:45 PM IST

4th ODI, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 29 October, 2018

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

India beat West Indies by 224 runs

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma

20:51(IST)

Man of the Match Rohit Sharma: "I've been doing slip catching for a while. I can hear Virat laugh but I've been catching in the slips for a while now. It's mportant to hold on to them. Catches come all the time but when you're in the slips for Kuldeep it's not easy to read the ball off his hand. I have learnt to be ready for his googly. Very clinical performance from us after losing two early wickets. A big partnership changed the game and in all four matches we've had big partnerships that have allowed us to stay in the game and post big totals. Also heartening to see us bowl as a unit. This kind of performance was a long time coming, but very happy to see such a dominating performance." 

20:49(IST)

Virat Kohli at the post-match ceremony: "We're definitely back on track. Ticked all the boxes today and we were clinical in all departments. We were put under a bit of pressure in the 3rd ODI but we bounced back. Rayudu's taken his opportunity with both hands and we need to back him till the 2019 World Cup. He reads the game well and bats with intelligence. Khaleel is an exciting talent. If the pitch has something to offer, he can extract something. He was good with pitching it in the right areas, making the ball talk and getting it to swing it both ways." 

20:47(IST)

Jason Holder at the post-match presentation ceremony: "We didn't play well enough; I guess we allowed them to score too much and then we didn't apply ourselves. We lost wickets up front and there was no momentum thereafter. Run-outs are never something we want, and they were two of our better players. We had to do a lot to rebuild, but that never happened. I've been hearing about batting higher up the order myself, but need to see our team balance."  

20:43(IST)

Ahmed on his habit of appealing a lot (which earned both him and his skipper a talking to from the umpires): "I like to appeal a lot mostly out of excitement but also because that makes the batsman uncomfortable, even if I can't get a wicket." 

20:39(IST)

Ahmed on the ball that dismissed Marlon Samuels: "After joining the India set-up, I have been working on these skills. I have got a lot of input from bowling coach Bharat Arun as well. So I implemented it after practicing for a few days. I had planned Samuels' wicket. I wanted him to feel I'm bowling the in-swinger but I bowled out-swinger. It paid off." 

20:35(IST)

Khaleel Ahmed after the match: "I thought there will be moisture in the evening, so I wanted to use it. And then when I found the swing, I decided to stick with the same line and length." 

20:31(IST)

OUT! It's Kuldeep who gets the decisive wicket as Kemar Roach fails to read the googly and his stumps are uprooted as a result. India have won the match by 224 runs: their biggest ODI win against a Test-playing nation. 

20:27(IST)
20:21(IST)

Bumrah and India went up loudly for an LBW shout on Holder but the umpire says no. It looked like it might have clipped a stump but India have no reviews left. Just as well they didn't; the ball was missing. Great call. Windies 147/9 after 34 overs. 

20:14(IST)

Holder and Roach batting like they have nothing to lose - which isn't much of a stretch from reality at this point. Bumrah is brought on, presumably to mop things up. His first over back yields just the solitary run but no wicket. Windies 144/9 after 32 overs. 

20:08(IST)

India almost had the match wrapped up as Jadeja got Holder to play one straight at Dhawan but the southpaw makes a mess of what was an elementary chance. Windies 134/9 after 30 overs. 

20:01(IST)

Paul and Holder decide to target Jadeja are duly rewarded. First Holder hits him straight down the ground then Paul slog sweeps him for a huge six. But Jadeja has the last laugh. Dhoni effects a lightning quick stumping and that's curtains. Windies are 132/9 after 27.5 overs. 

19:57(IST)

Jadeja, who has been at his economical best in this match, now fires in a maiden over. Kuldeep's over after that goes for only three runs. But no wickets have fallen after Nurse was removed. Windies are 119/8 after 27 overs. 

19:52(IST)

Jadeja and Kuldeep are now bowling in tandem. Kohli obviously wants this match wrapped up ASAP. Jadeja's over goes for just 2 but Keemo Paul throws caution to the wind and manages to hit one delivery for 6. Windies are 116/8 after 25 overs. 

19:45(IST)

OUT! Kuldeep strikes again, this time getting Ashley Nurse to edge one to Rohit Sharma at first slip. The Chinaman has only bowled 2.4 overs but has already taken 2 wickets. West Indies are 101/8 in 22.4 overs. 

19:41(IST)

Jadeja comes back into the attack now. Windies batsmen have decided to swing their bat at everything. Holder gets right under one from Jadeja and gets a huge six. With this Windies bring up their 100 too. It's 101/7 after 22 overs. 

19:36(IST)

Kuldeep starts a fresh over and he is greeted with  a four by Ashley Nurse through midwicket. Kuldeep is trying every trick to get rid of these batsmen as soon as possible. Nurse, meanwhile has been batting with a broken arm. Windies are 90/7 after 21 overs. 

19:32(IST)

There is not much left in the game for Windies. They are just battling it out before being bundled out. Another Bumrah over comes to an end. It's 79/7 after 20 overs. 

19:27(IST)
19:25(IST)

OUT: Now it's time for Kuldeep Yadav to come into the attack. It just looks like a matter of time till he gets his first wicket. Such has been his dominance in the ODIs in the last one year. And he gets it. The googly does the trick for him. Allen departs for 10. Windies are 77/7. 

19:22(IST)

Bumrah comes back for another over. Till now he has looked pretty good. But till now he hasn't been able to pick up a wicket. In fact Allen gets a boundary in his over. Windies are 72/6 in 18 overs. 

19:17(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja just rushing through the over there, giving the batsman no time at all to think, just three runs conceded in that over and Windies are 65/6 after 17 overs.

19:11(IST)

Jadeja getting the ball to turn also here, he now concedes three runs in that over. West Indies really in danger of their biggest ever ODI loss here. They are currently 59/6 here

19:08(IST)
19:04(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel strikes again, this is sensational from the youngster. He is getting the ball to move here and that's yielding results, this time its Samuels who has to walk back after he gets an outside edge and Rohit Sharma takes a great catch at first slip. Windies are currently 56/6 as Samuels departs for 18.

19:01(IST)
18:59(IST)

FOUR! Samuels has been watching Khaleel rip through the Windies middle order there, he then lifts one over the inner circle and picks a boundary on the last ball. Holder meanwhile has come out to join Samuels in the middle

18:54(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed is on fire here, what a delivery that. He pitches the ball up there and it comes back in to clatter the top of off stump. Beautiful delivery that and Powell departs for 1 there. West Indies in sorts of trouble, they are now 47/5

18:50(IST)

Khaleel certainly bowling well at the moment, but not clocking enough speed you feel. He is getting some movement off the pitch as well which is important, Windies are now 45/4 after 10 overs

18:46(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed now strikes in his first over, Hetmyer departs now. Lovely delivery from Khaleel as it pitches and the ball goes away from the bat to clatter onto the pads. Umpire raises his finger but Hetmyer reviews that. Replays show that the ball would have just kissed the stumps. West Indies are now 45/3 after 9.3 overs.

India's Khaleel Ahmed, right, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli, center, the dismissal of West Indies' batsman Kieran Powell, left, during the first one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Gauhati, India, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Follow all the live cricket scores from the fourth One Day International between India and West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium through Cricketnext's live blog. Follow the live streaming of the match on Hotstar. After a 43-run thrashing from Windies in the third ODI at Pune, Virat Kohli-led India would look to register a win here in Mumbai. Shai Hope scored 95 in the previous match and Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar would look to get rid of him early in the innings. All said and done, India will be given a tough fight by Jason Holder & Co.

Three games into the One-Day International series and India are now fully aware that this is not the same Windies outfit that surrendered abjectly in the two-Test series that was played prior to the ODIs.

If it was their batting in the first two outings where they scored totals in excess of 300 plus that came to the fore, on Saturday at Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, the Windies showed they were an equally potent bowling unit as they bowled out India, who were chasing 284, for 240 to level the series 1-1. They now travel to Mumbai with renewed confidence and will be hoping for another good show at the Brabourne Stadium.

There were quite a few signs in the third ODI that showed the Windies were no pushovers. They found themselves on the wrong side of the toss third time running but batting first, they put up a par score with Shai Hope backing up a 123* in Visakhapatnam with another scintillating 95. He has found a more than a valuable ally in Shimron Hetmyer, who has scores of 106, 94 and 37 in the three games. That is alone 487 runs added by the duo out of the 926 scored by the visitors in the series so far - more than half of the total runs.

But make no mistake, it hasn't only been a two-man show. Be it Ashley Nurse, captain Jason Holder, or pacer Obed McCoy, the visitors have found someone at various stages of the series who has put their hand up in crucial times and delivered for the team. That air of confidence was visible post the third ODI with Marlon Samuels insisting the Windies were here not just to compete, but to win.

"I think we are going to take the next game even more serious and as long as we can be consistent in all three departments we will be looking to win the next games. We are not looking to compete anymore. We are looking to win," he said.

However, they still have a lot of chinks to iron out ahead of the crucial fourth ODI. Their batting bar Hetmyer and Hope has been lacking the tenacity to graft it out. Openers Chandrapaul Hemraj and Kieran Powell have got starts but haven't been able to convert it into anything substantial while Samuels and Rovman Powell have not had any impact with the bat as yet.

The bowling has been good from both pacers and spinners alike but they desperately need to figure out a way to dislodge Virat Kohli before he gets set. The Indian captain's scores so far in this series have been 140, 157* and 107 and the frightening bit is he has not given the opposition much of a chance during the three innings. Considering India's fragile middle-order and the absence of a genuine all-rounder if the Windies bowlers can manage to get rid of Kohli early, they have a good chance to skittle the hosts out for a much lower score.

Having said that, Kohli is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. In Pune, Kohli became the first Indian to score three centuries in succession and he is primed to make it four on the trot in Mumbai.

Barring him though, India's batting so far has looked patchy to say the least. Rohit Sharma, after a majestic 152* in the first game has twice been dismissed cheaply while Ambati Rayudu has shown promise at No.4 but hasn't yet converted the starts into a big score. Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant have all looked good in the limited time they have spent at the crease but have often thrown it away.

The biggest issue India face in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who is out injured, is an all-rounder. None of their batsmen can bowl while barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, none of the other bowlers have the necessary skills with the bat. In the last game, India were fairly cruising at one stage needing 112 runs to win with seven wickets in hand but with Pant and Dhoni falling in quick succession Kohli suddenly found himself stranded at the other end with not a lot of batting left.

The selectors have drafted a fit-again Kedar Jadhav into the squad for the fourth & fifth ODIs keeping his all-round skills in mind and Kohli might want him into the Playing XI straight away in a bid to restore some of the balance of the side. The Indian spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav - have been quite effective but the way in which Hope and Hemyer, in particular, have dealt with them is a worrying sign for the hosts.

The one positive for India from the last game was the impressive return of Jasprit Bumrah after the pacer was rested from the first two ODIs. He found his channel from the get-go and was equally effective in the death returning figures of 4/35 in his ten-over spell. The same can't be said of his new-ball bowling partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar though who's return to the national side after being rested for the first two games was slightly tougher as he went for 1/70 in his ten overs. Bumrah though insisted Bhuvneshwar's form was not a point of concern.

"Bhuvi had a good start, but at times, things (go a bit off) towards the end. It happens. Bowling at the death is difficult," Bumrah pointed out. "It is not like every bowler will have good days. You cannot differentiate. He gave a bit of runs in the end, but they batted well."

All said and done Windies' strong showing in the last two games has brought some spice back into the series, which after the Test series and the first ODI looked improbable.

The conditions at Brabourne stadium is anyone's guess. The last time an ODI was played here was back in 2006 with Wankhede Stadium being the preferred choice by the BCCI in recent times. The fourth ODI was initially slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium too but a rift between the MCA and CoA with regards to the new complimentary tickets policy has meant Brabourne Stadium will host its first international game since 2009. The surface here has generally been a good one to bat with spin likely to come into play as the day progresses.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey

Windies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy

