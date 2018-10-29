India vs West Indies, 4th ODI in Mumbai Highlights - As It Happened

20:51(IST)

Man of the Match Rohit Sharma: "I've been doing slip catching for a while. I can hear Virat laugh but I've been catching in the slips for a while now. It's mportant to hold on to them. Catches come all the time but when you're in the slips for Kuldeep it's not easy to read the ball off his hand. I have learnt to be ready for his googly. Very clinical performance from us after losing two early wickets. A big partnership changed the game and in all four matches we've had big partnerships that have allowed us to stay in the game and post big totals. Also heartening to see us bowl as a unit. This kind of performance was a long time coming, but very happy to see such a dominating performance."