India vs West Indies, 5th ODI Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: November 1, 2018, 5:28 PM IST

5th ODI, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 01 November, 2018

Toss won by West Indies (decided to bat)

India beat West Indies by 9 wickets

Man of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja

17:25(IST)

Ravi Shastri said, "We are back on track. I thought we were below par in the field in the second and third ODI. We could have done much better. Sometimes you need a wake-up call and we were at our best in the last two ODIs. This Windies team is a promising unit. They have some exceptional players who with exposure, I am sure will test some of the big sides. I am pretty happy with Rayudu. It is never easy to make a comeback in the team after couple of years. Even though you have to express yourself, you hold back and that is understandable because couple of bad performance can lose you your place in the team. He has handled the pressure really well and batted really well in the last match."

17:16(IST)
17:16(IST)
17:13(IST)

Kuldeep after the match said, "The wicket did turn a lot. It was very difficult to control. You have to hit the perfect areas and not spin too much. Couple of reviews didn't go my way. But you just need to bowl in the right areas on this kind of wicket. The game in Vizag was very important to me. There was a lot of dew and I managed to pick up three wickets there. That was very crucial for me."

17:04(IST)
17:04(IST)
17:01(IST)

Bishoo starts a fresh over. India would like to finish off in this over. Kohli gets one short and he cuts the ball fine. And that's it. India win by nine wickets.

Live score: India 105/1 in 14.5 overs, Kohli (33), Rohit Sharma (63)

16:57(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

16:57(IST)
16:51(IST)

Rohit is in a hurry. He has decimated Keemo Paul. In this over of Paul he has struck him for two fours and one six. In fact the umpires have called for a new ball. India are 84/1 as Sharma brings up his fifty. 

16:45(IST)

Rohit has decided to welcome Holder with a four and a six. This is brilliant stuff by the Indian as he brings up 200th ODI six. This is absolute carnage by the Indian batsmen. It's 67/1 after 11 overs. 

16:39(IST)
16:36(IST)

Virat and Rohit are unstoppable at the moment. Kohli just presents the full face of the bat and the ball races to the boundary for a four. Windies bolwers have given up hopes of making a comeback. India are 47/1

16:31(IST)

NO BALL: Thomas has been bowling with a lot of pace but that has not deterred the Indian batsmen to take the attack to him. This time Rohit hits a sweet straight drive that does for a huge six. And out of no where Thomas comes up with a great delivery and Rohit gets an edge. But that's a no ball. India are 40/1. 

16:25(IST)
16:21(IST)

India are continuing to get boundaries at the start of every over. This time round Rohit goes for a shot through fine leg for a four. That shot was pleasing on the eye as India move to 30/1 in 6 overs. 

16:18(IST)
16:13(IST)

FOUR, FOUR, DROP: It's all happening here. Kohli gets an edge on Thomas delivery but is dropped by Holder. In the same over he gets another boundary through covers. India are 22/1.  

16:09(IST)

Rohit finally gets one in the middle of the bat, and such is the timing on the ball that it races to the point boundary for four. Another Roach over comes to an end. India are 14/1 after 3 overs. 

16:06(IST)

What an eventful over this was. After a four and wicket of Dhawan, skipper Kohli arrives to the crease and hits a four straight down the ground. India are 10/1 after 2 overs. 

16:03(IST)

OUT: Thomas starts the proceedings from the other end. He is hit for a cracking four by Dhawan through point. In the same over he gets an edge that ricochets and hits the stumps. India are 6/1.

16:00(IST)

Roach starts with a maiden. That is brilliant as Rohit sees off the over safely. India are in no hurry at all. It's 0/0 after 1st over. 

15:55(IST)

This is by far the worst performance by the Windies team in this series. They just failed to provide resistance against the Indian bowlers. And the Indian openers make way to the middle. 

15:51(IST)
15:46(IST)

ALL OUT: Another one. Jadeja gets his fourth as India manage to dismiss Windies for a paltry 104. This is brilliant effort by the Indian bowlers. 

15:43(IST)

OUT: That;s wicket number nine that goes down for Windies as Jadhav takes a stunner at the boundary. Roach goes for bog shot, but is caught now. It's 103/9. 

15:41(IST)

Now it's 100 up for Windies. They are throwing their bat at everything. Let's see till when they can resist the attack for the Indians. After 31 overs it's 102/8. 

15:35(IST)

That's second wicket in the over for Kuldeep. This is brilliant bowling by the chinaman. The Ball spins from outside the off and hits the batsman on the pad. But Roach survives as the ball tracker shows that ball is going outside leg.

15:30(IST)

OUT: Eight down. Keeom Paul gets under a Kuldeep ball and tries to hit over mid-wicket. But It's a googly and goes straight in the hands of Ambati Rayudu. 

15:29(IST)

Khaleel has improved on his lines considerably after being slammed for 12 in his first over. Yet another over comes to an end. Windies are approaching 100. It's 94/7 after 28 overs. 

India vs West Indies, 5th ODI Highlights: As it Happened

Rohit Sharma in action for India. (IMAGE: Twitter/ICC)

Live Updates:

Follow all the live cricket scores from the fifth ODI between India and West Indies from Thiruvananthapuram through Cricketnext's live blog. Follow the live streaming of the match on Hotstar. Barring the fourth ODI, Windies have given the formidable hosts a run for their money in all the other encounters, and will step out at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (November 1) for the fifth and final ODI with a hope of levelling the series 2-2. All eyes will be on skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to deliver once again.

India lost the third match in Pune by 43 runs but the way they came back in Mumbai showed everyone why they are a world-class team. No, there was no customary century from Virat Kohli but it was Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu who blew away Jason Holder's men with their brilliance. While Rohit's batting was like a hot knife going through butter as he smashed a 137-ball 162, Rayudu hit his third ODI century in his own way. The two toyed with Windies bowlers and pushed India to a total of 377 for 5.

Rohit looked as flawless as ever but it was the performance of Rayudu that would have given more relief to the Indian team management. India have been looking for a No. 4 batsman ever since the conclusion of the 2015 World Cup and it seems like they have finally found someone who is "intelligent" enough to read the situations and bat accordingly. Rayudu, 33, became the first batsman from outside the top three to score an ODI century for India since January 2017.

There was a reason Kohli, ahead of the series, said that Rayudu is "designed" for that role and the Guntur-born batsman seems to be doing no harm to his reputation. Kohli himself had a rare bad day at the office but that would hardly worry him or the team. However, India will want Shikhar Dhawan to convert those starts into big scores.

The inclusion of Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja provided India the much-required balance and it seems like the team would like to carry on with the same formula till Hardik Pandya recovers from injury. Meanwhile, out-of-form MS Dhoni looked in decent touch in the last match and the Indian think tank will want the wicketkeeper-batsman to get some runs to his name considering he then will be out of international action at least till January 12 - Australia vs India, 1st ODI.

India's bowling coach, Bharat Arun though did not sound too worried about Dhoni's form insisting the former captain is one innings away from regaining his touch."I think he is of one of the legends of Indian cricket, his striking ability is there for everyone to see. He is extremely experienced I am sure given the opportunities, he would come really good," he said.

While the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who was dropped from the fourth ODI, have been amongst wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has looked a pale shadow of himself this year. In 2018, the right-arm seamer has only managed 10 wickets in 13 ODIs at an average of 52.60. Bhuvneshwar is one of the key players in India's limited-overs outfit and it is important he finds his rhythm back with 2019 World Cup only a few months away.

"We have seen how good Bhuvneshwar has been for us in the white-ball cricket. He is going through some injuries and hasn't got back to that rhythm that you expect from him. He hasn't played too many games because of his back injury but I know he will get better as he plays more matches. We shouldn't really worry too much about him," former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra told Cricketnext.

Meanwhile, Windies would be really disappointed with the way they surrendered their weapons in Mumbai.

Their batting revolves around Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Holder and the moment they failed, Windies batting crumbles like a pack of cards. That's what happened in the fourth game. While Hope paid a price for going for a silly single, Hetmyer got a peach of a delivery from Khaleel. With senior players like Kieran Powell and Marlon Samuels struggling, it won't be a bad idea if Holder bats slightly up the order. The skipper has all the batting ingredients and by far has looked most comfortable against Indian spinners.

"West Indies have got four players - Hope, Hetmyer, Holder and Nurse - and they got to get some guys back in the team to play with them for us to have a chance," West Indies legend Brian Lara told Cricketnext. "How we are going to bounce back, there's just one game left and an opportunity to end the series with 2-2 scoreline is good enough for them to go out there and perform in Thiruvananthapuram."

In the bowling department, the likes of Kemar Roach, Holder, Keemo Paul, Ashley Nurse and Fabian Allen have failed to stop the Indian batting juggernaut. The key for them will be to not allow any of India's top-three batsman to bat till the 40-50 overs. If they can do that and expose India's middle-order early, Windies might have a chance in Thiruvananthapuram.

The match was earlier supposed to happen at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi, which has predominantly become a venue for football in recent years, and then had to be shifted to the Greenfield International Stadium in order to avoid potential damage to Kochi’s FIFA approved football turf.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.

Windies: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy.

