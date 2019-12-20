Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Pakistan trail by 23 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 14, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 December, 2019

2ND INN

Chattogram Challengers

238/4 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors*

151/4 (14.0)

Cumilla Warriors need 87 runs in 35 balls at 14.91 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

India vs West Indies | A Look Back at Last Five ODIs in Cuttack

India were clinical in the second ODI against West Indies at Visakhapatnam as the batsmen shone bright with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scoring masterful centuries. Kuldeep Yadav’s return to form – the spinner bagged second hat-trick of his ODI career – bolstered India’s performance and helped the team win by a massive margin of over 100 runs. One of the standout features of team’s performance was their solid batting at the top that gave rest of the batsmen a platform to score quick runs.

Cricketnext Staff |December 20, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
India vs West Indies | A Look Back at Last Five ODIs in Cuttack

India were clinical in the second ODI against West Indies at Visakhapatnam as the batsmen shone bright with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scoring masterful centuries. Kuldeep Yadav’s return to form – the spinner bagged second hat-trick of his ODI career – bolstered India’s performance and helped the team win by a massive margin of over 100 runs. One of the standout features of team’s performance was their solid batting at the top that gave rest of the batsmen a platform to score quick runs.

With the action moving to Cuttack on Sunday, expect similar fireworks by the batsmen. Historically Barabati Stadium has seen high-scoring games and the upcoming encounter should be no different.

Cricketnext takes a look at the live five ODIs at this venue:

India vs England - January 19, 2017 (W)

AFP AFP

Three down for 25, India were in a certain spot of bother against a fired-up English bowling attack. But what transpired after that was absolute carnage. Yuvraj Singh (150) and MS Dhoni (134) took charge of the proceedings from there on and smashed the opposition bowlers all around the park. Yuvraj hit 21 fours and three sixes, while Dhoni smashed 10 fours and six maximums. The duo shared a partnership of 256 as India ended up scoring 381/6. In reply, England came close to the Indian total, but eventually lost the match by 15 runs. Skipper Eoin Morgan smashed 102 from 81 balls.

India vs Sri Lanka – November 2, 2014 (W)

BCCI BCCI

Again a high-scoring match, India opening duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan hit quickfire tons to give team the edge. They had an opening partnership of 231 in 35 overs and India eventually ended up scoring 363. That was more than enough for the Lankans, who could only score 194 and lost the match by 169 runs. In the bowling department, Ishant Sharma lead India’s cause and returned with figures of 4/34 that helped India post an easy win.

India vs Australia – October 26, 2013 (Abandoned)

bb

With the Aussies leading the seven-match series 2-1, India needed to win this crucial encounter. But the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled, due to incessant rain. Eventually India ended up winning the series 3-2.

India vs West Indies – November 29, 2011 (W)

Reuters Reuters

One of the rare occasions that Indian batting line up didn’t really play to their potential, but did manage to win the match narrowly by one wicket. After restricting West Indies to a lowly 211/9, India would have fancied their chances of winning the match comfortably, but that was not to be. They were 51/4 at one stage and looked like the battle was lost. But then Rohit Sharma (72) teamed up with Ravindra Jadeja (38), to take India close. Vinay Kumar too chipped in with a fighting 18 from 48 balls.

India vs Sri Lanka – December 21, 2009 (W)

Twitter Twitter

10 years ago, when India and Sri Lanka met at Cuttack, then a rising star – Ravindra Jadeja made his presence felt with an excellent bowling spell of 4/32. With this effort, the mighty Lankan batting was restricted to 239. India had no problems in chasing down the target with Sachin Tendulkar ending with an excellent 96 not out. But the star of the day was Jadeja, who also won the Man of the Match award.

Cuttack ODIindia vs west indies 2019virat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more