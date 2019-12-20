India vs West Indies | A Look Back at Last Five ODIs in Cuttack
India were clinical in the second ODI against West Indies at Visakhapatnam as the batsmen shone bright with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scoring masterful centuries. Kuldeep Yadav’s return to form – the spinner bagged second hat-trick of his ODI career – bolstered India’s performance and helped the team win by a massive margin of over 100 runs. One of the standout features of team’s performance was their solid batting at the top that gave rest of the batsmen a platform to score quick runs.
India vs West Indies | A Look Back at Last Five ODIs in Cuttack
India were clinical in the second ODI against West Indies at Visakhapatnam as the batsmen shone bright with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scoring masterful centuries. Kuldeep Yadav’s return to form – the spinner bagged second hat-trick of his ODI career – bolstered India’s performance and helped the team win by a massive margin of over 100 runs. One of the standout features of team’s performance was their solid batting at the top that gave rest of the batsmen a platform to score quick runs.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings