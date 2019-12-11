India vs West Indies | A Memorable Semi, AB Special, Gayle Storm - Last Five T20Is at Wankhede

With the three-match T20I series tied at 1-1, India and West Indies will head to Mumbai for the series decider on Wednesday (December 11).
A total of six T20Is have been played at Wankhede Stadium, with four of those matches being played during the 2016 World T20.
Interestingly, West Indies have a better record at the Wankhede than India – whereas India have won one and lost two of their three matches at the stadium, West Indies have won both matches they played there.
The stadium also tends to favour the side chasing, with five out of six matches at the venue being won by sides that batted second.
With that in mind, here’s a look back at the last five T20Is played at the Wankhede Stadium.
India vs Sri Lanka, December 24 2017 – India Won by 5 Wickets
India came into this T20I having already won the three-match series 2-0 and they completed a clean-sweep with a comfortable win in the final match.
Batting first after India opted to field, Sri Lanka could only post a modest target of 135-7, with none of their batsmen barring Asela Gunaratne crossed the 30-run mark.
In reply, India started poorly with both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma departing by the 7th over. However, Shreyas Iyer (30) and Manish Pandey (32) steadied the ship before Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni finished the game.
India vs West Indies, March 31 2016 – West Indies Won by 7 Wickets
West Indies have always been a force to reckon with in the shortest format of the game but their run to the World T20 title in 2016 saw their batsmen play with the kind of consistency that blew away even top sides.
Their win in the semi-finals over hosts India was just one example. Batting first, India posted a more than competitive 192-2 thanks in no small part to an unbeaten 89 from Virat Kohli.
Yet half-centuries from Johnson Charles (52) and Lendl Simmons (82) as well as a valuable 43 from Andre Russell saw them get the required runs with two balls to spare.
South Africa vs Afghanistan, March 20 2016 – South Africa Won by 37 Runs
A high-scoring Super 10 Group 1 encounter of the World T20 saw the Proteas emerge victorious in what is thus far the only win recorded at the Wankhede by a side batting first.
Inspired by AB De Villiers (64), Quinton de Kock (45) and Faf du Plessis (41), South Africa posted a mammoth 209-5 in the first innings.
Afghanstan responded in spirited fashion but were dismissed for 172 in their 20 overs, with Chris Morris (4-27) doing the bulk of the damage.
South Africa vs England, March 18 2016 – England Won by 2 Wickets
This was another high-scoring encounter, with both sides posting scores in excess of 200, but unlike the match against Afghanistan, South Africa would end up losing this one.
Not that such a result seemed likely after the first innings. Powered by half-centuries from Hashim Amla (58), Quinton de Kock (52) and JP Duminy (54), the Proteas posted 229-4.
England started well in response but were 111-4 in the 10th over. However, a fighting 83 from Joe Root proved enough to seal a close win.
England vs West Indies, March 16 2016 – West Indies Won by 6 Wickets
Chris Gayle’s ability to single-handedly turn matches around was in full display during this match in the World T20 as West Indies registered a dominant win over England.
Put in to bat first, England’s batting line-up all made decent contributions to ensure they ended the innings at a competitive 182-6.
However, Gayle smashed an unbeaten century that included 5 fours and 11 sixes, ensuring West Indies overhauled the target with 11 balls to spare.
