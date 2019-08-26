Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

382/5 (110.0)

New Zealand lead by 138 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

Match 1: ROU VS RUS

upcoming
ROU ROU
RUS RUS

Antigua

29 Aug, 201912:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201915:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

India vs West Indies | 'All Credit to Team' - Kohli on Surpassing Ganguly's Record

Cricketnext Staff |August 26, 2019, 2:41 AM IST
India vs West Indies | 'All Credit to Team' - Kohli on Surpassing Ganguly's Record

India's win over West Indies in the first Test in Antigua saw Virat Kohli surpassing Sourav Ganguly as the Indian skipper with the most number of away wins in Test cricket.

Kohli said it was a 'blessing' to be able to contribute as captain, but stressed his record was possible only because of a strong team.

“It's a blessing that I'm in a position where I can contribute to the team in more than one way, but nothing is possible without your team. I don't think the credit can be taken away from the team at all," he said at the post-match presentation.

“I am taking decisions, yes, but execution is done by others who raise their hand. We enjoy everyone's company, and that's the reason for our success."

India won by 318 runs, but Kohli said the margin didn't reflect how tough they had to work for the win.

“It was more of a grind. We had to come back in this game 3-4 times, so that is a positive,” Kohli said.

“Even the last time we played here the result was very good for us. Jinks was very good in both the innings; KL solid in both innings and a mention must go to Vihari too,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah’s spell of 5-7 in the second innings was key for the visitors as it helped them wrap up the game on the fourth day itself.

Kohli stated that workload management was important for the pace bowling department, adding that he is happy with the number of quality bowlers at his disposal currently.

“Bumrah's workload is most important which is why he didn't play any white-ball games after the World Cup. He'll be a key factor for us as long as the World Test Championship continues.

“Shami is the same and Ishant is a banker, reliable always. Umesh is there too and Navdeep is waiting in the wings. We are settled as our bowling options, but managing workloads will be important.”

Nevertheless, Kohli is in no mood to take things lightly and is prepared for the home side to come hard at them in the second Test at Jamaica.

“Jamaica is another opportunity to put in a professional performance. We know West Indies will come hard at us and we will try to plug the gaps from this Test."

West Indies skipper Jason Holder, meanwhile, bluntly said that the batting unit needs to sort out the issues that have plagued them for so long.

"The bowlers did a good effort but we didn't bat well. The batting issues need to be sorted, they’ve been going on for too long.

“The top order is not doing well and is leaving far too much for the middle order to do. The wicket was a good one and we should have batted better.

“I wouldn't question the team selection. We played the same combination in the last series and we did very well. I think we've got to blame about our batting performance.

“We could've put up a much better performance. In hindsight you can say a lot of things, but we players need to take more responsibility.” ​

Ajinkya Rahaneindia vs west indies 2019Jason Holderjasprit bumrahvirat kohli

Related stories

India vs West Indies: Rahane Relieved with ‘Special’ Hundred at Antigua
Cricketnext Staff | August 26, 2019, 2:38 AM IST

India vs West Indies: Rahane Relieved with ‘Special’ Hundred at Antigua

Ishant Sharma 2.0 — A Look at the Fast Bowler’s Top Spells Since 2017
Cricketnext Staff | August 24, 2019, 1:01 PM IST

Ishant Sharma 2.0 — A Look at the Fast Bowler’s Top Spells Since 2017

India vs West Indies | Why Picking Jadeja Over Ashwin is Justified
Nikhil Narain | August 24, 2019, 8:48 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Why Picking Jadeja Over Ashwin is Justified

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

RUS v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

AUT v ROU
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...