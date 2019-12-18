India vs West Indies | All-round India Comprehensively Outclass West Indies to Keep Series Alive

A record-breaking hat-trick from left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav after the Indian batsmen had absolutely battered the West Indies bowling set-up a series saving 107-run win in Visakhapatnam. India and West Indies are now tied 1-1 in the three-match ODI series.
While India had more or less batted the opposition out of the contest, there were some worrying moments for Virat Kohli’s side as Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran threatened to give them a taste of their own medicine.
Thankfully for Kohli and India, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav picked up five quick wickets to derail the West Indies charge.
Earlier in the day, centuries by openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul laid the foundations for India to look for big total, and they eventually finished with 387/5 taking the visiting bowlers to the cleaners at every possible chance. The opening pair put on 227 runs as India piled up a formidable total after being asked to bat first.
Rohit led the onslaught with 159 off 138 balls, while Rahul made 102.
Rohit, who was dropped on 70 when Shimron Hetmyer spilled a skier off Chase, was slow out of the blocks as usual but got into his stride after reaching 50 off 67 deliveries.
The stylish right hander then overtook his partner, who had raised his 50 in 46 balls, and went on to complete his 28th ODI hundred amid loud cheers from a capacity crowd.
Rahul registered his third ODI ton with a boundary off Alzarri Joseph, but lost his wicket to the youngster four balls later when mistiming a shot to third man.
Skipper Virat Kohli had a rare flop as he fell for a first-ball duck, giving away a simple catch to mid-wicket off his opposite number Kieron Pollard.
Rohit, the only ODI batsman to score three double centuries, was unstoppable as he took apart the West Indies bowling with 17 fours and five sixes.
Rohit registered his eighth score of 150 plus before edging an incoming delivery from Sheldon Cottrell to wicketkeeper Hope.
Shreyas Iyer then got his act going and tore into the West Indies attack with a 32-ball 53 as he hit Roston Chase for 31 runs -- including four sixes and one four -- in the 47th over.
His partnerships including a 73-run fourth-wicket stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who hit 39 off 16 deliveries was crucial to India posting a mammoth score.
Iyer and Pant then went all guns blazing as India piled on 79 runs from the final five overs.
With an improbable chance to seal the ODI series, West Indies began cautiously with Evin Lewis and Shai Hope. The openers put together 61 before Lewis was dismissed by Shardul Thakur, just as he was looking to foot down on the accelerator.
A superb piece of fielding in the deep from Shreyas Iyer soon after resulted in the dismissal of the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer before Ravindra Jadeja bowled an absolute beauty to knock over Roston Chase.
West Indies were reeling at 86/3 before Pooran and Hope led the counter-attack, and were helped by some poor fielding which left Kohli rather visibly annoyed.
A flurry of sixes and boundaries helped them put on a 106-run partnership at good pace, forcing Kohli to turn to one of his premier bowlers in Shami.
The fast bowler who hadn’t had too much luck till then responded to his skipper’s call by sending back Pooran and the explosive Kieron Pollard of two consecutive deliveries.
While Shami failed to complete his second hat-trick, the first being against Afghanistan at the World Cup earlier in the year, Kuldeep Yadav came up with the trump cards.
A couple of overs later, Kuldeep removed Hope, Jason Holder and the young Alzarri Joseph and left the visitors in all sorts of trouble at 210/8.
The result by now of course was inevitable, but Keemo Paul and Khary Pierre decided to delay it for as long as they could.
The two of them together added 70 runs with three sixes and seven boundaries for the final couple of wickets, before Shami bowled a pinpoint yorker and knocked over Paul for 46 to help his side register a comprehensive 107-run win.
