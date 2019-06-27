India vs West Indies | All-round India Continue Winning Streak to End West Indies Campaign

Terrific half-centuries from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli backed up by fiery spells of fast bowling from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah saw India thrash West Indies by 125 runs at Manchester to further their bid to seal a World Cup 2019 semi-final spot.
The Old Trafford Stadium was a sea of blue as India put in a quintessential all-round show to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. Kohli (72 off 82) and Dhoni (56 off 61) helped the hosts reach a 268 for 7 despite a below par performance from the middle order. The bowlers though right from Bumrah (2/9) and Shami (4/16) to Yuzvedndra Chahal (2/39) at no point gave West Indies a sniff as the Islanders were bowled out for a meagre 143 in 34.2 overs.
The West Indies chase started off on the wrong foot with Shami bouncing out Chris Gayle with a snorter. The ball hurried on the lanky opener which he could only mistime to Kedar Jadhav at mid-on for 9. Such was the discipline of the two new ball bowlers that the West Indies batsmen could not get anything away.
Both Shami and Bumrah were meticulous with their lines, bowled in the channel and kept chipping away. Hope tried to counter attack driving Shami past point to collect four but the bowler had the last laugh. A booming in-dipper that moved in prodigiously after pitching had Hope beaten all ends up as the batsman looked back in disbelief to see his off-stump pegged back.
The first ten overs yielded just 29 runs for the West Indies. The intensity was not let off by the first and second change bowlers - Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav - as run scoring increasingly became more of a task.
Sunil Ambris, playing his first game of the tournament, and Nicholas Pooran did stitch a 55-run stand to revive West Indies briefly but both fell in quick succession to make the climb steeper. Ambris was first to go undone by a brilliantly disguised slower ball by Pandya that had the batsman pinned right in front of the stumps for 31. Pooran (28) fell two overs later deceived by a well-flighted delivery from Kuldeep that he could only mistime as far as Shami at long off.
Jason Holder too didn't last long falling for 6 and with him, West Indies' hopes slowly disintegrated. Dhoni, then who was having a pretty average match behind the stumps more than made up for it pulling off a right-handed stunner. Bumrah squared up Carlos Brathwaite with a perfect out-swinger that took the outside edge of his bat for Dhoni to complete a brilliant catch. Fabian Allen fell first ball but the hat-trick ball was safely negotiated by Kemar Roach.
It did not take long for India to polish off the tail and send the Manchester crowd into an absolute frenzy. Oshane Thomas was the last man to fall to Shami, who finished with a four-wicket haul.
Earlier, opting to bat first, India got off to a steady start reaching 29/0 inside the first six overs before Rohit Sharma was dubiously given out caught behind by the third umpire. The ball from Roach had gone between Rohit's bat and pad, with the on-field umpire rejecting West Indies' appeal. On review, the third umpire Michael Gough sent Rohit back although it wasn't clear whether the spike on ultra-edge was from the bat or pad.
From there on, it was a case of Kohli doing his thing even as the others around him failed to convert starts. He started off confidently, getting off the mark with a thrash past backward point and looked to tick the scoreboard stealthily thereon. Holder bowled a probing spell beginning with two maidens and soon got his reward in the form of KL Rahul, who he castled with a brilliant in-swinger. Rahul had done all the hard work to get to 48 but yet again could not make it big.
Vijay Shankar began confidently with three boundaries and it felt it would be his day finally, but he fell off the first ball of Roach's second spell, nicking behind to Hope. He managed only 14, extending question marks over the No. 4 slot.
The Indian think tank sent Kedar Jadhav ahead of MS Dhoni, but he didn't last long too. He fell in Roach's next over, aimlessly nibbling at a short of a length ball outside off with Hope completing his third catch of the match. West Indies had to review to get the decision in their favour. Roach completed his spell of 3/36 by the 35th over.
At 140 for 4 with a long tail, India were in trouble. Kohli kept them going at one end - he crossed the 20000 international run-mark and also his fourth successive half-century this World Cup. Dhoni, as often, took his time to settle down as West Indies got in the left-arm spin of Fabian Allen. He had a reprieve on 8 when Hope missed an easy stumping chance - twice in the same ball.
Allen had conceded 34 runs from his first five overs, but with Dhoni struggling to rotate, he gave just 18 in his last five.
Kohli fell to Holder in the 39th over, looking to up the ante. He looked to pull but the short ball stopped on him, and he ended tamely chipping it to mid wicket.
The final flourish was provided to some extent from Pandya and Dhoni. The duo added 70 for the sixth wicket in 60 balls, with Pandya scoring 46 off 38. He, and Mohammed Shami, fell in the penultimate over to Sheldon Cottrell.
Dhoni, however, finished things off on a high as he hit Thomas for two sixes and a four in the final over to get past his half-century and take India past 265. For West Indies Roach was the pick of the bowlers returning 3/36 while Sheldon Cottrell too chipped in with two wickets.
