India vs West Indies: Russell Ruled Out of T20s, To Be Replaced by Jason Mohammed

Hosts West Indies suffered a big blow ahead of their three-match T20 series against India when all-rounder Andre Russell was ruled out, failing to recover from a knee injury. Russell will be replaced by Jason Mohammed in the West Indies’ 14-man squad, Cricket West Indies announced on Friday (July 2).
Mohammed, the experienced 32-year-old, has so far played nine T20 Internationals. Russell was named in the original 14-member squad for the first and second T20s subject to him passing a fitness assessment prior to the series.
The all-rounder experienced some discomfort while at the Global T20 tournament in Canada and informed the interim selection panel of his unavailability for the upcoming series.
West Indies are the reigning ICC World T20 champions and will face India at the Broward County Stadium in the United States on Saturday and Sunday. The final match will be played at the Guyana National Stadium next Tuesday.
“We welcome Jason Mohammed into the squad for the first two T20 matches here in Florida. He is a player with lots of experience in all three formats and – having done well for Trinidad & Tobago as well as Guyana Amazon Warriors,” West Indies interim head coach Floyd Reifer said in a statement.
“It is not easy to the fill the shoes of someone like Andre Russell, who has dominated T20 cricket all over the world and helped West Indies win the ICC T20 World Cup on two occasions. We believe Jason is capable of good performances and we back him to perform at this level and win games as well,” he added.
Russell withdrew midway through the 2019 World Cup due to a left knee injury. He was replaced by Sunil Ambris in the 50-over tournament.
The 31-year-old picked up five wickets in the World Cup but struggled with fitness throughout the tournament.
West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.
