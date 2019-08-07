India vs West Indies | Assessed Conditions & Bowled More In-Swingers: Deepak Chahar

India pacer Deepak Chahar revealed that he was more focussed on swinging the ball in as the batsmen were finding it difficult to cope with the movement as he helped his side complete a clean sweep of the T20I series against West Indies on Tuesday (August 6).
“The wicket was good and so was the weather,” said Chahar. “I assessed the conditions and I bowled more in-swingers than out-swingers. It was difficult to play against the ball coming into the batsman as compared to the one going away.
“I usually bowl with old balls in nets, that's how I prepare myself. When the ball is swinging, I don't use many variations. I was assessing the conditions on the first ball of every over.”
The 26-year-old finished with exceptional figures of 3 for 4 in his spell, providing India with a bright start after Virat Kohli opted to field first on winning the toss. Chahar picked up the wickets of Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer to give his side the early advantage.
“The atmosphere was pretty good,” said the player of the match. “I tried to swing the ball as the weather was conducive for doing so, also tried to bowl around the full length area because of the moisture.
India captain Virat Kohli, who scored a half-century on the day, complemented the all-round performance of the bowlers on the night and stated that the wicket was a much better one than that at Fort Lauderdale.
“(It was a) very clinical performance. We set out to get the results that we wanted and we've achieved that. Deepak stepped up today. I think all the bowlers were on the mark.
“This was a much better wicket that what we saw in Miami. Very similar to Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), his (Deepak Chahar) skill with the new ball is right up there. That's been his USP in the IPL as well.”
India were stunned by two early wickets but Kohli and Rishabh Pant stitched together 106 runs for the third wicket, with the latter finishing unbeaten on 65.
Kohli said at the post-match presentation that the team management is looking to give Pant his space and not put too much pressure on the youngster.
“We are looking at him (Rishabh Pant) as a future prospect. He's got a lot of skill and lot of talent. It is about giving him some space and not putting too much of pressure. He's come a long way since he's started.”
West Indies captain Carlos Braithwaite lamented the start but credited how the side finished with the bat.
“I think we didn't start off well with the bat. But kudos to Polly. As a team, I think we are still progressing. I thought 148 was a bit par. Today, we finished well with the bat. We didn't play well as a unit. We are still trying out to find the perfect combination.”
