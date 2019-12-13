India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshar Kumar Under Injury Cloud, Could Miss ODI Series
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in doubt for the West Indies ODIs after reportedly picking up an injury during the T20Is, which India won 2-1. Sportstar reports that Shardul Thakur is set to replace Bhuvneshwar in the India squad.
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
