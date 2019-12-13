Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshar Kumar Under Injury Cloud, Could Miss ODI Series

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in doubt for the West Indies ODIs after reportedly picking up an injury during the T20Is, which India won 2-1. Sportstar reports that Shardul Thakur is set to replace Bhuvneshwar in the India squad.

Cricketnext Staff |December 13, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action during the second ODI at Port of Spain. (Pic: AFP)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in doubt for the West Indies ODIs after reportedly picking up an injury during the T20Is, which India won 2-1. Sportstar reports that Shardul Thakur is set to replace Bhuvneshwar in the India squad.

The nature of the injury is unknown. India's bowling coach Bharat Arun said on Friday (December 13) that the management would take a call after consulting the physios.

"The physios are taking a call. They would give a press release later in the evening after the assessments," Arun said during the press conference.

Bhuvneshwar made a comeback to the Indian team in the West Indies T20Is after missing the preceding series against Bangladesh and South Africa with what selectors called a 'niggle' on the side. He had toured West Indies prior to that but missed three matches in the World Cup in England with a hamstring injury. The severity of the latest injury is not known yet.

Bhuvneshwar had a poor series in the T20Is, picking up only two wickets from three matches.

Thakur played the last of his five ODIs in the Asia Cup in Dubai last year. He has also played seven T20Is and a solitary Test, against West Indies last year when he was forced to walk out with an injury after bowling only 10 balls.

India have already lost Shikhar Dhawan to injury for this series, with Mayank Agarwal replacing him in the squad.

The first of the three ODIs will be played in Chennai on Sunday.

