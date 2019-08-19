Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

19 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Match 3: BER VS CAN

upcoming
BER BER
CAN CAN

Aberdeen

19 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Match 4: USA VS CAY

upcoming
USA USA
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

19 Aug, 201923:30 IST

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

India vs West Indies: Bowlers Put India on Top After Day 2 Against West Indies A

Cricketnext Staff |August 19, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Bowlers Put India on Top After Day 2 Against West Indies A

Fantastic bowling performances from the experienced Ishant Sharma (3/21), Umesh Yadav (3/19) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/35) has helped India pile on a 200-run lead and finish the second day in a commanding position at the end against West Indies A at the Coolidge in Antigua. On Day 1, it was Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten ton that had the hosts toiling away.

The next morning, it was time for the bowlers to have a go and the veteran Ishant Sharma struck drew blood with two early wickets.

Kavem Hodge, who scored 51, along with Darren Bravo attempted to steady the ship before Umesh Yadav picked up his first scalp.

Ravindra Jadeja then followed that up with some good fielding to run out Jason Mohammed, leaving the hosts tottering at 77/4.

The practice match was panning just as stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and his team would have hoped for.

Ishant added Hodge to his scalps and half an hour into the second session Kuldeep Yadav also joined the party when he accounted for Jonathan Carter, who was just about getting a move on with a couple of boundaries and a six.

Jahmar Hamilton fought a lonely battle from then on against the confident Indian bowling unit as Kuldeep continued to hassle the batsmen with his guile and Umesh with pace.

The duo shared quickly wrapped up the tail to give themselves a 116-run lead, and ensuring there would be enough time to possibly have a second go with the ball on the final day.

Rahane changed up the batting order for the second innings, and promoted himself to the top alongside Mayank Agarwal after a failing to hang in there in the first innings.

Agarwal was once again dismissed cheaply as Romario Shepherd had him caught behind.

India did not have any more moments of worry in the final session of the day as Rahane (20*) and Hanuma Vihari (48*) batted through for the best part of 24 overs to put on a 62-run partnership.

India vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019india vs west indies aishant sharmaKuldeep YadavUmesh Yadav

Related stories

BCCI Informs Indian High Commission in Antigua About Hoax Terror Threat
Cricketnext Staff | August 19, 2019, 12:12 AM IST

BCCI Informs Indian High Commission in Antigua About Hoax Terror Threat

India vs West Indies: Pujara & Rohit Lead the Way Against West Indies A
Cricketnext Staff | August 18, 2019, 9:28 AM IST

India vs West Indies: Pujara & Rohit Lead the Way Against West Indies A

India vs West Indies: Lara & Sarwan to Work with West Indies Batsmen Ahead of Tests
Cricketnext Staff | August 16, 2019, 8:03 PM IST

India vs West Indies: Lara & Sarwan to Work with West Indies Batsmen Ahead of Tests

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Mon, 19 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Mon, 19 Aug, 2019

CAN v BER
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Mon, 19 Aug, 2019

CAY v USA
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...