India vs West Indies: Bowlers Put India on Top After Day 2 Against West Indies A

Fantastic bowling performances from the experienced Ishant Sharma (3/21), Umesh Yadav (3/19) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/35) has helped India pile on a 200-run lead and finish the second day in a commanding position at the end against West Indies A at the Coolidge in Antigua. On Day 1, it was Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten ton that had the hosts toiling away.
The next morning, it was time for the bowlers to have a go and the veteran Ishant Sharma struck drew blood with two early wickets.
Kavem Hodge, who scored 51, along with Darren Bravo attempted to steady the ship before Umesh Yadav picked up his first scalp.
Ravindra Jadeja then followed that up with some good fielding to run out Jason Mohammed, leaving the hosts tottering at 77/4.
The practice match was panning just as stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and his team would have hoped for.
Ishant added Hodge to his scalps and half an hour into the second session Kuldeep Yadav also joined the party when he accounted for Jonathan Carter, who was just about getting a move on with a couple of boundaries and a six.
Jahmar Hamilton fought a lonely battle from then on against the confident Indian bowling unit as Kuldeep continued to hassle the batsmen with his guile and Umesh with pace.
The duo shared quickly wrapped up the tail to give themselves a 116-run lead, and ensuring there would be enough time to possibly have a second go with the ball on the final day.
Rahane changed up the batting order for the second innings, and promoted himself to the top alongside Mayank Agarwal after a failing to hang in there in the first innings.
Agarwal was once again dismissed cheaply as Romario Shepherd had him caught behind.
India did not have any more moments of worry in the final session of the day as Rahane (20*) and Hanuma Vihari (48*) batted through for the best part of 24 overs to put on a 62-run partnership.
