India vs West Indies: Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Pleased to Work with 'Embarrassment of Riches'

Manchester: India's bowling coach Bharat Arun said having quality pacers in Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was an 'embarrassment of riches'. Bhuvneshwar was the first choice to partner Jasprit Bumrah, before a hamstring niggle to him gave Shami a go against Afghanistan. Shami took the opportunity with both hands, picking up four wickets including a hat-trick.
Bhuvneshwar had gradually resumed bowling in the nets, but it's unlikely India will risk him against West Indies. Arun said a call on who plays between the two in future will be taken based on conditions.
"Bhuvneshwar's injury is not of any great concern. It is just a niggle, which we didn't want to take a chance," he said ahead of the game against West Indies in Manchester. "And it was also an opportunity for us to plug Shami into the games. But the fact he's done exceptionally well goes well for us; it's an embarrassment of riches. And we would take a call as per the conditions, but Bhuvi too has done exceptionally well. So I think it's a pretty good headache to have."
Speaking about Shami's growth over the last year, putting behind fitness and personal issues, Arun said:
"Shami was in a totally different mindset (a year back). And we had to -- the head coach, me, all of us had to sit down and speak to him and kind of draw a future map for him and had to convince him regarding that. And he was going through certain personal problems as well at that point in time.
"So beyond all that, I think what has really got him into the situation that he is is his ability to play cricket and that's exactly what we made him focus on. And I think the rest is there for everybody to see."
Arun also spoke about the evolution of Hardik Pandya's bowling, saying he is much more confident of bowling 10 overs now. In the past, Hardik was a sixth bowler who couldn't complete his quota, but he has already bowled 10 overs in an innings twice this World Cup - against Afghanistan and Australia.
"Over a period time it was a big challenge for him to bowl those 10 overs, and he realised that to be able to bowl those 10 overs he needs to develop a certain armoury in my bowling," Arun said. "And that's what he's worked on. He's worked on his slow balls, his slower bouncers also, and also he's worked on perfecting his bouncers. So all these put together have given him the confidence to go through those 10 overs."
Looking ahead to the match against West Indies, Arun said India are aware of the challenges posed by the big hitters, saying it gave them an opportunity to go for wickets.
"They're an outstanding side and they play real positive cricket. We are aware of the challenges that exist in this game. And I think our plans are pretty much in place and we are up for the challenge," he said.
"They do have their strengths. And also it's a big challenge for the bowlers especially when they come after you. But whenever batsmen come after you, if you're willing to look at it deeply, there is a chance in it for the bowlers, and I think that's what the bowlers would be looking to do."
