Rain Stoppage

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 20, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2019

1ST INN

Bengaluru Blasters *

88/6 (12.3)

Bengaluru Blasters
v/s
Hubli Tigers
Hubli Tigers

Toss won by Hubli Tigers (decided to field)

India vs West Indies: Bumrah is Best Indian Fast Bowler I Have Seen - Andy Roberts

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2019, 1:53 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Bumrah is Best Indian Fast Bowler I Have Seen - Andy Roberts

Jasprit Bumrah gave another exhibition of his class when he ran through the West Indies batting line-up in the second innings of the first Test in Antigua. Bumrah claimed 5/7 in a spell of eight overs as the home side were bundled out for 100 for a 318-run defeat.

Legendary West Indies paceman Andy Roberts was present to watch this exhibition of pace bowling and wished that the home side had Bumrah turning out for them.

“It’s the strangest action that I have seen on a cricket field. I need to study that for a longer time to understand the mechanics of his action. But if he were born here back in our days, we would have had him. A freak was the only element missing in our bowling line-up. In fact, Bumrah is the only variety of bowler we had never produced. Then I don’t think even India would produce one like him again,” Roberts told Indian Express in an interview.

The legendary West Indies paceman was impressed that India was producing such great battery of pace bowlers.

“In my time, it was all spin. Good ones, but they wouldn’t win you matches overseas. India had Kapil Dev and some others, but we never thought they could produce someone as lethal as Bumrah. He’s the best Indian fast bowler I have seen,” Roberts said.

Bumrah sent back both West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell packing with peach of deliveries.

"Perfect length. You can’t get better than his. The chap is very good. He is hitting the right areas straightaway. Not too many do that, Roberts said about Bumrah’s dismissal of Brathwaite.

“That’s a brute. You can’t do anything against. Just bad luck. Was the kind of ball Michael (Holding) used to bowl back in our days. And later Malcolm Marshall. This is a serious ball and can get the best batsmen out,” Roberts added about the delivery that dismissed Brathwaite’s fellow opener John Campbell.

Roberts, who was part of the famous pace quartet which dominated world cricket, considered Bumrah’s pace are one of his prime weapons.

“It’s the pace that catches my eyes first. I wouldn’t say pace is the biggest asset of a fast bowler but I would say it’s the most valuable one. If you have pace, batsmen fear you, because, at the back of the mind, they are thinking of safety, how to avoid being hit. You can mix the pace and fool them,” the 68-year-old said.

“And if you can swing the ball at his pace, nothing like it. Such bowlers thrill you. They say batsmen have become soft. I would say the bowlers have, too. They don’t attack the batsmen, they wait for them to make a mistake.

“They keep bowling outside the off-stump, tempting them to make mistakes. It’s not the way we did it. We made them play at each ball. Bumrah doesn’t waste a single delivery. Fast bowling takes a lot of energy and if you waste a ball, you lose a lot of energy,” Roberts added.​

