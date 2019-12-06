India vs West Indies | Chahal Becomes Joint Leading Wicket-taker For India in T20Is
Yuzvendra Chahal had a game to remember against the West Indies during the first T20I at Hyderabad, as he returned with figures of 2/36 in his quota of four overs. With the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Keiron Pollard, Chahal became the joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India, along with R Ashwin -- 52 wickets. In the process he also surpassed the tally of Jasprit Bumrah, who has 51 wickets to his name.
