Live

WI IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2019 1st T20I, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 06 December, 2019

2ND INN

West Indies

207/5 (20.0)

West Indies
v/s
India
India*

63/1 (7.1)

India need 145 runs in 77 balls at 11.29 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

India vs West Indies | Chahal Becomes Joint Leading Wicket-taker For India in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal had a game to remember against the West Indies during the first T20I at Hyderabad, as he returned with figures of 2/36 in his quota of four overs. With the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Keiron Pollard, Chahal became the joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India, along with R Ashwin -- 52 wickets. In the process he also surpassed the tally of Jasprit Bumrah, who has 51 wickets to his name.

Cricketnext Staff |December 6, 2019, 9:11 PM IST
11

What is noteworthy is that Chahal achieved the feat in 35 matches, 11 quicker than Ashwin. Also among the highest wicket-takers for India in the format, the leg-spinner has the best strike-rate -- 15.8. The next on the list is Bumrah.

12

In the world, Ashwin and Chahal are 11th highest wicket-takers. Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga tops the charts with a whopping 106 wickets in 79 matches. The next on the list is Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who has 97 wickets from 98 matches.

india vs west indies 2019R Ashwinyuzvendra chahal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019

WI v IND
Chennai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more