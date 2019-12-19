Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | Chahar Out of Third ODI With Injured Back, Saini Named Replacement

Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the third One-Day International against West Indies with a back injury. Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini has been called in as replacement.

Cricketnext Staff |December 19, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Chahar Out of Third ODI With Injured Back, Saini Named Replacement

Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the third One-Day International against West Indies with a back injury. Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini has been called in as replacement.

The BCCI said on Thursday that 'Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI'. It's unclear how long Chahar will be away from action.

Chahar picked up one wicket from the first two ODIs. He was out of the field briefly during the first ODI in Chennai as well, with the physio tending to his injured back.

This is the first ODI call up for Saini. He has played five T20Is for India, picking up six wickets. He is currently playing the Ranji Trophy and picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings against Andhra.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1 with West Indies winning in Chennai and India winning in Visakhapatnam. The decider will be played in Cuttack on December 22.

