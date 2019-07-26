India vs West Indies | Chris Gayle Named in 14-member West Indies ODI Squad Against India

Chris Gayle has been named in a strong 14-member West Indies squad for the three-match One-Day International series against India, the WICB announced on Friday (July 26).
Gayle had prior to the limited-overs series against England in March announced that he will retire from the ODI format post the 2019 World Cup but had a change of heart midway through the tournament and will continue remaining available for the West Indies.
Gayle, who aggregates 10,393 runs in ODIs needs just 13 more to surpass Lara's tally for the most runs in the 50-overs format for West Indies.
“Chris is a very valuable player and he brings a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, he lends a lot to any dressing room and it is great to have him in the squad,” interim West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer said.
West Indies have also recalled Keemo Paul, Roston Chase and John Campbell in the three changes from their World Cup squad. Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel and Ashley Nurse have been dropped while Jason Holder will continue leading the side.
“We have a mixture of some experienced and young ODI players,” said Reifer. “It is good to have Keemo, John and Roston back, and they will help to bring further balance to the team. Looking ahead to the series, I think we have a lot to build upon following the World Cup.
"We have retained a large number of players from the World Cup squad, so there is a lot to build on and I am looking forward to the series.”
West Indies had a poor outing at the World Cup finishing ninth on the points table with just two wins to their names. They had a few individual flashes of brilliance all the way through the competition but fell short when it came to firing as a unit.
Reifer said that West Indies' preparation to the 2023 World Cup will begin right away with the India series.
“We have to start planning now for the World Cup in 2023 and we are looking for a solid squad that we can work with over the next four years. We want to build them into a consistent winning team in this format, so that they have a real chance of success in 4-years’ time," Reifer said.
"We had a number of young players in the last World Cup squad. We played some decent cricket. We were in match-winning positions, but we just didn’t win the key moments or finish off the games. The players have learnt a lot from the World Cup, and we are looking to improve their skills, their mindsets and playing together as a team. The more they can play together, the better it will be for them.”
The three-match ODI series will get underway on August 8 at the Guyana National Stadium before the teams head to the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad for the remaining two fixtures on August 11 and 14.
Squad: Jason Holder (c), John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach
India vs West Indies | Chris Gayle Named in 14-member West Indies ODI Squad Against India
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 25, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
Andre Russell Prepares for India with Late Evening Nets Session
Cricketnext Staff | July 25, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
Narine & Pollard Get West Indies Recall for First Two T20Is Against India
Cricketnext Staff | July 25, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
Want to Imbibe Kohli’s Hunger to Perform: Krunal Pandya
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings