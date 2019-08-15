Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

203/5 (68.0)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle Dismisses Retirement Talk After Windies' Series Loss

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2019, 4:51 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle Dismisses Retirement Talk After Windies' Series Loss

West Indies opener Chris Gayle dismissed all rumors surrounding his retirement from ODI cricket when, after the third encounter against India in Port of Spain, he categorically denied it on a video posted by Windies Cricket.

After the final ODI against India, where he was given a special send-off by the Virat Kohli and co., speculation was rife that the game would be his last for West Indies.

But in the video, Gayle says, “I’ve not announced anything about retirement as yet.

“I’m available till further notice.”

Gayle who has now played a record 301 ODIs for West Indies scored a blistering 72 off 41 balls against India in Trinidad. He hit five sixes and eight fours in his knock, taking West Indies to 121 in the 12th over when he fell.

He was dismissed when he slapped Khaleel Ahmed straight to mid-off where Virat Kohli took a sharp catch. The Indian team celebrated the dismissal before each one of them went up to Gayle to congratulate the batsman.

Kohli even did a quick jig in typical style with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate.

Gayle then walked off, holding his helmet aloft his bat in display to the spectators.

This half-century was however not enough as West Indies lost by 6 wickets and hence the series 2-0.

