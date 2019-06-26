India vs West Indies: Gayle Reverses Decision to Retire After World Cup, Surprises Holder

Manchester: Chris Gayle has reversed his decision to retire from One-Day Internationals after the World Cup, saying he will play the three-match one-day series against India at home in August.
"My plans after the World Cup? Maybe a Test match against India and then I'll definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after World Cup," he said on the eve of West Indies' match against India in Manchester.
Gayle did not reveal if that would be his last international assignment.
Gayle, 39, made his international debut in 1999 and has gone on to play 103 Tests, 295 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He has 7214 runs in Test cricket including two triple centuries, and is only the second batsman from West Indies to score more than 10000 ODI runs.
In typical style, Gayle said he had no doubt he was among the legends of West Indies cricket.
"I'm definitely up there. I'm definitely up there with the greats without a doubt," he said. "Like I say, I enjoy each and every moment of West Indies, playing for West Indies. It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. Maybe another series to go, who knows? We'll see what happens.
"It's been a lot of ups and downs. I've got to say I really enjoy each and every moment. We share some quality moments with some quality players as well. I started my career with the likes of Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, you watch them on TV and you realize they're in the dressing room... and Brian Lara, the first captain as well. Carl Hooper. So it's some quality moments when you look back on it. I could not have had a better career as a player representing the West Indies."
Asked to pick a couple of top moments in his career, Gayle went with the two Test triple-tons - against South Africa in 2005 and Sri Lanka in 2010 - and the double-century in the last World Cup against Zimbabwe. Before he bowed out from the World Cup stage, he wants to score a century too.
"Two triple centuries in Test cricket. Those two will definitely be on top. A double century in the World Cup as well. Those are a couple of the moments to come up with at this particular time, but there's a lot more to actually talk about. But if I get into detail it will be a long list, to be honest with you. But I'll stick with those for now," he said.
"In these three games (World Cup), I'd love to get a hundred as well. But if it doesn't happen, I can't actually complain or be too hard on myself. I've actually achieved a lot. What I really wanted was actually to be in that playoff. What I really wanted was to be in that final four and then anything could have actually happened and then to be able to get my hands on the World Cup. We'll see what happens."
Gayle's decision to go back on retirement surprised his captain too.
"I just found out as well, guess I have to go downstairs and have a serious conversation," Jason Holder laughed. "But yeah, if he's dedicated to playing for the West Indies it's definitely going to benefit us. He didn't say anything in the dressing room. But it's great, it's great for cricket. It's good to have Chris around. He has got a lot to offer, hopefully his body can hold up and he can stay on the field for a bit longer.
"Gayle has done hell of a job off the field and on the field too. He has a presence in the dressing room and the guys really look up to him, he has shared a lot of knowledge over the last couple of weeks. He has been firm when he has to be, and honest. Honesty is something that goes a long way in any dressing room. He's been good for us."
