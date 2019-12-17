India vs West Indies: Clear Skies Expected for Important Vizag Clash

When India take on West Indies in Vizag on Wednesday, they will be doing so with the series on the line, and cannot afford any slip-ups.
One variable that fans and players of the Indian team can be assured of is the weather, with negligible chances of rain in Vizag assuring a full quota of One Day International Cricket. The temperature is expected to be between 19 degrees and 27 degrees celsius, making the conditions ideal for cricket.
If anything, it might just be slightly cloudy which will assist the bowlers during their spells, but the wicket is expected to be as good as it normally is in Vizag, with a minimum par-score being around 320.
