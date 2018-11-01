Clinical India Steamroll Windies to Seal ODI Series in Trivandrum

Loading...
Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Windies were bundled out for a meagre 104 in 31.5 overs, with Jadeja leading the way with figures of 4/34. India took only 14.5 overs to get the runs with Rohit scoring an unbeaten 63.
For the Windies, who had shown some fight in the second and third ODIs to reach a point where the series could end in a tie, the manner in which they folded would have been disappointing for the captain and coach.
Jason Holder top-scored with 25, while 8 of the 11 players failed to get into double digits and three players failed to even get off the mark.
India struck early in the first innings as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Kieran Powell in the first over after getting him to edge one to MS Dhoni.
Jasprit Bumrah struck in the very next over as he got rid of Shai Hope for his second consecutive duck. Hope fell victim to a trademark yorker from Bumrah, who was visibly pumped up with the wicket.
But the pitch, which was somewhat slow in nature and which was making the ball stop a bit, was meant for someone like Jadeja and that was evident in the way he dismissed Marlon Samuels.
Samuels, whose form throughout the series has been poor, played too early at the delivery and the ball went up in the air. Virat Kohli duly took the catch.
Jadeja then accounted for Shimron Hetmyer but had to almost beg Dhoni and Kohli to review the decision after Hetmyer was struck on the pads and the umpire refused to raise the finger.
The replays showed the ball was going to comfortably hit the stumps, prompting Dhoni to smile at the fact that for once, he was proven wrong when taking a call for a review.
Khaleel Ahmed then accounted for Rovman Powell at which point the Windies began to play defensively. It didn’t help for long, as Bumrah removed Fabian Allen exactly four overs later.
Holder came on and after taking some time to settle in looked in good knick as he managed to score boundaries off Jadeja’s bowling.
However, a loose shot in the air off Ahmed’s bowling proved his undoing and his departure essentially snuffed out whatever resistance the Windies had left to offer at that point.
Kuldeep removed Keemo Paul and Jadeja got rid of both Kemar Roach and Oshane Thomas, leaving the next innings to resume without an innings break.
Dhawan was dismissed for 6 in the second over, which perhaps inspired a glimmer of hope among Windies fans that their side might just make a fist of the final match.
However, Kohli came out to join Rohit Sharma and the two proceeded to blunt the opposition attack and put together a 100-run partnership to ensure the game ended without too much fuss.
Rohit in particular was in a mood and proceeded to hit boundaries at will, ending the game with five 4’s and four 6’s.
Kohli too looked to score at a brisk pace and was on hand to hit the winning runs.
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia vs West Indies 2018india vs windiesjasprit bumrahKieran PowellRavindra Jadejarohit sharmaShimron Hetmyervirat kohli
First Published: November 1, 2018, 5:27 PM IST