India vs West Indies: Concussion Substitute Jermaine Blackwood Replaces Darren Bravo at Crease

West Indies have been forced to replace Darren Bravo with Jermaine Blackwood after the former was retired hurt with a blow to the head and was later found to be concussed.
Bravo was struck in the head last evening by Jasprit Bumrah. The impact was such that Bravo’s neck guard came flying off the helmet but he stayed on and came back to bat on Day 4 after being initially given the green light.
However, three overs into the day he walked off the field.
The incident happened when Bravo was batting on 18, he added just 5 more runs and retired on 23.
West Indies Cricket Board spokesperson later confirmed that Blackwood will replace Bravo as a concussion substitute.
Blackwood becomes the second concussion substitution after Markus Labuschange replaced Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.
Interestingly, this will also mean that West Indies will have 12 players batting.
